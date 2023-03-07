Palm Coast Strawberry Fest offers family fun, ‘berry’ delicious treats from local-grown strawberries

PALM COAST, Fla. – From pie-eating contests to pony rides, the Palm Coast Strawberry Fest has plenty of activities planned that the whole family will love.

The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Central Park In Town Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are several things guests have to look forward to, including:

Berry cute baby contest

Face painting

Sack races

Free petting farm

Hula hoop contest

The fest will also be hosting its classic car show. To enter your classic car, it is $10 for admission.

Overall, the fest is $6 to enter and free for children 2 and under.

Visitors can also bring canned goods to receive a discount on admission. These goods benefit the local Grace Community Food Pantry.

Check out their website to learn more about what this festival has to offer.

