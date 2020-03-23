Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/23/20

This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Brussels Sprout Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Add shaved Brussels sprouts to a medium-large bowl along with the cranberries, bacon, almonds, and red onion.

Chop off the hard end of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Then shave or slice the Brussels sprouts very thin. This can be done by hand with a knife or with a food processor.

I strongly suggest blending for a more uniform flavor and texture.

Whisk or blend all ingredients together.

TUESDAY

Peanut Butter Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. and bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until chicken is c

Spread peppers and onions evenly on baking sheet, then place chicken thighs on top. Use a spatula to spread remaining peanut butter sauce from bowl over top of thighs.

Add chicken to bowl and mix until chicken is coated with peanut butter sauce on all sides.

In a large bowl, whisk together peanut butter, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, water, soy sauce, and sriracha.

WEDNESDAY

Reuben Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.

Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.

Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)

THURSDAY

Hoisin Glazed Chicken Wings

Ingredients

Instructions

Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.

While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).

Toss wings in half of the sauce and return to the oven for an additional five minutes on each side.