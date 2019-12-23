Getting Results for Dinner-- Weeks of 12/23/19 & 12/30/19

MONDAY

Oven Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

For the eggs:

8 biscuits or English muffins you could even use toast

For the Hollandaise sauce:

Instructions

For the eggs:

Combine ham or bacon, cheese, onions, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over each egg. Sprinkle the top of each egg with paprika.

Put one tablespoon of butter into eight muffin cups. Crack one egg into each cup.

For the Hollandaise sauce:

Serve immediately. Sauce will keep for up to two hours at room temperature. Do not refrigerate or heat Hollandaise sauce.

With the blender still running, add half of the melted butter. Add half of the lemon juice. Repeat with remaining butter and lemon juice.

THURSDAY

Cheese Tortellini with Asparagus, Peas and Mint

Ingredients

1 lb. asparagus trimmed of tough, woody stems, and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces (leave the tips whole)

Instructions

Add the pine nuts, mint, goat cheese and diced chicken and stir until the cheese melts. Add cooking water as needed to moisten the pasta.

Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water before draining the pasta and vegetables.

Once your water starts boiling, add tortellini, asparagus, and peas and cook until the tortellini is al dente – about 2-3 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, cayenne, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Set aside.

Fill a large stock pot with about three quarts of salted water. Bring water to a boil over high heat.

FRIDAY

Lattice Cranberry Apple Pie

Ingredients

6 medium baking apples such as Fuji (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, toss apple slices with lemon juice. Set aside.

In a smaller, separate bowl, combine raisins and bourbon. Allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Combine cranberries and ¼ cup sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times until cranberries are coarsely chopped and combined with the sugar. Add mixture to the apples, along with the cornstarch, lemon peel, cinnamon, remaining sugar and raisins. Stir until thoroughly combined, then allow mixture to stand for an additional 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place oven rack into the bottom third of your oven.

If you have not already rolled out our pastry, roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it is 1/8-inch thick and will cover the bottom and edges of a 9-inch pie plate. Trim the edges of the crust to within ½- inch beyond the edge of the dish.

Pour filling into the prepared pie crust.

Roll remaining pie dough out into a 1/8-inch thick circle. Cut dough into ½-inch to ¾-inch wide strips. Arrange strips over the filling in a lattice pattern. Trim edges to within ½-inch of the pie plate to match the edges of the bottom crust. Seal edges of crust using your thumb or the tines of a fork.

Bake pie at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Then reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.