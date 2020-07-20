Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/20/20

This week’s recipes from About a Mom.
MONDAY
Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Ingredients
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 boxes Betty Crocker™ Loaded Casserole Potatoes
- 3 1/2 cups boiling water
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 4 tablespoons margarine or butter
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon fresh ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 8 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 cups shredded cheese blend
- 1 cup diced green onion
Instructions
- In large bowl, mix together the olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and hot sauce. Add the chicken to your mixture and stir to coat. Allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes. Place chicken in a saute pan, cook and stir until the chicken is almost or just cooked through. Be careful to not overcook the chicken, as it will be cooked again with the potatoes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat oven to 450 degrees.
- Using the water, milk and butter, prepare both boxes of Betty Crocker™ Loaded Casserole Potatoes according to package directions. Place in a large casserole or baking dish. Gently stir chicken into the potato mixture.
- In a bowl, combine the 'topping' ingredients. Sprinkle over the top of the potato and chicken mixture.
- Bake uncovered for a bout 25 minutes, until the top is nice and golden brown.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound chorizo
- 1.5 - 2 pounds potatoes, cubed
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 1 dozen eggs
- 1 tablespoon
- olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- El Yucateco Habanero Sauce
Instructions
- In a 12-inch cast iron skillet or other large skillet, cook the chorizo until crumbly and cooked through. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and place on a plate covered with paper towels.
- In the same pan saute the onion and red pepper until tender. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Add about 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan and cook the potatoes until browned and fork tender. Add the chorizo, onion, red pepper and eggs back to the skillet and stir to combine. Top with chopped parsley.
- If it were up to me, I would add the hot sauce directly into the breakfast skillet, but not everyone in my family shares my appreciation for hot sauce. It was nice having the variety of hot sauces available, so that everyone could choose their favorite.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lb. macaroni, cooked and cooled
- 3 stalks celery, minced
- 3 large carrots, minced
- 1/2 red onion, minced
- 1/3 cup parsley, minced
- 4 eggs, hard boiled and diced
- 1 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
- juice of 2 lemons
- zest of 1/2 lemon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt (more to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Instructions
- Cook macaroni, according to package directions. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water so that it stops cooking. Set aside.
- Mince the celery, carrots, red onion, and parsley, then toss stir into the drained and cooled macaroni. Stir in the chopped, boiled eggs.
- In a separate bowl combine the mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Fold into the macaroni mixture.
- Taste, and adjust seasonings as needed. Store covered, in the refrigerator. It tastes best after it has sat in the refrigerator for a bit, to let the flavors blend together.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup plus 1/4 cup BBQ Sauce (I prefer KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce.)
- 1 cup water
- 7-8 medium potatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt and pepper
- 1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
- 2 green onions, sliced
Instructions
- Cook the chicken in the slow cooker. Add 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts to a slow cooker. Spoon over 1 cup of BBQ sauce. Add 1 cup of water. Cook on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Once chicken is fully cooked, remove from slow cooker and shred with a fork. Place in a bowl and stir in an additional 1/4 cup BBQ Sauce.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wash potatoes and pat dry with a clean dish towel. Place potatoes on a cookie sheet, using your hands coat with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in 400 degree oven for approximately 20 minutes or until fork tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- Slice each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out the center of each potato. Fill the center of each potato with shredded BBQ chicken, and top with grated cheese and sliced green onion. Place filled potato skins back into the oven for a couple of minutes, until the cheese is melted.
- Serve with a side of your favorite BBQ sauce. Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups crushed pretzels
- ¾ cup butter, melted
- 3 tbsp. white sugar
- 6 ounce box orange gelatin
- 2 (8 oz.) packages of cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (11 oz.) mandarin orange segments, undrained
- 2 cups boiling water
- 2 (3.4 oz.) packages vanilla instant pudding
- 3 cups TruMoo Orange Scream
- 1 (8 oz.) container whipped topping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Stir together crushed pretzels, melted butter and 3 tablespoons sugar; mix well and press mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.
- Bake 8 - 10 minutes until set. Set aside to cool.
- Pour 2 cups boiling water on orange-flavored gelatin; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Gradually stir gelatin mixture into cream cheese. Refrigerate until thickened slightly but not set. Stir in orange segments; pour evenly over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until almost firm.
- Beat vanilla pudding and TruMoo Orange Scream flavored milk with a whisk for about 2 minutes. Spread over the gelatin layer and refrigerate until set.
- Spread whipped topping over the top, cut into squares and serve.