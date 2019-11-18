Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 11/18/19

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Maple glazed pork loin. (News 6)

Maple glazed pork loin chops

Ingredients

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 (1-inch thick) pork loin chops

¼ cup apple juice or cider

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Instructions

Preheat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Combine chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Season both sides of pork chops generously with spice mixture.

Add chops to the pan and cook 2 minutes per side until outside is brown. Combine juice or cider, maple syrup, and vinegar. Reduce heat to medium.

Add maple syrup mixture to pan. Scrap up any browned bit on the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook for 5-7 minutes more, turning chops to coat, until pork chop juices run clear and glaze has thickened.

TUESDAY

New Orleans style oyster dressing. (News 6)

New Orleans style oyster dressing

Ingredients

1 loaf (24-inches long) French bread

1 ½ sticks (12 tablespoons) butter, divided

1 cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup green bell pepper

2 garlic cloves minced

1 pint fresh oysters juice reserved, chopped if needed

1 cup chopped smoked or andouille sausage

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup chicken broth

½ sleeve (about 15 saltine crackers), crushed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the bread into cubes. Spread them on an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes until the bread is toasted but not yet brown. Remove the bread from the oven and allow it to cool. Do not turn the oven off.

Melt 1 stick (8 tablespoons) of the butter in a stock pot over medium high heat.

Add the onion, celery and green bell pepper. Lightly season with a little salt and pepper. Saute until the vegetables are tender, about 7 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for and additional 30 seconds.

Add the oysters and cook until they are opaque and the edges begin to curl.

Add the sausage and parsley and cook until heated through, about 2-3 minutes more. Remove the pot from the heat.

Add the cubed bread to the pot. Stir to coat the bread with any juices in the pot. The bread should be moist but still keep its shape, not soggy. Use the reserved juice from the oysters if necessary. Add a little bit of the chicken broth if you don’t have enough oyster juice.

Spread the dressing into a greased 8 x 8 casserole dish or 11-inch cast iron skillet.

Spread the crushed saltines over the top of the dressing.

Melt the remaining four tablespoons of butter. Drizzle the butter over the top of the crackers.

Bake for 30 minutes until the top of the dressing is toasted and the crackers start to turn golden brown.

Allow the dressing to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp bisque with spicy croutons. (News 6)

Shrimp bisque with spicy crouton

Ingredients

For the bisque:

1 pound shrimp shells on

4 cups chicken stock

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 leeks white and light green parts, chopped

3 cloves garlic coarsely chopped

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/4 cup Cognac or brandy

1/4 cup dry sherry

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup tomato paste

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the croutons:

2 cups stale bread sliced into cubes

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon paprika

1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

For the bisque:

Peel and devein shrimp, reserving shells.

Place the shrimp shells and chicken stock in a large stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Strain and reserve the stock. Add enough water to make 3 3/4 cups. Discard shells.

Heat the olive oil in the same stock pot.

Add the leeks and cook for 10 minutes over medium-low heat until the leeks are tender but not browned.

Add the garlic and cook 1 more minute.

Add the cayenne pepper and shrimp and cook over medium to low heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the Cognac and cook for 1 minute, then the sherry and cook for 3 minutes longer.

Transfer the shrimp and leeks to a food processor or blender and process until coarsely pureed. If using a blender, you may need to add a small amount of stock for a smoother puree.

Wipe out pot and return to burner. Melt the butter.

Add the flour and cook over medium-low heat for 1 minute, stirring with a wooden spoon. Gradually add the heavy cream and cook, stirring with a whisk, until thickened, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the pureed shrimp, the stock, tomato paste, salt, and pepper and heat gently until hot but not boiling. Season, to taste, and serve hot.

For the croutons:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with half of the olive oil. Stir bread cubes and drizzle with the other half of the oil.

Combine spices. Sprinkle one side of the cubes, stir, and sprinkle cubes with the remaining spices.

Bake for 15 minutes. Stir croutons, and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until croutons are toasted and dry.

Allow croutons to cool. Store in an airtight container.

THURSDAY

Chicken chow mein. (News 6)

Chicken chow mein

Ingredients

8 ounces spaghetti or ramen noodles

1/4 cup plus 1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce divided

2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder

2 teaspoons chili sauce

4 boneless skinless chicken breast filets, sliced into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 red bell pepper de-seeded and finely sliced

2 cups snow peas

1 large green onion chopped

Dash of sesame oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Cook noodles according to package directions.

In the meantime, combine chicken, 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce, five-spice powder, and chili sauce in a medium bowl. Add chicken and mix to combine. Dust chicken with corn starch.

Heat oil in a wok or large skillet. Add the chicken and cook for 5-8 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and set aside

Add the chicken broth and remaining soy sauce to the pan. Scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.

Add the red pepper and stir fry for one minute, then add the snow peas and green onions. Cover the pan and allow the vegetables to steam until tender, about 3-5 minutes.

Stir in the cooked noodles and chicken. Season with sesame oil and freshly ground black pepper.

FRIDAY

Egg salad. (News 6)

Classic egg salad

Ingredients

6 hard boiled eggs chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup finely chopped celery

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place the chopped eggs in a large mixing bowl.

Add the mayonnaise and chopped celery

Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Cover salad and refrigerate when not serving.