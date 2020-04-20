Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/20/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 pound boneless chicken breasts, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 package Knorr Rice Sides – Creamy Chicken flavor
- 2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 2 cups)
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken, stirring frequently, until chicken is thoroughly cooked, adding garlic during the last 30 seconds of cook time.
- Prepare Knorr Rice Sides – Creamy Chicken flavor in same skillet according to package directions.
- Stir in chicken and tomatoes. Sprinkle with mozzarella and basil.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cans (15 oz each) Chef Boyardee® Beef Ravioli
- 1 can (14.5 oz each) Diced Tomatoes, drained
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Combine cans of Beef Ravioli, drained tomatoes in sauce pan and garlic powder.
- Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until hot, stirring occasionally.
- Sprinkle with cheese, cover and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese melts.
- Plate, sprinkle additional cheese and serve.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 lbs of diced chicken
- 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (+ 2 tablespoons for drizzle – optional)
- 1/2 cup ranch (+ 2 tablespoons for drizzle – optional)
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 12-inch skewers
Instructions
- Mix the hot sauce, ranch, olive oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
- Coat chicken well, cover bowl and place in the fridge. Marinade for at least 1 hour, but ok to sit overnight.
- Preheat grill on medium-high heat.
- Place chicken on skewers.
- Grill chicken skewers approx 10 mins, turning to ensure chicken cooks evenly until cooked through.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Pasta Salad™ Southwest Pasta Salad
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 4 tbsp milk
- 1 lbs lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1 packet Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix 1 oz
- 4 cups chopped romaine
- 1 cup pico de gallo
- 1/4 cup sliced olives
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions
- 2 cups corn chips
Instructions
- Make pasta salad as directed on box; place in large bowl, and set aside.
- In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat until brown, stirring occasionally; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix and 1/4 cup water; simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool slightly.
- To large bowl of pasta salad, add romaine, pico de gallo, olives, cilantro and scallions; toss. Fold in warm seasoned beef. Top with corn chips; serve with your favorite taco toppings.
FRIDAY
Broccoli Sun-Dried Tomato Egg Cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups finely chopped broccoli
- 3/4 cup finely chopped dry pack sun-dried tomatoes (3 ounces)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
- 2 cups AllWhites® egg whites
- 2 Tbsp. Crystal Farms® grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning, crushed
- salt to taste
- freshly ground pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray (or line with cupcake liners and spray insides).
- In a microwave-safe bowl, place broccoli, tomatoes and onions with 1/3 cup water. Partially cover; microwave on HIGH 3-1/2 minutes or until tender. Drain any excess liquid; cool 5 minutes. Stir in cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Evenly divide vegetables between muffin cups. Pour AllWhites egg whites into muffin cups (they should be about ¾ full).Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until set in center.
