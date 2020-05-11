Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/11/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Marinated Grilled Pork Skewers with Peaches & Cucumber Mint Sauce

Place peaches onto grill and grill for about 2 minutes per side, or until softened and warm throughout.

Lightly oil grill. Grill over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until thoroughly heated and pork is cooked through.

Prepare the peaches. Cut each piece in half, removing the pit. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Prepare the cucumber mint sauce. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

TUESDAY

Creamy Baked Chicken Fajitas Casserole

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sour cream until well blended. Stir in the tomatoes. Pour over the chicken and vegetables.

Top the vegetables with the chicken. Sprinkle with seasoning and stir together until the seasoning is well blended through the chicken and vegetables.

Place cut bell peppers and onion in the bottom of the casserole dish.

WEDNESDAY

Keto Pepperoni Pizza Cloud Bread

Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cloud breads are browned and cooked through.

Place 4 large spoonfuls of the mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Form each mixture into a flat round shape.

Add in the garlic powder and basil, and mix to combine.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs until they become light and frothy.

THURSDAY

Shepherd’s Pie

Prepare mashed potatoes. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and onions. Cook for 2-3 minutes until onions start to become translucent.

Add the carrots, cooking for an additional 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Drain off any excess fat.

Add the worcestershire sauce, salt and allspice seasoning into the cooked meat mixture and stir until incorporated.

Sprinkle flour over the top of the mixture and pour in the beef stock. Stir together and allow sauce to bubble and thicken some. Once the sauce has thicken add the frozen vegetables. Give it a quick stir to combine and remove from the heat.

Spread the meat mixture out evenly along the bottom of a 9x13 or 2 8x8 casserole dishes or foil pans. Spoon the mashed potatoes over top of the meat. Use enough of the mashed potatoes to make about 1/2 inch layer on top of the meat.