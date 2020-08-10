Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/10/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Ground Turkey Noodle Bake

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1 (16 ounce) jar Ragú® Old World Style® Traditional Sauce

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces wide egg noodles

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 1/4 cup small curd cottage cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13 casserole dish. In a large skillet, brown the ground turkey. Drain fat, then add 1/2 tsp. of the garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Stir in Ragú® sauce, then simmer while you prepare the other ingredients. Cook noodles until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, and remaining 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder and stir until almost smooth. Add plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Add to noodles and stir to combine. To assemble, add half of the noodles to the baking dish. Top with half the meat mixture, then sprinkle on half the cheddar. Repeat with noodles, meat, then a final layer of cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, or until all cheese is melted. Serve and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Creamy Baked Chicken Fajitas Casserole

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

3 bell peppers, your choice of colors, seeded and cut into 1 inch pieces

1 onion, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

1 (10 ounce) can tomatoes with green chilies

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place cut bell peppers and onion in the bottom of the casserole dish. Top the vegetables with the chicken. Sprinkle with seasoning and stir together until the seasoning is well blended through the chicken and vegetables. In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sour cream until well blended. Stir in the tomatoes. Pour over the chicken and vegetables. Top the casserole with cheese. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Serve with additional sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro, and avocado if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Slow Cooker Sweet Korean BBQ

Ingredients

2-3 pound boneless beef chuck roast

Campbell's Sweet Korean BBQ Sauce

prepared rice

sliced green onion for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Place beef in the slow cooker. Pour sauce over the beef. There is no need to add water. Cover and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours, until beef is for tender. You can also cook on high for 4 to 5 hours. Use a fork to shred the beef and mix it in with the sauce. Serve with prepared rice and garnish with sliced green onion.

THURSDAY

Chicken Artichoke Quinoa Casserole

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, cut into 1-­inch pieces

1 Tbsp oil

Salt and pepper

1 large jar marinated artichokes, liquid reserved

1 cup quinoa

1 1⁄2 cup water

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp flour

1 cup milk

1 1⁄2 cups Swiss cheese, divided

3⁄4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x9 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a saucepan, heat water to boiling. Add quinoa and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, heat oil over medium­ high heat. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Add to pan and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from pan. Heat butter in pan, stirring to remove any bits from the bottom. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add milk letting each addition fully incorporate prior to adding more. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup Swiss cheese and 1⁄2 cup Parmesan cheese. Combine chicken, quinoa, artichokes, 2 Tbsp brine from artichokes, 1⁄4 cup Swiss cheese and cheese sauce in casserole dish. Stir to combine. Top with remaining Swiss and Parmesan cheese. Bake for 15 minutes.

FRIDAY

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the griddle

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup loosely packed finely grated peeled carrots, patted dry on paper towels (about 3 medium)

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/4 cup finely diced candied ginger

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted pecans or walnuts, plus coarsely chopped nuts for serving

3 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup pure grade B maple syrup

Pro tip: Using Parchment Paper will help make less of a mess and will make clean up a breeze. You can order parchment paper online because I have found some stores do not carry it. And parchment paper is not the same as wax paper.

Directions:

1. Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, butter, vanilla, carrots, and orange zest in a large bowl until smooth. Add to the flour mixture, fold in the ginger and finely chopped pecans, and mix with a rubber spatula until just combined. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

3. Combine the cream cheese and maple syrup in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment and whip until combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to a heatproof bowl and then pop in the oven until just warmed through and easy to drizzle.

4. Heat a large cast-iron griddle or nonstick saute pan over medium heat. Brush with butter and continue heating until the butter begins to foam. Drop scant 1/4 cupfuls of batter onto the griddle. Bake until bubbles start to form and burst, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook to set the other side, another 1 to 2 minutes. As the pancakes are ready, put them in a single layer on the baking sheet and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.

5. Stack the pancakes on plates, drizzle with the cheese mixture, and sprinkle with coarsely chopped nuts.