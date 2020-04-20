79ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/20/20

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.

MONDAY

Bruschetta Chicken

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts, sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 package Knorr Rice Sides – Creamy Chicken flavor
  • 2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 2 cups)
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken, stirring frequently, until chicken is thoroughly cooked, adding garlic during the last 30 seconds of cook time. 
  2. Prepare Knorr Rice Sides – Creamy Chicken flavor in same skillet according to package directions. 
  3. Stir in chicken and tomatoes. Sprinkle with mozzarella and basil.

TUESDAY

Italian Ravioli Skillet

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (15 oz each) Chef Boyardee® Beef Ravioli
  • 1 can (14.5 oz each) Diced Tomatoes, drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Combine cans of Beef Ravioli, drained tomatoes in sauce pan and garlic powder.
  2. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until hot, stirring occasionally.
  3. Sprinkle with cheese, cover and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese melts.
  4. Plate, sprinkle additional cheese and serve.

WEDNESDAY

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Kebabs

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs of diced chicken
  • 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (+ 2 tablespoons for drizzle – optional)
  • 1/2 cup ranch (+ 2 tablespoons for drizzle – optional)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 12-inch skewers

Instructions

  1. Mix the hot sauce, ranch, olive oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
  2. Coat chicken well, cover bowl and place in the fridge. Marinade for at least 1 hour, but ok to sit overnight.
  3. Preheat grill on medium-high heat.
  4. Place chicken on skewers.
  5. Grill chicken skewers approx 10 mins, turning to ensure chicken cooks evenly until cooked through.

THURSDAY

Beef Taco Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Pasta Salad™ Southwest Pasta Salad
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 tbsp milk
  • 1 lbs lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1 packet Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix 1 oz
  • 4 cups chopped romaine
  • 1 cup pico de gallo
  • 1/4 cup sliced olives
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 cups corn chips

Instructions

  1. Make pasta salad as directed on box; place in large bowl, and set aside.
  2. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat until brown, stirring occasionally; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix and 1/4 cup water; simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool slightly.
  3. To large bowl of pasta salad, add romaine, pico de gallo, olives, cilantro and scallions; toss. Fold in warm seasoned beef. Top with corn chips; serve with your favorite taco toppings.

FRIDAY

Broccoli Sun-Dried Tomato Egg Cups

Ingredients

  • 2 cups finely chopped broccoli
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped dry pack sun-dried tomatoes (3 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
  • 2 cups AllWhites® egg whites
  • 2 Tbsp. Crystal Farms® grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning, crushed 
  • salt to taste
  • freshly ground pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray (or line with cupcake liners and spray insides).
  2. In a microwave-safe bowl, place broccoli, tomatoes and onions with 1/3 cup water. Partially cover; microwave on HIGH 3-1/2 minutes or until tender. Drain any excess liquid; cool 5 minutes. Stir in cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
  3. Evenly divide vegetables between muffin cups. Pour AllWhites egg whites into muffin cups (they should be about ¾ full).Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until set in center.

