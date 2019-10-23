10 hearty soups to make this fall in your Instant Pot

Fall is back, and that means (slightly) lower temps, football, Halloween and lots of soups bubbling away.

There's nothing better in the fall time than to have a giant pot of your favorite soup on hand, and thanks to everyone's favorite new kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot, making soups just got a whole lot faster.

It's easy to build lots of flavor in the Instant Pot without having to have the soup cooking all day. You can have any kind of soup your heart desires under a half hour, so it's perfect to make when you're busy on a weekday.

We've collected some fantastic soup recipes from across the internet that are begging to be made this fall. What are you waiting for?

Whoever first decided to make a soup version of a classic baked potato deserves a Noble Peace Prize, because there is nothing that brings people together better than a bowl of hearty and delicious soup. If this is too starchy for you, try using chunks of cauliflower instead of potatoes. You won't even miss them! OK, maybe a little bit. Get the recipe here.

Nothing can warm your soul quiet like a giant pot of chicken noodle soup. This recipe is quick, easy and full of flavor. And besides, who doesn't like chicken noodle soup? This is a soup that will please the entire family. Get the recipe here.

Some soups are good year round, but there is something magical about eating a big old bowl of chili in the fall and winter months. The best part about making chili is that it's such a versatile thing to make. Don't like beans? Just leave them out. Want more heat? Add some jalapenos. The possibilities are endless. Get the recipe here.

If you've eaten at Olive Garden, then you're probably pretty familiar with this soup, since it's one of their most popular items. This copycat recipe tastes just like the version from the chain restaurant, except better because you made it yourself! How easy is that? Get the recipe here.

If you're a fan of red curry, then this soup is right up your alley. This soup is a staple in many Thai restaurants, so why not make this dish at home? There's so much flavor in this soup that your taste buds won't know how to handle it. Get the recipe here.

Ahh, yes, white chicken chili, the cousin to the very popular regular chili. If you don't eat red meat, or want a lighter soup, then white chicken chili is the perfect option. Top a bowl of this with some fresh avocado and some hot sauce and you are set for fall. Get the recipe here.

Do it like the Italian do with this delicious soup. This big bowl of comfort food is filled with so many veggies, you won't feel guilty about going back for seconds...and thirds. This is a must for the fall season. Get the recipe here.

The best part about fall is cooking with vegetables that are in season, so why not make a huge pot of butternut squash soup? If you really want to live the fall fantasy, try adding some pumpkin to this recipe. Get the recipe here.

Potatoes? Check. Corn? Check. Lots of cream? Check. Bacon? Check. This may not be the healthiest soup recipe (OK, it's nowhere near healthy), but sometimes you need to treat yourself, and this is the perfect soup to do just that. Get the recipe here.

Not only is this soup full of flavor and veggies, but it's also nice on your wallet. If you're not a fan of peas, then you may not like this one, but if you don't mind the green vegetable, you'll want to make this recipe sometime during fall. Get the recipe here.

Do you have a favorite soup recipe to make in your Instant Pot? Let us know below in the comments!

