Getting Results for Dinner-- Weeks of 12/23/19 & 12/30/19
MONDAY
Oven Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
For the eggs:
- 1 stick 8 tablespoons butter
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 cup diced ham or bacon
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Paprika to taste
- 8 biscuits or English muffins you could even use toast
For the Hollandaise sauce:
- 2 large egg yolks room temperature
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter melted and brought to room temperature
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the eggs:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Put one tablespoon of butter into eight muffin cups. Crack one egg into each cup.
- Combine ham or bacon, cheese, onions, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over each egg. Sprinkle the top of each egg with paprika.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes for hard-cooked eggs, 10 – 15 minutes for soft-cooked eggs.
- Serve over biscuits or English muffins.
- Drizzle with hollandaise sauce or white gravy if desired.
For the Hollandaise sauce:
- Blend egg yolks, salt, and cayenne pepper in a blender until smooth.
- With the blender still running, add half of the melted butter. Add half of the lemon juice. Repeat with remaining butter and lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve immediately. Sauce will keep for up to two hours at room temperature. Do not refrigerate or heat Hollandaise sauce.
THURSDAY
Cheese Tortellini with Asparagus, Peas and Mint
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 medium cloves garlic pressed or minced
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- 1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini
- 1 lb. asparagus trimmed of tough, woody stems, and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces (leave the tips whole)
- 1 cup shelled fresh peas or thawed frozen peas
- 1/3 cup pine nuts toasted
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint
- 2 oz. fresh goat cheese softened
- 1 boneless skinless chicken breast cooked, diced
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Fill a large stock pot with about three quarts of salted water. Bring water to a boil over high heat.
- In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, cayenne, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Set aside.
- Once your water starts boiling, add tortellini, asparagus, and peas and cook until the tortellini is al dente – about 2-3 minutes.
- Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water before draining the pasta and vegetables.
- Toss pasta and vegetables with the garlic-oil mixture.
- Add the pine nuts, mint, goat cheese and diced chicken and stir until the cheese melts. Add cooking water as needed to moisten the pasta.
- Season pasta to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the pie:
- 2 pie crusts
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 6 medium baking apples such as Fuji (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar divided
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the glaze:
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon 2% milk or heavy whipping cream
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss apple slices with lemon juice. Set aside.
- In a smaller, separate bowl, combine raisins and bourbon. Allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.
- Combine cranberries and ¼ cup sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times until cranberries are coarsely chopped and combined with the sugar. Add mixture to the apples, along with the cornstarch, lemon peel, cinnamon, remaining sugar and raisins. Stir until thoroughly combined, then allow mixture to stand for an additional 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place oven rack into the bottom third of your oven.
- If you have not already rolled out our pastry, roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it is 1/8-inch thick and will cover the bottom and edges of a 9-inch pie plate. Trim the edges of the crust to within ½- inch beyond the edge of the dish.
- Pour filling into the prepared pie crust.
- Roll remaining pie dough out into a 1/8-inch thick circle. Cut dough into ½-inch to ¾-inch wide strips. Arrange strips over the filling in a lattice pattern. Trim edges to within ½-inch of the pie plate to match the edges of the bottom crust. Seal edges of crust using your thumb or the tines of a fork.
- Bake pie at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Then reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
- Allow pie to cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving.
MONDAY
Spinach Pear Salad with Dried Cranberries
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 1 10 ounce package fresh baby spinach
- 1 Bartlett pear cored, halved, then thinly sliced
- 1 avocado pitted, halved, then thinly sliced
- 4 bacon slices cooked and chopped
- 1/2 cup salted mixed nuts
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
For the vinaigrette:
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 clove crushed garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Instructions
- Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl.
- In a smaller, separate bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients.
- Drizzle vinaigrette over salad.
- Toss to combine before serving.
TUESDAY
Southern Black-Eyed Peas with Saffron
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups frozen black-eyed peas
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½ medium Spanish onion diced
- 1 medium garlic clove minced
- 1/2 teaspoon saffron threads
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- ¼ cup fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water or chicken broth to a boil. Add peas. Reduce heat to medium low and boil until peas are tender, about 25-45 minutes. Drain peas, reserving ⅓ cup of the cooking liquid. Set peas aside.
- In the same saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, saffron, cumin, coriander, and one teaspoon of salt. Cook until onion is tender and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add reserved cooking liquid, scraping up and browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook until liquid is almost absorbed, about two minutes.
- Add the peas and stir until mixture is combined and heated through.
- Add parsley, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and remaining 1 tablespoon of oil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
WEDNESDAY
Cheddar, Black Bean and Chicken Quiche
Ingredients
- Pie crust dough for one 9-inch pie if using mini tart pans, you will need two
- 8 ounces shredded cooked chicken
- 1 cup black beans rinsed, drained
- 8 ounces smoked cheddar cheese grated
- 4 eggs slightly beaten
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish, fluted tart pan, or six mini tart pans. Place pan(s) in the refrigerator and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove pan(s) from the refrigerator. Fill crust(s) with pie weights or line each pan with waxed paper and fill with dried rice or beans. Bake for about 12-14 minutes, remove weights or beans, then bake for an additional 8-10 minutes until crusts are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool on a wire rack. Do not turn off the oven.
- In a large bowl, combine chicken, beans and cheddar. Add eggs, milk, salt and pepper, and mix until well-combined. Pour mixture into the cooked pie shell(s). Return to oven and bake for 35-40 minutes or until tops are slightly browned and the middle of the quiche is set.
- Remove from the oven and allow quiche(s) to sit for 10 minutes before serving
THURSDAY
Ingredients
For the ribs:
- 2 pounds pork ribs
- 12 ounces Guinness stout
- 1 large onion sliced
- 1/4 soy sauce
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoons minced garlic
For the glaze:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3/4 teaspoons ground black pepper
Instructions
- Place ribs in a large pan or resealable plastic bag. Combine marinade ingredients. Pour marinade over the ribs. Place in the refrigerator and marinate for at least eight hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Wrap ribs in a double layer of foil. Place ribs in the oven and bake about 1 hr and 30 mins.
- Combine the glaze ingredients. Reserve half of the glaze for later. Apply the other half of the glaze generously on the ribs. Bake unwrapped for an additional 30 mins.
- Allow ribs to rest for 15 mins before serving. Drizzle with additional glaze if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Sauce
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lime peel
- 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
Slaw:
- 1 cup broccoli coleslaw mix
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Sliders
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves 4 ounces each
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 8 Hawaiian sweet rolls split
- 1 cup mixed greens or torn lettuce
- 8 slices tomato
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, lime peel and lime juice.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the slaw ingredients. Chill both the sauce and the slaw until serving.
- To make the sliders, cut each chicken breast in half widthwise then flatten to 1/2-in. thickness.
- Mix together the cumin, chili powder, salt, and ground black pepper. Sprinkle each breast on both sides with seasonings.
- Place chicken on a prepared gas or charcoal grill. Grill for 6-7 minutes per side until the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees and the center of the chicken is no longer pink.
- Place roll cut side down on the grill for 30-60 seconds until lightly toasted.
- To assemble the sliders, place a small amount of lettuce and a tomato on each roll. Top with a chicken breast, cole slaw mix, then drizzle the top with the sauce.
