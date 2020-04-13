Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/13/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Smoky Chipotle Bacon Meatballs
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 cup breadcrumbs original style
- 3/4 cup cooked/crumbled bacon I like to cook my bacon in the oven and then stash it in the freezer for later
- 1/4 cup fine grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup Tabasco Chipotle Pepper Sauce
- blue cheese dressing for dipping
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except blue cheese. Mix together with your hands (go ahead, get a little dirty!) and roll into meatballs (makes about 40 appetizer sized balls).
- Place in a single layer on an oven-safe baking pan or dish, and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes (until centers are no longer pink).
- Serve warm with blue cheese dipping sauce, or be like my husband and stuff it all in a hoagie and enjoy a giant smoked chipotle meatball sub!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 9 pork chops thick cut
- 2 cups soy sauce
- 1 medium yellow onion thin sliced
- 4 - 5 large apples thin sliced
Instructions
- Pour soy sauce into a large bowl and dip each pork chop, wetting all sides.
- Optional: Quick sear pork chops on a hot skillet.
- Place apples and onions in a roasting pan and place pork chops on top. Cover tightly with foil.
- Roast in a 425 degree oven for 25 - 35 minutes, or until chops are cooked through.
- Serve with apples, onions, and cooking juice over top. Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cooked chicken breasts chopped or shredded
- 1 28 ounce large can diced tomatoes NOT drained
- 1 packet McCormick's Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce package
- optional garnishes: shredded cheese, kernel corn, sour cream, sliced jalapenos
Instructions
- Bring tomatoes and chili seasoning to a simmer in a large pan.
- Add cooked chicken breast and continue to simmer until everything is heated through.
- Enjoy with your favorite garnishes.
THURSDAY
Jalapeno Popper Crescent Rolls
Ingredients
- Crescent roll dough
- Pickled jalapenos here's how I make mine!
- Cream cheese
- Barbecue sauce
- Cooked/crumbled bacon
Instructions
- Lay crescent roll triangles out flat on a baking sheet and paint with a generous amount of barbecue sauce.
- Add a hefty dollop of cream cheese, and a few slices of pickled jalapeno.
- Top with crumbled bacon bits, and roll up. I like to fold the sides around top to keep leakage at a minimum, but you do it however you like.
- Bake according to package directions, until crescents are cooked through and turning golden on top.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Peanut Butter & Jelly Hand Pies
Ingredients
- Peanut butter we used Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
- Jam or Jelly we used Smucker’s Strawberry Jam
- 1 Batch or tube of crescent dough
- 1 Egg optional
Instructions
- Spread crescent dough onto a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Gently slice it into eight rectangles (I used a pizza cutter).
- Place a dollop of peanut butter, and a dollop of jam in the center of each rectangle, then fold each rectangle in half making sure all of the peanut butter and jelly stays in the center.
- Using a fork, firmly push the edges of the pie together. Make sure to push hard as you don’t want the filling to ooze out.
- Whisk the egg in a small bowl, until well scrambled. Using a basting brush, lightly paint each hand pie with egg.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 12 - 15 minutes or until starting to turn golden brown.
- Enjoy hot or cold!
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.