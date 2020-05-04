Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/4/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Beef & Broccoli

Place the steak into a mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, combine ⅓ cup of the soy sauce, 1 tbsp of the Swerve brown sugar substitute and the lemon juice.

Pour the marinade mixture over the steak, and add pepper to taste. Toss to coat well. Marinate in the fridge for at least an hour.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the steak to the heated skillet, and cook for 5-8 minutes until it is seared well and reaches your desired level of doneness.

While the steak is cooking, lightly blanch the broccoli florets or broccolini for 3-4 minutes, and then rinse under cold water.

When the steak is almost done cooking, add the garlic and cook for an additional 30 minutes.

Mix together the other ⅓ cup of soy sauce, bone broth and 1 tbsp of Swerve brown sugar substitute. You can also add a pinch of xanthan gum to help thicken the sauce mixture. A little goes a long way.