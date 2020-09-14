Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/14/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Caprese Baked Catfish Filets

Ingredients

Instructions

Just before serving, sprinkle the top of each catfish fillet with the fresh basil. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar over the top.

Place one slice of fresh mozzarella on top of each seasoned catfish fillet. Place one slice of tomato over the mozzarella cheese. Bake the fillets at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until the mozzarella is melted and the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.

In a small dish, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, ground black pepper, salt and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle the fillets with the seasoning mixture. Carefully turn the fish over and repeat with a coating of olive oil and seasoning.

Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray. Arrange the fillets in a single layer on the foil. Brush the outside of each fillet with a light coat of olive oil.

TUESDAY

Roasted Potato Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Add the potatoes to the bowl with the mayo mixture while the potatoes are still warm. Stir to coat.

While the potatoes are roasting, combine the mayonnaise, celery, green onions, garlic, Dijon mustard and vinegar in a large mixing bowl.

Quarter the potatoes, depending on the size. Spread them in a single layer on a foil lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Drizzle the potatoes with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to coat. Roast the potatoes until they are fork tender, about 20 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage, Potatoes and Corn

Ingredients

Instructions

Alternately, kabobs can be baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Preheat a grill to medium high heat. Grill the kabobs for 3-4 minutes on each side until the vegetables are heated through and the shrimp is opaque.

In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter with the remaining teaspoon of salt and remaining teaspoon of shrimp boil. Toss the shrimp in the butter mixture to coat.

Add the corn to the pot and cook for an additional five minutes. For more spice, let the potatoes and corn soak in the water. The longer they soak, the spicier they will be. For less spicy kabobs, drain the potatoes and corn immediately. Allow the vegetables to cool until you are able to handle them.

Fill a large stock pot with 2 1/2 quarts (10 cups) of water. Add two tablespoons of the shrimp boil and ¼ cup of salt. Bring the water to a boil.

THURSDAY

Grillades and Grits

Ingredients

Instructions

Select the SAUTE function on the Instant Pot. Add the vegetable oil to the pot. While the oil is heating, season round steak with salt and pepper. Once the function reads HOT, add the beef in batches and brown for about 1-2 minutes. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside.

Next, add the onions, celery and bell pepper to the pot. Stir and allow the vegetables to simmer until they are tender, about 8-10 minutes. Add the green onions and minced garlic. Continue to sauté for another minute.

Add one tablespoon of flour and stir everything around to get the ingredients coated. Cook for one more minute to get rid of the raw flour taste. Then add the diced tomatoes with their juice and chicken or beef broth.

Add the beef back to the pot along with bay leaves, mushrooms and red wine. If you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute with more chicken broth. Turn off the SAUTE function.

Place a 2-3-inch-tall metal trivet over the food in the bottom. Then place an oven safe bowl on top. Weave a long piece of aluminum foil folded several times under the trivet an leave both sides sticking up.

Measure the corn grits into the oven safe bowl. Add the chicken stock, water and unsalted butter. Season with salt and pepper. Give everything a stir, fold the ends of the sling down, then close the lid to your Instant Pot.