Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/25/20

This week’s recipes from About A Mom.

MONDAY

Cherry Limeade Cupcakes

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix (with NO pudding)

3.4 ounce box of instant vanilla pudding

3 eggs at room temperature

1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice, cherries reserved

1/4 cup canola oil

12 ounces (1 can) Cherry 7UP

red food coloring (optional)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

5 to 6 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lime zest

green food coloring (optional)

9 Twizzlers Twists, cut in half

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Place cupcake liners in muffin pans.

2. In a medium bowl with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer, combine and mix all ingredients on medium speed for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. If desired, stir in a few drops of red food coloring until batter is pink.

3. Pour mixture into prepared muffin pan. Bake 20 to 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted into cupcakes comes out clean. Let cool completely.

4. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting. Place butter in a large bowl and beat with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add 5 cups of powdered sugar, salt, lime juice, and lime zest. Mix until a thick and creamy consistency is achieved. Add more powdered sugar until the frosting is of a good spreading (or piping) consistency. Mix in a tiny amount of green food coloring if you’d like the frosting to have a green tint.

5. Pipe or spread frosting atop cooled cupcakes. Top each cupcake with one of the reserved cherries. Poke one half of a Twizzlers Cherry Twist into the top of each cupcake, to resemble a straw.

TUESDAY

Banana Split Cake In A Jar

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

Ingredients

4 jars

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick of butter, melted

8 ounce package cream cheese, softened

3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 bananas sliced

1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 quart strawberries sliced

1 cup chopped nuts

small jar maraschino cherries

one can of whipped cream

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the melted butter and graham cracker crumbs. Divide equally into 4 jars and press into bottom. Place on baking sheet and bake in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes. Allow to cool then place in refrigerator for 15 minutes to chill and firm up. Prepare cream cheese frosting. Beat the softened butter and cream cheese until fluffy. Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until well combined. In equal parts, spoon cream cheese frosting into each jar, atop of graham cracker crust. Slice bananas and layer on top of cream cheese frosting. Sprinkle a bit of chopped nuts on top of banana layer. Spoon drained, crushed pineapple over banana and nuts. Spread a layer of sliced strawberries over top of pineapple. Top each cake with whipped cream, chopped nuts and a cherry. Prepare to get full and enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

12 tbs unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup of sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk only

2 tsp vanilla

2 cups chocolate chips (chocolate chunks work great too!)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325° F. Heavily grease a 9x13 pan, or line with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, brown sugar, and melted butter until creamy. Add egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, and whisk until again until well combined. Gently fold dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just mixed. Stir in chocolate chips and fold until just combined. Avoid overmixing. Transfer the thick dough mixture to your baking pan. Use the back of a spatula or hands to press the dough evenly into the pan. Bake for about 23-28 minutes, or until the top becomes a light golden brown. For a chewier version, slightly under bake. Remove pan to a wire cooling rack. Once cooled, cut into squares for serving.

THURSDAY

Lime Coconut Cupcakes

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

Ingredients

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

½ tbsp baking powder

Pinch salt

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

Juice of one lime

¼ cup milk

½ cup shredded coconut

For the buttercream frosting:

2 sticks softened butter

4 cups icing sugar

Juice of half a lime

1-2 tbsp milk

1 drop green gel food coloring

Shredded coconut for garnishing

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners and set aside. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, beat together butter, sugar and eggs. Add lime and stir some more. In thirds, add dry ingredients into bowl of wet ingredients, alternating with the milk. Mix until batter completely forms. Fold shredded coconut into batter. Scoop cupcake batter into each section of the muffin tin, filling it about 2/3 of the way. Bake for 15-18 minutes and allow to cool before decorating. To make the buttercream, use an electric mixer to beat together butter, icing sugar, lime and milk. Start on slow speed, then gradually increase to high. Once the ingredients are well-incorporated and smooth, add gel food coloring and beat more. The buttercream is ready once it forms semi-stiff peaks. Scoop buttercream into a piping bag with Wilton #12 attached. Frost each cupcake generously. Sprinkle cupcakes with shredded coconut. Serve and enjoy!

FRIDAY

Rocky Road Cookies

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

Ingredients

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/3 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

To top the cookies: additional chopped walnuts and chocolate chips

Instructions