Krispy Kreme offering Mars donut to celebrate NASA rover

You can get an out-of-this-world treat inspired by the red planet itself.

In celebration of NASA’s new Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The caramel and chocolate cream-filled doughnut is topped with a swirl to make it resemble the red planet.

If you submitted your name during NASA’s “Send your name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the NASA contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday; the last rover mission was curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on Earth.