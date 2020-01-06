Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/6/2020
News 6 gets results for your belly
News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cups vegetable oil
- 4 pounds chicken pieces
- 1 ½ cups tomatoes juice
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium onion sliced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken in batches and brown on all sides. Arrange chicken in a single layer in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish.
- Combine the tomato juice, white vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard, black pepper and salt. Pour the sauce over the chicken.
- Arrange the onion slices over the chicken. Bake for 1 hour, basting every 10 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 155 degrees. If you want crisper skin, switch the oven to broil and roast it under the heat for a few more minutes.
- Allow chicken to rest for 15 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Tamale Dough:
- 2 cups instant Masa Harina
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
Filling:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 pounds ground venison or beef
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 cup beef broth
Instructions
- Whisk together masa, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add broth and oil and stir to combine until dough becomes soft paste. Cover bowl let dough rest for at least 15 minutes at room temperature.
- In the meantime, preheat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium and add ground venison or beef and onions. Cook until meat is no longer pink, being sure to break up any large chunks. Add minced garlic and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in enchilada sauce.
- In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and broth. Add mixture to meat and stir to combine.
- To assemble, spread meat in an even layer over the bottom of the crock of a slow cooker. Gently spread tamale dough over the top of the meat mixture. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours until dough is set.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
- 4 salmon filets about 1 ½ - 2 inches thick
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients except the salmon in a small mixing bowl. Pour half the mixture into a large resealable plastic bag. Set the remaining sauce aside.
- Add the salmon filets to the bag. Allow the filets to marinate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Arrange fillets on a lined baking sheet. Discard the sauce used for the marinade. Bake filets for 20 minutes or until the center of the filet flakes easily with a fork.
- Drizzle filets with remaining sauce before serving or serve as a dipping sauce on the side.
THURSDAY
Chicken Meatballs with Apricot Bourbon Sauce
Ingredients
For the Apricot Bourbon Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ medium yellow onion about ½ cup, diced
- 2 medium cloves of garlic about 2 teaspoons, minced
- 1 cup apricot preserves
- 1 cup chili sauce
- ½ cup bourbon
- ⅓ cup cider vinegar
- ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
- For the meatballs:
- 1 pound ground chicken sausage casings removed
- 2 large eggs slightly beaten
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Oil for frying
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until onion is tender and translucent, about five minutes. Add garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.
- Combine the remaining sauce ingredients. Add to the pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Sauce with thicken as it cools.
- Form chicken sausage into 2-inch meatballs. Roll meatballs in eggs. Then coat with flour.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches if needed, add meatballs to hot oil and fry until outside is golden brown and meatballs are cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain meatballs on paper towels.
- Serve meatballs alongside Apricot Bourbon Sauce for dipping
FRIDAY
Italian Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Ingredients
- 3 medium sized zucchini halved lengthwise, insides scooped out with a spoon, leaving about a 1/4-inch boarder
- 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus extra for brushing on the zucchini
- Salt &pepper
- 1/2 lb. bulk Italian sausage casings removed
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 cup pasta sauce
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush hollowed zucchini generously with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the zucchini is tender.
- In the meantime, cook the Italian sausage, breaking pieces up with a spoon, until sausage is no longer pink. Add the garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in pasta sauce.
- Fill each zucchini boat with equal amounts of the sausage mixture. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan. Return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted and gooey, about 5-10 minutes.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.