Getting Results for Dinner-- 3/2/20

MONDAY

Italian Sausage Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Add about 1/4 C diced mozzarella into the bottom of serving bowl and spoon soup over it.

Add pasta, lower heat, and simmer until just cooked (about 10 minutes, or according to package directions). Turn off heat and stir in spinach.

Spoon finished soup over mozzarella, then top with grated parmesan and fresh basil and enjoy!

Stir in pasta, return cover to pot and set to sealing. Allow pasta to cook with residual heat, about 10 - 15 minutes or until cooked to your liking . Turn off heat and stir in spinach.

Stir in broth, diced tomatoes, and spaghetti sauce. Set to manual 5 minutes then hit cancel and carefully quick release.

TUESDAY

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Ingredients

optional: green onion Parmesan cheese (the cheap stuff in the spaghetti aisle), and garlic salt

Red onion diced (why oh WHY isn't it called purple onion???)

Cooked chicken shredded (here's how to always have cooked chicken on hand!)

Instructions

Bake according to your dough directions (usually 450F for about 15 minutes).

Top everything off with a pretty swirl of barbecue sauce and (if you want to bring your crust to the next level) dust around the edges with garlic salt and Parmesan cheese (OMG YES, DO THIS).

Add a thin layer of barbecue sauce to your crust, followed by chicken, bacon, and onion.

WEDNESDAY

Italian Beef

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except meat and bay leaves. Whisk together and pour over meat into slow cooker.

Cook on low for 10 to 12 hours, or on high for 4 to 5 hours.

Serve on French Bread with provolone cheese. (And for a really authentic flavor, dip the whole sandwich into the broth immediately prior to serving.) YUM.

THURSDAY

Italian Dressing Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Blend Italian dressing with a stick blender or in an upright blender until emulsified (when the oil is no longer separated and it all looks the same throughout).

Place chicken thighs in single layer, skin side up, into a 9 x 11 roasting pan. It’s fine if they are packed in tightly, just make sure they are in a single layer and not stacked on top of one another.

Cover with Italian dressing, lifting each chicken thigh to make sure sauce is on all sides.

Bake on middle rack of oven at 350 degrees uncovered for 45 - 50 minutes, or until chicken reaches a safe internal temperature (165 F).

If using a broiler safe dish, turn on broiler for 1 - 3 minutes to brown and crisp skin. (Watch carefully to avoid burning).