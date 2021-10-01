This report ranks the top 25 dog-friendliest companies in the U.S.

Are you a dog lover who has struggled to return to the office, now that you’ve spent the past year or so around the house more often for your furry friend?

Working remotely changed things for many of us.

It’s definitely been a tough adjustment for some -- returning to the office -- and maybe it’s led to more employees wanting to work at dog-friendly companies.

Just this week, Rover released a report ranking the best dog-friendly companies in the United States, considering factors such as:

Whether dogs are allowed in the office.

Stipends for pet insurance and/or adoption.

Pet time off for bereavement or adoption.

In-office amenities such as treats, dog beds or gates.

For remote work, some of these companies have also encouraged employees to share photos and videos of their dogs and allowed their furry loved ones to join work-related video calls.

In a day where many companies are struggling to find workers, Rover said one survey found that 93% of companies found that company morale has improved since implementing dog-friendly benefits, while 95% believe it’s positively impacted hiring and recruiting.

Here were the top 25 dog-friendly companies according to this year’s rankings.

For a full list of the rankings and reasons why companies were on the list, click or tap here.

1. Amazon (Seattle)

2. Athenahealth (Watertown, MA)

3. Trupanion (Seattle)

4. Kinship (New York City, San Francisco, Portland)

5. PetDesk (San Diego)

6. Stride Health (San Francisco)

7. Petco (San Diego)

8. Purina (St. Louis)

9. SelfMade (New York City)

10. SS&C Advent (San Francisco)

11. WeWork (New York City)

12. VMWare, Inc. (Palo Alto)

13. PeopleConnect People Search (San Diego)

14. Petsmart (Phoenix)

15. Procoure Technologies (Carpinteria, CA)

16. Zogics (Lenox, MA)

17. TripAdvisor (Needham, MA)

18. Noodles and Company (Broomfield, CO)

19. FabFitFun (West Hollywood, CA)

20. The Farmer’s Dog (Brooklyn, NY)

21. From the Future (Philadelphia)

22. Carfax (Centreville, VA)

23. Launch Potato (Delray Beach, FL)

24. Ollie (Remote)

25. Tune (Seattle)

