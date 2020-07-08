Getting Results for Dinner-- Weeks of 7/6/20 & 7/13/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hamburger Stroganoff Casserole

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

4 ounces wide egg noodles

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

1 pound ground chuck

1 tablespoon flour

1 can (8 ounce) tomato sauce

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 can (10 1/2 ounce) beef broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup dairy sour cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare noodles according to package directions, drain.

2. Meanwhile, in hot butter in a large skillet, saute the onion, garlic, and mushrooms. Saute until onion is golden, about 5 minutes.

3. Add beef to the skillet. Cook and stir until it is browned. Remove from the heat. Stir in flour, tomato sauce, tomato paste, beef broth, salt and pepper.

4. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Blend in sour cream.

5. In a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish, layer a third of the noodles, then a third of the meat mixture. Repeat twice. Sprinkle with cheese.

6. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes.

THURSDAY

Roasted Vegetable Pasta

Ingredients

3 medium zucchini

3 medium yellow squash

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 medium red onion

1 red bell pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound penne pasta (preferably enriched or whole wheat)

grated Parmesan (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, and get out 2 large shallow baking pans. Wash vegetables well, dry and cut into bit size pieces. Place the veggies into the baking pans, in a single layer. Sprinkle vegetables with salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil over the vegetables. Roast for about 40 to 45 minutes, rotating the top and bottom pans about halfway through. Approximately 15 minutes before the vegetables are done, prepare pasta according to package directions, until al dente. Drain pasta. Place pasta in a large serving bowl and top with roasted vegetables. Stir to combine.

FRIDAY

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

INGREDIENTS

1 box 12 sandwiches regular size ice cream sandwiches

1 cup Oreo cookies coarsely chopped

16 ounce frozen whipped topping thawed and divided

Sprinkles

INSTRUCTIONS

Fold together chopped cookies with 2 cups whipped topping. Set aside.

Unwrap ice cream sandwiches. Create a layer of 6 ice cream sandwiches.

Top with an even layer of the cookies and cream mixture.

Add the final layer of ice cream sandwiches.

Frost the entire cake with remaining whipped topping.

Decorate the cake with sprinkles.

Freeze until ready to serve.

MONDAY

Pimento Cheeseburger Sliders

Ingredients

2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar Cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimento, drained

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a stand mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment, combine all ingredients until well blended. That’s it.

TUESDAY

Taco Tater Tots Casserole

Ingredients:

1 pound ground round

1 small to medium onion, diced

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 1/2 cups salsa

1 (2 pound) bag Tater Tots

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 (2.25 ounce) can diced black olives

1 cup green onion, sliced

Directions:

Cook and brown ground beef and onion, until fully cooked and onion is tender. Drain off any excess fat. Add taco seasoning mix and stir in salsa. Meanwhile, bake Tater Tots according to package directions. You could skip this step and place the frozen Tater Tots over the cooked beef. I prefer more crispy Tater Tots and think this simple extra step is worth the effort. Place beef mixture into the bottom of a 9 x 13 casserole dish. Spread it out evenly with a spoon. Cover with an even layer of Tater Tots® potatoes. Top with cheese, black olives and green onion. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and casserole is nicely browned on top. Serve with additional salsa and some sour cream.

WEDNESDAY

Ranch Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup Wish-Bone® Ranch Dressing

1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 (8 ounce) box lemon pepper panko bread crumbs

additional Wish-Bone® Ranch Dressing for dipping

Instructions

1. Cut chicken into bite size pieces.

2. In a bowl, combine bread crumbs and grated cheese. Stir to mix. Pour dressing into a bowl.

3. Dip chicken pieces into dressing and coat completely. Then coat each piece evenly with bread crumb mixture.

4. Place chicken nuggets onto a baking sheet. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes or until golden.

5. Serve as is, or with additional ranch dressing for dipping.

THURSDAY

Mushroom & Spinach Slow Cooker Lasagna

Ingredients

PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pkg (8 oz each) fresh sliced mushrooms

1 pkg (6 oz each) baby spinach leaves

1 can (14.5 oz each) Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic and Oregano, undrained

2 cups Hunt's® Tomato Sauce

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 container (8 oz each) part-skim ricotta cheese

1/2 cup Kraft® Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

6 dry lasagna noodles, uncooked

1-1/2 cups shredded Italian blend cheese, divided

Instructions

1. Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach; cook 3 minutes more or until mushrooms are tender and spinach is wilted, stirring occasionally. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, combine ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and pepper in small bowl; set aside.

2. Spread 3/4 cup sauce mixture over bottom of slow cooker. Layer 3 lasagna noodles over sauce mixture, breaking noodles to fit. Top with 3/4 cup sauce mixture, ricotta cheese mixture and 1 cup Italian cheese. Top with 3/4 cup sauce mixture and remaining 3 lasagna noodles, breaking to fit. Spoon remaining sauce mixture over noodles.

3. Cover; cook on LOW 5 hours or until noodles are tender. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Italian cheese and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Cover; let stand 5 minutes or until cheese melts

FRIDAY

Lemon Meringue Pie Dessert Cups

Ingredients

2 Yoplait Greek 100 Whips! Lemon Meringue Yogurts

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 to 1 teaspoon artificial sweetener (optional)

grated lemon zest

Instructions