Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/23/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Brussels Sprout Salad

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 pound 16 ounces Brussels sprouts, shaved/thin sliced
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 cup crispy bacon crumbles
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • ½ cup minced red onion
  • ¼ cup sunflower seeds or pumpkin kernels (pepitas)
  • Optional: crumbled goat cheese

Citrus Vinaigrette

  • 6 tablespoons orange juice
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • ½ tablespoon stone ground whole grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon minced garlic about ½ a clove
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Brussels Sprout Salad Directions

  • Chop off the hard end of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Then shave or slice the Brussels sprouts very thin. This can be done by hand with a knife or with a food processor.
  • Add shaved Brussels sprouts to a medium-large bowl along with the cranberries, bacon, almonds, and red onion.
  • Drizzle with citrus dressing.

Citrus Vinaigrette Directions:

  • Whisk or blend all ingredients together.
  • I strongly suggest blending for a more uniform flavor and texture.

TUESDAY

Peanut Butter Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 8 - 10 chicken thighs with skin and bone
  • 1 cup peanut butter creamy
  • 4 tablespoons minced garlic about 5 - 6 cloves
  • 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 5 large bell peppers cut in strips
  • 1 large yellow onion thin sliced
  • Salt and pepper
  • Garnish: cilantro chopped peanuts

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together peanut butter, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, water, soy sauce, and sriracha.
  • Add chicken to bowl and mix until chicken is coated with peanut butter sauce on all sides.
  • Spread peppers and onions evenly on baking sheet, then place chicken thighs on top. Use a spatula to spread remaining peanut butter sauce from bowl over top of thighs.
  • Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. and bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until chicken is c

WEDNESDAY

Reuben Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • About 2 pounds cooked corn beef small diced
  • 1 loaf marbled rye bread 16 ounces, small cubed
  • 1 pound Swiss cheese finely shredded
  • 1 cup Russian dressing
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sauerkraut

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)
  • Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.
  • Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.
  • Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.

THURSDAY

Hoisin Glazed Chicken Wings

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 16 chicken wing pieces
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
  • 1/8 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
  • optional: toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.
  • While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).
  • Toss wings in half of the sauce and return to the oven for an additional five minutes on each side.
  • Toss again in the remaining sauce (and roll in sesame seeds), then serve!

FRIDAY

Mozzarella Salami Spiral

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients:

  • 16 Farm Rich Frozen Mozzarella Sticks
  • 16 pieces salami, thin sliced
  • 1 can crescent rolls, 8 count
  • marinara sauce, for dipping

Directions:

  • Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this).  Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.
  • Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet.  Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.
  • Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.
  • Serve with marinara and enjoy!

