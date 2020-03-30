Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/30/20
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon all purpose flour
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons all purpose seasoning I used Aunt Cora's Soulful Seasoning
- 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- oil for frying (I used olive oil)
- 6 - 8 huge pickles sliced (seriously, like deli size)
- Ranch dressing to dip
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce and 1 Tablespoon flour.
- In a large bowl, combine 3 1/2 cups flour and all purpose seasoning.
- Preparing frying pan with about 1/2 inch of hot oil.
- Dip pickle slices in the wet ingredient bowl, then the dry ingredient bowl. Dip again in the wet ingredient bowl, then once more in the dry ingredient bowl. Place gently in hot oil until lightly browned. Turn and brown on the other side.
- Remove from oil and place fried pickles on a paper towel covered plate, then enjoy with some ranch dressing dip!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound shell pasta
- 12 ounces tuna drained
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup celery chopped
- 1/2 red onion finely diced
- 1/2 cup dill pickles diced
- 8 ounces cheddar cheese diced
- 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together pasta, tuna, peas, celery, onion, dill pickles, and cheese.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, vinegar, garlic salt, onion salt, black pepper and dried dill weed.
- Add to pasta and stir until well incorporated.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef browned
- 16 ounces egg noodles cooked
- 15 ounce can diced tomatoes drained
- 24 ounces sloppy joe sauce (about 3 cups) we used Manwich original sloppy joe sauce
- 16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese divided in half
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together sloppy joe sauce, browned ground beef, cooked egg noodles, drained tomatoes, and 8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese.
- Pour into a 9x13” casserole dish and top with remaining shredded cheese.
- Bake uncovered at 350F for about 30 minutes, until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of sturdy bread about 14 ounces
- 8 eggs
- 8 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 4 teaspoons brown sugar
- 3 cups milk
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
Instructions
- Tear or cut bread into bite sized pieces. Place in a 9×13″ casserole dish.
- In a large bowl whisk together eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and milk.
- Pour batter over bread and mix well, making sure everything is wetted.
- In a small bowl, mix ingredients for topping. Sprinkle over casserole.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, until baked through and browned on top.
FRIDAY
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Ingredients
- 12 Jalapenos
- 1 pound bacon
- 8 ounces goat cheese or cream cheese
- ¼ cup balsamic glaze or barbecue sauce
- Garlic salt
Instructions
- Cut jalapenos in half, lengthwise, and remove seeds and pith.
- Lay on a baking sheet, and fill with cheese (I like to use a piping bag or sandwich bag for this).
- Sprinkle liberally with garlic salt, and wrap each jalapeno in half a slice of bacon.
- Use a basting brush to cover tops of jalapenos with sauce.
- Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until bacon is cooked to your liking.
