Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/24/20

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes come from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Poblano Chicken Chowder with Wild Rice

Ingredients

Instructions

Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 12 minutes.

Add flour to pot and stir until flour is incorporated. Cook mixture for about three minutes, stirring constantly.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add chicken breasts and cook until chicken is no longer pink, about 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken from pot and set aside.

TUESDAY

Babalu Guacamole

Ingredients

Instructions

WEDNESDAY

Pan Seared Salmon with Bacon-Molasses Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Instructions

Season salmon filets with salt and pepper. Place filets skin side up in pan. Sear filets for about three minutes per side, or until salmon is seared and filet reaches desired doneness.

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon from pan and reserve bacon grease. Once bacon is cool, combine with vinaigrette ingredients.

THURSDAY

Pan Seared Filet Mignon Medallions with Crab Meat Cream Sauce

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat broiler. Position oven rack about six inches from the element.

Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe skillet over medium high heat. Season both sides of the filets with salt and pepper. Once oil is hot, carefully add the filets. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until brown. Place skillet under broiler and finish in the oven until meat reaches desired consistency - 120 to 125 degrees F for rare, 130 to 135 degrees F for medium rare, 140 to 145 degrees F for medium, 150 to 155 degrees F for medium well, and 160 degrees F for well done. Remove skillet from the oven and transfer filets to plate. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes.

Using the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper and cook for 2-4 minutes until slightly tender. Add garlic and green onions and sauté for one minute. Add the flour, stirring to combine. Pour in heavy cream, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream has reduced and thickened, about 2-4 minutes. Add crabmeat, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook until heated through. Season with salt.