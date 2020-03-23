Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/23/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 pound 16 ounces Brussels sprouts, shaved/thin sliced
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup crispy bacon crumbles
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup sunflower seeds or pumpkin kernels (pepitas)
- Optional: crumbled goat cheese
Citrus Vinaigrette
- 6 tablespoons orange juice
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- ½ tablespoon stone ground whole grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon minced garlic about ½ a clove
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Brussels Sprout Salad Directions
- Chop off the hard end of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Then shave or slice the Brussels sprouts very thin. This can be done by hand with a knife or with a food processor.
- Add shaved Brussels sprouts to a medium-large bowl along with the cranberries, bacon, almonds, and red onion.
- Drizzle with citrus dressing.
Citrus Vinaigrette Directions:
- Whisk or blend all ingredients together.
- I strongly suggest blending for a more uniform flavor and texture.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 - 10 chicken thighs with skin and bone
- 1 cup peanut butter creamy
- 4 tablespoons minced garlic about 5 - 6 cloves
- 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon minced ginger
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 5 large bell peppers cut in strips
- 1 large yellow onion thin sliced
- Salt and pepper
- Garnish: cilantro chopped peanuts
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together peanut butter, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, water, soy sauce, and sriracha.
- Add chicken to bowl and mix until chicken is coated with peanut butter sauce on all sides.
- Spread peppers and onions evenly on baking sheet, then place chicken thighs on top. Use a spatula to spread remaining peanut butter sauce from bowl over top of thighs.
- Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. and bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until chicken is c
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- About 2 pounds cooked corn beef small diced
- 1 loaf marbled rye bread 16 ounces, small cubed
- 1 pound Swiss cheese finely shredded
- 1 cup Russian dressing
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sauerkraut
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)
- Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.
- Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.
- Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 16 chicken wing pieces
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/8 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
- optional: toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
- Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.
- While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).
- Toss wings in half of the sauce and return to the oven for an additional five minutes on each side.
- Toss again in the remaining sauce (and roll in sesame seeds), then serve!
FRIDAY
Ingredients:
- 16 Farm Rich Frozen Mozzarella Sticks
- 16 pieces salami, thin sliced
- 1 can crescent rolls, 8 count
- marinara sauce, for dipping
Directions:
- Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this). Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.
- Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet. Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.
- Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.
- Serve with marinara and enjoy!
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.