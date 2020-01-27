Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/27/20
News 6 gets results for your belly
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
Bourbon marinade:
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup bourbon
Teriyaki Sauce:
- 1 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup mirin
- 1/4 cup white granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup cold water
Additionally:
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 green onions thinly sliced
Instructions
For the marinade:
- Combine first six ingredients in a large bowl or resealable plastic bag.
- Add chicken pieces.
- Marinate for up to eight hours.
For the sauce:
- Bring chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the soy sauce, mirin, and sugars. Stir until sugars are dissolved. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water. Add to soy sauce mixture and continue to boil until sauce begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Drain and discard chicken marinade. Add flour to chicken pieces and stir to coat.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, spread chicken pieces in a single layer in the pan. Cook until chicken begins to brown, about 3-5 minutes. Using a spatula, flip chicken pieces over to brown the other side.
- Add ¼ cup of the teriyaki sauce to the pan. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, stirring often, until the sauce reduces and darkens in color and begins to coat the chicken. Remove chicken from the skillet and set aside.
- Repeat with remaining chicken. Afterwards, return all the chicken to the skillet. Add another ¼ cup teriyaki sauce. Cook until chicken is heated through and coated with the sauce.
- Serve chicken over hot white rice. Sprinkle with sliced green onions if desired.
TUESDAY
Ham and Corn Casserole with Cream Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 cup Clifty Farm country ham diced
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter cubed
- 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
- ½ cup flour
- 3 cups milk
- 4 ounces cream cheese cubed
- 2 ounces Velveeta cubed
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoons paprika
- 12 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large saucepan, heat the diced country ham over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the ham is light pink, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add butter and garlic. Cook until the butter is melted, about 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in flour, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.
- Whisk in milk, stirring constantly until thoroughly combined. Bring mixture to a boil and continue to cook until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Stir in cream cheese, Velveeta, cheddar, and paprika. Heat, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth.
- Remove the pan from heat. Pour in corn. Stir until corn is evenly coated with the cheese mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour mixture into a greased 9” x 13” baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the top is browned and the casserole is bubbling.
- Remove pan from the oven and allow to sit for 15 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Black Bean Soup with Andouille
Ingredients
- 1 pound 16 oz. andouille sausage
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 16 oz. bag dried black beans
- 1 medium onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes with green chilies
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Instant Pot Method:
- Half, then quarter, the andouille sausage.
- Press the SAUTE function on the Instant Pot. Press ADJUST and change the temperature to medium. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in the Instant Pot. Sauté the sausage in the oil until it starts to brown. Remove the sausage from the pot and set aside.
- Deglaze the pan with the beef broth. Turn off the SAUTE function and add the dried beans to the beef broth. Seal the Instant Pot. Set the function to MANUAL and set the timer to 0. Bringing the pot to pressure is enough time to presoak the beans.
- After the timer has gone off, release the pressure either manually or through natural release. Natural release should take 15-20 minutes. Add the onions, garlic, cumin, oregano and salt to taste. Replace the lid and seal. Set the function to MANUAL and set the time for 30 minutes.
- Remove two cups of the soup and puree with a blender. Stir the puree back into the soup. Add the can of diced red tomatoes with green chilis and the andouille sausage.
- Garnish the soup with sour cream, shredded cheddar, sliced jalapenos, tortilla chips or cilantro if desired.
Slow Cooker:
- Combine beef broth, dried black beans, onion, garlic, ground cumin and dried oregano into the crock of a slow cooker. Cook on low for six hours or high for eight hours.
- In the meantime, heat one tablespoon of oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Cut andouille sausage in half, then in quarters. Cut the quarters into 1/2-inch pieces. Add the sausage to the hot oil and sauté until browned. Set aside.
- Before serving, remove two cups of the soup and puree with a blender. Stir the puree back into the soup. Add the diced red tomatoes with green chilis and the andouille sausage and stir to combine.
- Garnish the soup with sour cream, shredded cheddar, sliced jalapenos, tortilla chips or cilantro if desired.
Stove Top:
- For stovetop method, increase the beef broth to 9 cups.
- Soak the beans in cold water overnight. Drain and discard the water.
- Half, then quarter, the andouille sausage.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a large stock pot over medium heat. Sauté the sausage in the oil until it starts to brown. Remove the sausage from the pot and set aside.
- Deglaze the pan with the beef broth. Add the dried beans to the beef broth. Add the onions, garlic, cumin, oregano and salt to taste. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour – 1 hour 30 minutes until the beans are soft.
- Remove two cups of the soup and puree with a blender. Stir the puree back into the soup. Add the can of diced red tomatoes with green chilis and the andouille sausage.
- Garnish the soup with sour cream, shredded cheddar, sliced jalapenos, tortilla chips or cilantro if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 8-10 small yellow squash sliced
- 1 pound hamburger meat
- 1 small onion diced
- 1 10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 10 ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- 24 butter flavored crackers crushed
Instructions
- Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil. Add the squash, return the water to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Immediately drain the squash and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside to drain.
- Brown the hamburger meat in a large skillet. Add the diced onion and cook until the hamburger is not longer pink and the onion is tender. Place the burger in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the cream of mushroom soup, the diced tomatoes with green chilies, the shredded cheddar cheese and the two beaten eggs. Stir until everything is combined.
- Add the squash to the bowl. Gently stir until the squash is evenly incorporated throughout the mixture.
- Place the squash mixture in one large 9 x 12 x 2-inch casserole dish or two 8 x 8 x 2-inch casserole dishes. At this point, the squash can be covered with aluminum foil and stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours or frozen.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Sprinkle the crushed crackers over the top of the casserole.
- Bake for 20-30 minutes until the casserole is bubbling and the cracker crust is golden brown. If using frozen squash, you may need to allow the casserole to bake for and extra 10-15 minutes. Allow casserole to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups sour cream
- 2 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese divided
- 1 8oz. package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup chopped ham
- 1/3 cup chopped green chilies
- 2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 1 loaf crusty bread
Instructions
- Mix the sour cream, two cups of shredded cheese, cream cheese, chopped ham, green chilies and Worcestershire sauce in a large mixing bowl. Beat until everything is evenly combine.
- Slice the top third off the bread. Set aside. Using a spoon or clean hands, carve out the interior of the loaf of bread, leaving a one-inch border. Reserve the bread you spooned out for dipping.
- Spread the dip into the hollowed-out bread. Top the dip with the remaining shredded cheddar cheese. Wrap the bread bowl completely in foil.
- Bake for one hour.
- Serve as a dip with the hollowed-out bread, crackers or chips.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.