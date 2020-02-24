Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/24/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
MONDAY
Poblano Chicken Chowder with Wild Rice
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 1 cup carrots peeled, diced
- 1/2 cup celery diced
- 1 cup onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 2 large Poblano peppers seeded, roasted, peeled, and diced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground white pepper
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup cooked wild rice
Instructions
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add chicken breasts and cook until chicken is no longer pink, about 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken from pot and set aside.
- Heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to pot. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Sauté until onion is translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add garlic, thyme, white pepper, cumin, and poblano peppers. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add flour to pot and stir until flour is incorporated. Cook mixture for about three minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 12 minutes.
- Stir in whole milk, cayenne pepper, and wild rice. Cook until mixture thickens again, about 5-10 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 Hass avocados
- 1 tablespoon chopped green onions
- 1 tablespoon chopped red onion
- 1 ½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon minced sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Split avocadoes, remove and discard pit, and scoop meat into a medium bowl.
- Add remaining ingredients and using a fork or a potato masher, mash until ingredients are well-incorporated.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
WEDNESDAY
Pan Seared Salmon with Bacon-Molasses Vinaigrette
Ingredients
For the vinaigrette:
- 2 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoon molasses
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 ½ teaspoons minced shallot
- 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh basil
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
For the salmon:
- 4 6-7 ounces each salmon filets
- 1 teaspoons sea salt
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 2 slices bacon coarsely chopped
Instructions
For the vinaigrette:
- Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Set aside.
For the salmon:
- Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon from pan and reserve bacon grease. Once bacon is cool, combine with vinaigrette ingredients.
- Season salmon filets with salt and pepper. Place filets skin side up in pan. Sear filets for about three minutes per side, or until salmon is seared and filet reaches desired doneness.
- Drizzle vinaigrette over salmon. Garnish with cooked bacon.
THURSDAY
Pan Seared Filet Mignon Medallions with Crab Meat Cream Sauce
Ingredients
Steaks:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 4 oz. filet mignon steaks
- Kosher salt and pepper
Crabmeat Cream Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1-2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- Salt to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley optional
Instructions
- Preheat broiler. Position oven rack about six inches from the element.
- Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe skillet over medium high heat. Season both sides of the filets with salt and pepper. Once oil is hot, carefully add the filets. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until brown. Place skillet under broiler and finish in the oven until meat reaches desired consistency - 120 to 125 degrees F for rare, 130 to 135 degrees F for medium rare, 140 to 145 degrees F for medium, 150 to 155 degrees F for medium well, and 160 degrees F for well done. Remove skillet from the oven and transfer filets to plate. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes.
- Using the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper and cook for 2-4 minutes until slightly tender. Add garlic and green onions and sauté for one minute. Add the flour, stirring to combine. Pour in heavy cream, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream has reduced and thickened, about 2-4 minutes. Add crabmeat, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook until heated through. Season with salt.
- Arrange filet on a plate. Spoon crabmeat cream sauce over the top and garnish with parsley if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour divided
- 1/4 cup white cornmeal
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup milk
- 8 hot dogs cut into thirds
- Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 2/3 cup of flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Stir in milk.
- Place remaining 1/3 cup of flour in a shallow bowl.
- Dredge hot dog pieces in flour. Coat with cornmeal batter and allow any excess to drip off.
- Place in hot oil. Fry for 3-5 minutes until both sides are golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels.
