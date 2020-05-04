Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/4/20
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Broccoli florets or broccolini
- 5 lbs. Thin cut steak sliced into strips
- ⅔ c Soy sauce divided
- 1 ½ tbsp Lemon juice
- 2 tbsp Swerve brown sugar substitute divided
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
- Pinch of xanthan gum
- 2 Cloves garlic
- ⅓ c Bone broth
- Pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the steak into a mixing bowl.
- In a small bowl, combine ⅓ cup of the soy sauce, 1 tbsp of the Swerve brown sugar substitute and the lemon juice.
- Pour the marinade mixture over the steak, and add pepper to taste. Toss to coat well. Marinate in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the steak to the heated skillet, and cook for 5-8 minutes until it is seared well and reaches your desired level of doneness.
- While the steak is cooking, lightly blanch the broccoli florets or broccolini for 3-4 minutes, and then rinse under cold water.
- When the steak is almost done cooking, add the garlic and cook for an additional 30 minutes.
- Mix together the other ⅓ cup of soy sauce, bone broth and 1 tbsp of Swerve brown sugar substitute. You can also add a pinch of xanthan gum to help thicken the sauce mixture. A little goes a long way.
- Add the broccoli to the skillet with the steak, and pour the sauce over the broccoli and beef. Stir to combine, and cook for 1-2 minutes longer.
TUESDAY
Tex-Mex Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Ingredients
- 15.5 oz. pkg.Hurst’s® HamBeens® Slow Cooker Chili
- 2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 yellow or green bell pepper, diced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups frozen corn kernels
- 4 oz. can mild diced green chiles
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 14.5 oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 6 oz. can tomato paste
- salt and pepper, to taste
- hot sauce, to taste
Instructions
- No soaking the beans is required! Set seasoning packet aside. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.
- Add rinsed beans, whole chicken breasts, onion, pepper, garlic, corn, green chiles, chicken stock, water and half of the seasoning packet into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The remaining seasoning mix, tomatoes, salt, pepper and hot sauce will be added later.)
- Stir to combine. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on HIGH for 6 hours.
- Use two forks to shred the chicken. You may shred right in the slow cooker or move to a cutting board to shred, and add back to the slow cooker. Add remaining contents of seasoning packet, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, salt and pepper to taste, and hot sauce to taste. Give it a stir, replace the lid and cook on HIGH for an additional 30 minutes to 1 hour, until beans are tender.
- Keep warm until ready to serve.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 - 8 ounce package Modern Table® Penne
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 1/2 cups zucchini and yellow squash, chopped
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
- 3 cups prepared marinara sauce
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes or dried Italian seasoning
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, egg and parsley. Set aside.
- Prepare pasta according to package directions, until al dente.
- Meanwhile, sauté vegetables in olive oil over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, until tender. Reduce heat to low, add marinara sauce and stir while simmering over low heat, until heated through, about 1-2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Spread 2 tablespoons of marinara sauce into the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish.
- Place half the noodles in the baking dish.
- Spread half the vegetable marinara sauce over the pasta.
- Spread half the cheese mixture over the sauce.
- Repeat all 3 layers.
- Cover with foil and bake in 350 degree F oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 lb. Boneless skinless chicken tenderloins
- 1 can Rotel
- 4 oz Cream cheese
- 1 tbsp Taco seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ c Bone broth
- 1 ½ c Monterey jack cheese shredded
Instructions
- Place the chicken tenderloins in a single layer in the bottom of the Instant Pot.
- Sprinkle 1 tbsp of taco seasoning and salt and pepper to taste over the chicken.
- Pour ½ cup of bone broth over the chicken.
- Spread a can of Rotel over the top of the chicken.
- Place 4 oz. of cream cheese on top of the chicken.
- Seal the lid on the Instant Pot, and make sure that the pressure valve is closed.
- Set the Instant Pot to manual for 15 minutes. Allow it to do a slow release for 10 minutes when it has finished cooking.
- Remove the lid, and stir the ingredients until the cream cheese is well incorporated.
- Add in the monterey jack cheese, and stir to combine.
- Serve on its own, or with a bed of cauliflower rice or fresh salad greens.
FRIDAY
Pull-Apart Pigs in the Blanket
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 cans refrigerated pizza dough
- 1 (28 ounce) package cocktail sausages, patted dried
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Roll out pizza dough and flatten evenly with a rolling pin.
- Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut pizza dough into pieces that are 1 inch by 2 inches.
- Wrap dough pieces around cocktail sausages and press to seal. Stand sausages up around cake pan. Do not over crowd. Continue placing sausages in the circle until it is as full as desired. If space remains in the middle and you are afraid the sausages might fall over, wad up a piece of aluminum foil and tuck into the middle.
- Mix together melted butter and garlic powder. Pour over sausages.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the dough is cooked. If the sausages begin to get too dark, loosely tent with aluminum foil.
- Allow to cool for 10 minutes before removing from the cake pan. To remove, place a plate over the cake pan and flip sausages out. Then, place the serving plate over the sausages and flip to bring upright.
