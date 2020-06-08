Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/8/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 ears of corn
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- Cracked black pepper (to taste)
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1-2 Tbsp fresh basil
Instructions
- Brush olive oil all over the corn.
- Place corn on the grill. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until kernels are starting to brown. Total cook time is approximately 10-12 minutes.
- Stir together Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and cracked black pepper.
- Melt butter in the microwave.
- Once corn is finished grilling, remove from heat.
- Brush corn with butter then sprinkle with the Parmesan mixture. Top with chopped fresh basil (if desired). Serve immediately.
TUESDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 pound spaghetti or linguine
- 14 ounces chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 cups water
- 6 ounces tomato paste
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp dried basil
- 1⁄4 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄4 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 14 ounces fire roasted diced tomatoes (do not strain)
- 1 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and then into bite size moon shapes
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise and then into bite size moon shapes
- 1⁄2 pound asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 onion, sliced thinly
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 TBS olive oil
- Parmesan cheese to garnish
Directions:
- In a large stock pot, add water, broth, and tomato paste; whisk to combine. Turn heat to medium, and add spaghetti to the pot followed by oregano, basil, pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, zucchini, mushrooms, yellow squash, asparagus, onions, and garlic. Add diced tomato with liquid from can. Drizzle olive oil over the top. Cover, turn heat to high and bring to a boil.
- Boil for 5 minutes, stirring to combine occasionally. Turn heat down to simmer; simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until spaghetti is cooked al dente.
- Serve and garnish with Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste.
WEDNESDAY
Peach, Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad
Ingredients
- 5 to 7 ounces of spring mix or arugula
- 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 apples thinly sliced, one sweet and one tart
- 2 peaches, sliced
- 6 ounces goat cheese, crumbled 1 (4 ounce bag) Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Glaze Mix
Citrus Vinaigrette:
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup champagne vinegar. (you can substitute white vinegar)
- juice of 1 lemon juice of 2 medium-size oranges
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- To prepare the salad dressing, place all ingredients into a jar with a tight fitting lid and shake until well combined. You may need more or less of the citrus juice. Just taste as you go along until you have the right balance of sweetness. If your oranges are very sweet, you may only need one teaspoon of sugar.
- For the salad, mix all ingredients in a large bowl and toss with some of the citrus vinaigrette.
THURSDAY
Chicken and Black Bean Enchiladas
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shredded cooked chicken
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup black beans
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 1 cup Spanish rice
- 1⁄2 onion, diced
- 1⁄2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 6 tortillas
- 1 1⁄2 cup enchilada sauce
- 1 cup shredded cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread 1⁄4 cup enchilada sauce into bottom of 9×13 baking dish.
- In a large bowl, combine chicken through cumin. Stir well.
- Spoon chicken mixture into tortillas and roll. Place in prepared baking dish. Repeat for all 6 tortillas.
- Spoon remaining enchilada sauce on top of tortillas. Top with shredded cheese.
- Bake for 1520 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.
For freezer: Prepare through step 4. Press plastic wrap on top of cheese. Cover with foil. Freeze.
To cook from frozen: remove plastic wrap and cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup milk
- ¼ Cup butter, melted
- 3 Eggs
- ¼ Tsp salt
- 2 Tsps sugar
- 1 Cup banana coins
- ¼ Cup powdered sugar
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate syrup
Instructions
- For the crepe, whisk in a bowl the eggs with the salt.
- Gradually add the flour, milk, and melted butter. Whisk until the batter is well incorporated.
- Let the batter rest for 20 minutes.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Pour 2-3 tbsps of the crepe batter and spread over the entire surface. Cook on each side for 45-30 seconds.
- Fold in half the crepe and fill one-quarter of it with whipped cream and the bananas coins.
- Fold again to have a triangle. Transfer to a plate and garnish with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and more banana coins.
- Serve and enjoy.
- Tip: Refrigerate the batter for an hour. Refrigerating the batter after it’s been mixed, “relaxes” the gluten and makes for light, airy crêpes.
