Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/6/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cans peaches NOT drained
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 stick butter
Instructions
- Using 1/4 or less of the butter stick, grease a 9x13 casserole dish, then pour in peaches.
- Sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon over the peaches, then sprinkle the cake mix evenly over the peaches.
- Top with remaining butter, thinly sliced.
- Bake for 45-55 minutes at 350F, or until the cake is golden brown and bubbly.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 chocolate instant pudding mix 3.9 ounces
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- optional: fresh strawberries sliced
Instructions
- Combine pudding mix and whipping cream in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on low for a few seconds until blended.
- Increase mixer speed to high and beat an additional 30 seconds or so until mousse forms.
- Serve with strawberries and enjoy! If you’re bringing it to a friend (please do!) just pop the mousse in the fridge until you’re ready to head out.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can raspberry pie filling 21 ounces
- 1 package yellow cake mix
- 8 tablespoons butter (1 stick) softened
- optional: powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream
Instructions
- Pour pie filling into a glass loaf dish and spread evenly.
- In a bowl combine butter and cake mix. I like to use an electric mixer for this, but a fork will work too.
- Spread cake mix mixture over pie filling. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes until the topping becomes a nice golden brown crust.
- Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 12 ounces butterscotch chips
- 1 can buttercream frosting
Instructions
- Melt butterscotch chips in your microwave or on the stove top.
- Mix in frosting and pour into a parchment lined loaf pan. Chill in the refrigerator for 6o minutes to set.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup Nutella
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- Beat together eggs & Nutella.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Spread into an 8x11 parchment lined baking pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, until done to your liking.
