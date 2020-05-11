Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/11/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Marinated Grilled Pork Skewers with Peaches & Cucumber Mint Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 23-ounce Smithfield Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinated Pork
- 4 fresh peaches
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 red onion, sliced thin
- 5 ounces baby arugula
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 cup finely chopped cucumber
- 1 Tbsp. mint, finely chopped
Instructions
- Prepare the cucumber mint sauce. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Prepare the peaches. Cut each piece in half, removing the pit. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
- Using a sharp knife, cut pork into 1-inch pieces. Thread pork cubes onto skewers.
- Lightly oil grill. Grill over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until thoroughly heated and pork is cooked through.
- Place peaches onto grill and grill for about 2 minutes per side, or until softened and warm throughout.
- Serve grilled pork skewers and peaches with arugula and red onion salad.
TUESDAY
Creamy Baked Chicken Fajitas Casserole
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
- 3 bell peppers, your choice of colors, seeded and cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 onion, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 (10 ounce) can tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place cut bell peppers and onion in the bottom of the casserole dish.
- Top the vegetables with the chicken. Sprinkle with seasoning and stir together until the seasoning is well blended through the chicken and vegetables.
- In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sour cream until well blended. Stir in the tomatoes. Pour over the chicken and vegetables.
- Top the casserole with cheese.
- Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Serve with additional sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro, and avocado if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Keto Pepperoni Pizza Cloud Bread
Ingredients
- ½ c Parmesan cheese grated
- 2 Eggs
- 1 c Mozzarella cheese shredded
- ½ tsp Garlic powder
- ½ tsp Basil
- ⅓ c Chopped pepperoni slices
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs until they become light and frothy.
- Add in the garlic powder and basil, and mix to combine.
- Mix in the parmesan cheese and mozzarella, stirring to completely combine.
- Fold in the chopped pepperoni slices.
- Place 4 large spoonfuls of the mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Form each mixture into a flat round shape.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cloud breads are browned and cooked through.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 recipe Freezer Mashed Potatoes (you'll have a bit leftover to snack on)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, shredded or finely diced
- 1.5 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp allspice seasoning
- 1 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup beef stock
- 1 tbsp flour
- 1/2 cup frozen corn
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
Instructions
- Prepare mashed potatoes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and onions. Cook for 2-3 minutes until onions start to become translucent.
- Add the carrots, cooking for an additional 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Drain off any excess fat.
- Add the worcestershire sauce, salt and allspice seasoning into the cooked meat mixture and stir until incorporated.
- Sprinkle flour over the top of the mixture and pour in the beef stock. Stir together and allow sauce to bubble and thicken some. Once the sauce has thicken add the frozen vegetables. Give it a quick stir to combine and remove from the heat.
- Spread the meat mixture out evenly along the bottom of a 9x13 or 2 8x8 casserole dishes or foil pans. Spoon the mashed potatoes over top of the meat. Use enough of the mashed potatoes to make about 1/2 inch layer on top of the meat.
- Cook in the oven at 350 degrees F until heated through and the potatoes are golden brown on top, about 20 to 25 minutes. Or, prepare for the freezer by wrapping in aluminum foil and plastic wrap. Store in the freezer for up to one month. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator before baking.
FRIDAY
Spinach Parmesan Appetizer Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 package jumbo refrigerated biscuits
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 3-4 fresh mushrooms, sliced
- olive oil
- salt
- pepper
- garlic salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.On a parchment lined baking sheet, flatten each biscuit with the palm of your hand until about double in size.
- Drizzle olive oil onto each flat biscuit and spread with a spoon. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic salt.
- Top half of the biscuit with spinach, mushrooms and cheese.
- Fold over other half of biscuit and press edges together with a fork to seal.
- Bake, 10-12 minutes or until puffy and golden brown.
- Cut in half and serve.
