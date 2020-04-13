80ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/13/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Getting Results for Dinner
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Smoky Chipotle Bacon Meatballs

Getting Results for Dinner
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs original style
  • 3/4 cup cooked/crumbled bacon I like to cook my bacon in the oven and then stash it in the freezer for later
  • 1/4 cup fine grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup Tabasco Chipotle Pepper Sauce
  • blue cheese dressing for dipping

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except blue cheese. Mix together with your hands (go ahead, get a little dirty!) and roll into meatballs (makes about 40 appetizer sized balls).
  • Place in a single layer on an oven-safe baking pan or dish, and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes (until centers are no longer pink).
  • Serve warm with blue cheese dipping sauce, or be like my husband and stuff it all in a hoagie and enjoy a giant smoked chipotle meatball sub!

TUESDAY

Baked Pork Chops

Getting Results for Dinner
Ingredients

  • 6 - 9 pork chops thick cut
  • 2 cups soy sauce
  • 1 medium yellow onion thin sliced
  • 4 - 5 large apples thin sliced

Instructions

  • Pour soy sauce into a large bowl and dip each pork chop, wetting all sides.
  • Optional: Quick sear pork chops on a hot skillet.
  • Place apples and onions in a roasting pan and place pork chops on top. Cover tightly with foil.
  • Roast in a 425 degree oven for 25 - 35 minutes, or until chops are cooked through.
  • Serve with apples, onions, and cooking juice over top. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Chili

Getting Results for Dinner
Ingredients

  • 4 cooked chicken breasts chopped or shredded
  • 1 28 ounce large can diced tomatoes NOT drained
  • 1 packet McCormick's Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce package
  • optional garnishes: shredded cheese, kernel corn, sour cream, sliced jalapenos

Instructions

  • Bring tomatoes and chili seasoning to a simmer in a large pan.
  • Add cooked chicken breast and continue to simmer until everything is heated through.
  • Enjoy with your favorite garnishes.

THURSDAY

Jalapeno Popper Crescent Rolls

Getting Results for Dinner
Ingredients

  • Crescent roll dough
  • Pickled jalapenos here's how I make mine!
  • Cream cheese
  • Barbecue sauce
  • Cooked/crumbled bacon

Instructions

  • Lay crescent roll triangles out flat on a baking sheet and paint with a generous amount of barbecue sauce.
  • Add a hefty dollop of cream cheese, and a few slices of pickled jalapeno.
  • Top with crumbled bacon bits, and roll up.  I like to fold the sides around top to keep leakage at a minimum, but you do it however you like.
  • Bake according to package directions, until crescents are cooked through and turning golden on top.
  • Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Peanut Butter & Jelly Hand Pies

Getting Results for Dinner
Ingredients

  • Peanut butter we used Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
  • Jam or Jelly we used Smucker’s Strawberry Jam
  • 1 Batch or tube of crescent dough
  • 1 Egg optional

Instructions

  • Spread crescent dough onto a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Gently slice it into eight rectangles (I used a pizza cutter).
  • Place a dollop of peanut butter, and a dollop of jam in the center of each rectangle, then fold each rectangle in half making sure all of the peanut butter and jelly stays in the center.
  • Using a fork, firmly push the edges of the pie together. Make sure to push hard as you don’t want the filling to ooze out.
  • Whisk the egg in a small bowl, until well scrambled. Using a basting brush, lightly paint each hand pie with egg.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 12 - 15 minutes or until starting to turn golden brown.
  • Enjoy hot or cold!

