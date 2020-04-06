82ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/6/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Peach Dump Cake

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 3 cans peaches NOT drained
  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 stick butter

Instructions

  • Using 1/4 or less of the butter stick, grease a 9x13 casserole dish, then pour in peaches.
  • Sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon over the peaches, then sprinkle the cake mix evenly over the peaches.
  • Top with remaining butter, thinly sliced.
  • Bake for 45-55 minutes at 350F, or until the cake is golden brown and bubbly.

TUESDAY

Chocolate Mousse

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 chocolate instant pudding mix 3.9 ounces
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • optional: fresh strawberries sliced

Instructions

  • Combine pudding mix and whipping cream in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on low for a few seconds until blended.
  • Increase mixer speed to high and beat an additional 30 seconds or so until mousse forms.
  • Serve with strawberries and enjoy! If you’re bringing it to a friend (please do!) just pop the mousse in the fridge until you’re ready to head out.

WEDNESDAY

Raspberry Cobbler

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 can raspberry pie filling 21 ounces
  • 1 package yellow cake mix
  • 8 tablespoons butter (1 stick) softened
  • optional: powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream

Instructions

  • Pour pie filling into a glass loaf dish and spread evenly.
  • In a bowl combine butter and cake mix. I like to use an electric mixer for this, but a fork will work too.
  • Spread cake mix mixture over pie filling. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes until the topping becomes a nice golden brown crust.
  • Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy!

THURSDAY

Butterscotch Fudge

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 12 ounces butterscotch chips
  • 1 can buttercream frosting

Instructions

  • Melt butterscotch chips in your microwave or on the stove top.
  • Mix in frosting and pour into a parchment lined loaf pan. Chill in the refrigerator for 6o minutes to set.
  • Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Nutella Brownies

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Nutella
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Beat together eggs & Nutella.
  • Stir in chocolate chips.
  • Spread into an 8x11 parchment lined baking pan.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, until done to your liking.

