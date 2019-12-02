Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 12/2/19
This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Turkey Soup with Dill Dumplings
Ingredients
For the turkey broth:
- 2 medium carrots cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 medium celery stalks cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 medium yellow onion cut into quarters
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1 roasted turkey carcass broken in half, plus any leftover bones
For the soup:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 medium yellow onion finely diced
- 4 medium carrots quartered lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (14.5 oz.) 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes with juice
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 3 cups roast turkey shredded
- 2 cups chopped spinach
For the dumplings:
- 3 ounces 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg
- 1.5 teaspoons or 3 tablespoons fresh dried dill
- 1.5 teaspoons or 3 tablespoons fresh dried parsley flakes
- 1.5 teaspoons or 3 tablespoons fresh dried chives
Instructions
For the broth:
- In a large stock pot, combine the carrots, celery, onion, bay leaves, wine, and turkey carcass. Add 7 quarts of cold water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Strain the broth and discard the solids. Let cool.
For the soup:
- Heat oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until starting to brown, about two minutes.
- Add the carrots and sauté for four minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add the tomatoes, wine, and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Add two quarts of broth and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Add the turkey and spinach and simmer until the spinach is wilted, about 5 minutes. At this point, the soup may be cooled and refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to a simmer before continuing.
For the dumplings:
- In a medium saucepan, bring 3/4 cup water, butter, salt to a boil over medium heat. When the butter has melted, remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the flour until thoroughly combined.
- Return the pan to the burner and stir until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan.
- Scrape the dough into a large bowl. Beat in the egg until the batter is smooth. Fold in the herbs. The dumpling batter may be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day.
- Drop ½ teaspoons of batter into the simmering soup until all of the batter is used. After the dumplings rise to the top, cover the pan and steam the dumplings until they have puffed up to double their size, about 4 minutes. Serve hot.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package 12 ounces spaghetti
- 2 medium onions chopped
- 9 tablespoons butter divided
- 1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 large sweet red pepper chopped
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules
- 6 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 - 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1-1/2 cups panko bread crumbs
Instructions
- Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, in a large stock pot, melt six tablespoons butter over medium high heat. Add onions and sauté until tender. Add mushrooms and red pepper. Sauté 4-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.
- Stir in flour and salt until blended. Gradually whisk in milk and bouillon. Bring to a simmer stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.
- Stir in turkey, cheese and cayenne pepper; heat through. Season with salt to taste. Remove from the heat.
- Drain spaghetti. Add to turkey mixture and mix well. Transfer to one 9-in. x 13-in. x 2-in. greased baking dish or two 8-in. x 8-in. greased baking dishes.
- Melt remaining butter. Toss with bread crumbs and sprinkle over casseroles.
- Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until heated through and breadcrumbs are golden brown.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 bone-in pork loin chops 3/4 inch thick and 7 ounces each
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon each minced fresh rosemary sage, thyme, parsley and basil
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves minced
Instructions
- Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, combine the water, herbs, oil and garlic; brush over both sides of chops. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Using long-handled tongs, dip a paper towel in cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack. Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 4-5 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer reads 160°.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry thawed
- 1 ½ Tablespoons cream cheese softened
- 1 ½ teaspoons course grain Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large leeks white and green parts only, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 3/4 pound small roma tomatoes sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 2 ounces goat or feta cheese
- 8 to 10 small basil leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to slightly larger than 9 x 13. Transfer to a foil-lined cookie sheet.
- In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and mustard. Spread mixture in a thin layer over puff pastry. Season puff pastry with salt and pepper. Fold pastry edges over to create a ½ -inch border. Place baking sheet in the refrigerator and chill pastry for 10 minutes.
- Rinse leeks to remove sand and grit. Coursely chop the set to dry on a layer of paper towels. Melt butter over medium heat in a medium sauté pan or skillet. Add leaks and sauté until soft, about 6 minutes. In the meantime, blot tomato slices with paper towels to absorb some of the juice.
- Remove pastry from the refrigerator. Spread cooked leeks over cream cheese mixture. Top with sliced tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for approximately 20 minutes. Sprinkle goat cheese over tart and return to the oven for the last five minutes. Tart should be golden brown and crisp. Allow to cool slightly before garnishing with fresh basil leaves.
- Serve warm.
FRIDAY
Ham and Egg Hash with Potatoes
Ingredients
- 4-5 large red skinned potatoes diced
- 1 large red bell pepper diced
- 1 large yellow bell pepper diced
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 2-3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning*
- 4 cups cooked diced leftover ham
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese optional
- 4 whole eggs optional
- 2 green onions sliced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Arrange potatoes and bell peppers in a single layer on a baking sheet
- Drizzle with olive oil and stir to coat.
- Sprinkle vegetables with the Cajun seasoning. Stir again to coat.
- Roast vegetables in the oven for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
- Stir in the ham and cook an additional 5 minutes until ham is heated through.
- You can serve the hash as-is at this point, or you can spoon the hash into an oven safe skillet, top with the cheese and 3-4 eggs, and broil until the eggs are set.
- Sprinkle with sliced green onions.
