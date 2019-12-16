Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/16/19
News 6 gets results for your belly
This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds smoked sausage sliced
- 1 red bell pepper sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper sliced
- 1 ½ cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1-2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 6 large eggs
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a sheet pan with foil. Arrange the bell peppers and potatoes on the pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine.
- Arrange the smoked sausage over the peppers and potatoes. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top. Make a few nests in the hash and crack the eggs into the nests. Sprinkle the eggs with salt.
- Bake for another 8-10 minutes until eggs are set.
TUESDAY
Glazed Cranberry Chicken Thighs
Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons butter divided, softened
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
- 6 chicken breasts bone-in, skin on
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion finely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried sage
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Gently lift chicken skin and rub mixture evenly under the skin. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, skin side up, and drizzle top of chicken breasts with olive oil. Sprinkle with additional salt, place in the oven, and roast until skin is golden brown and the internal temperature on a meat thermometer reaches 180 degrees, about 35-45 minutes. Allow chicken to rest 15 minutes before serving.
- Meanwhile, melt remaining tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, stirring occasionally until translucent, about 8 minutes. Add sage and remaining 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Cook for an additional minute. Add broth; simmer until reduced to 1 1/2 cups, about 10 to 15 minutes. Strain mixture, discard solids, and return to saucepan.
- Add cranberries and sugar. Bring to a boil and cook until berries burst, about 5 - 8 minutes. Whisk in cornstarch mixture and return to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over roasted chicken breasts.
WEDNESDAY
Cheese Tortellini with Asparagus, Peas and Mint
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 medium cloves garlic pressed or minced
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- 1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini
- 1 lb. asparagus trimmed of tough, woody stems, and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces (leave the tips whole)
- 1 cup shelled fresh peas or thawed frozen peas
- 1/3 cup pine nuts toasted
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint
- 2 oz. fresh goat cheese softened
- 1 boneless skinless chicken breast cooked, diced
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Fill a large stock pot with about three quarts of salted water. Bring water to a boil over high heat.
- In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, cayenne, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Set aside.
- Once your water starts boiling, add tortellini, asparagus, and peas and cook until the tortellini is al dente – about 2-3 minutes.
- Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water before draining the pasta and vegetables.
- Toss pasta and vegetables with the garlic-oil mixture.
- Add the pine nuts, mint, goat cheese and diced chicken and stir until the cheese melts. Add cooking water as needed to moisten the pasta.
- Season pasta to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 medium chicken breasts
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup Italian-Style seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese*
- Oil for frying
- 4 slices Mozzarella cheese
- 1 ½ cups marinara or spaghetti sauce
- 1 pound spaghetti cooked al dente
Instructions
- Using a sharp paring knife, butterfly the chicken breasts then cut in half so that you have four approximately ½ inch thick chicken breast pieces.
- Lay chicken breasts flat on a cutting board. Cover them with a layer of waxed paper or plastic wrap. Pound them with a meat mallet or rolling pin until they are approximately ¼-inch thick.
- Crack eggs into a dish large enough that you can dip the chicken breasts freely. Lightly beat eggs to break the yoke and combine them with the whites.
- Combine the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in another dish. Season breadcrumbs with salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- Using tongs or clean hands dip the chicken into the egg mixture. The dredge in the bread crumbs, tossing until chicken breast pieces are thoroughly coated.
- Working in batches, add chicken breast pieces to the hot oil. Fry until golden brown on one side, about 7-10 minutes. Flip and fry for an additional 5-7 minutes.
- In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Once chicken is finished, lay all four pieces in a large 9 x 12 x 2 casserole dish. Pour spaghetti sauce over the chicken. Top each piece with a slice of mozzarella.
- Bake in the oven until cheese is melted, 5-7 minutes.
- Plate equal amounts of cooked spaghetti on a plate. Top with additional spaghetti sauce if desired. Place one chicken breast on top of the spaghetti.
FRIDAY
Oven Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
For the eggs:
- 1 stick 8 tablespoons butter
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 cup diced ham or bacon
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Paprika to taste
- 8 biscuits or English muffins you could even use toast
For the Hollandaise sauce:
- 2 large egg yolks room temperature
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter melted and brought to room temperature
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the eggs:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Put one tablespoon of butter into eight muffin cups. Crack one egg into each cup.
- Combine ham or bacon, cheese, onions, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over each egg. Sprinkle the top of each egg with paprika.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes for hard-cooked eggs, 10 – 15 minutes for soft-cooked eggs.
- Serve over biscuits or English muffins.
- Drizzle with hollandaise sauce or white gravy if desired.
For the Hollandaise sauce:
- Blend egg yolks, salt, and cayenne pepper in a blender until smooth.
- With the blender still running, add half of the melted butter. Add half of the lemon juice. Repeat with remaining butter and lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve immediately. Sauce will keep for up to two hours at room temperature. Do not refrigerate or heat Hollandaise sauce.
