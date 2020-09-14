Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/14/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 catfish fillets
- Olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese
- 4 slices ripe tomato
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degree F.
- Pat the catfish fillets dry with a paper towel.
- Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray. Arrange the fillets in a single layer on the foil. Brush the outside of each fillet with a light coat of olive oil.
- In a small dish, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, ground black pepper, salt and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle the fillets with the seasoning mixture. Carefully turn the fish over and repeat with a coating of olive oil and seasoning.
- Place one slice of fresh mozzarella on top of each seasoned catfish fillet. Place one slice of tomato over the mozzarella cheese. Bake the fillets at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until the mozzarella is melted and the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.
- Just before serving, sprinkle the top of each catfish fillet with the fresh basil. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar over the top.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound small red potatoes
- 1 pound petite gold potatoes
- 1 pound petite purple potatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 celery rib finely diced
- 2 green onions green parts only, diced
- 1 small clove of garlic crushed
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 2 hardboiled eggs chopped
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Quarter the potatoes, depending on the size. Spread them in a single layer on a foil lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Drizzle the potatoes with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to coat. Roast the potatoes until they are fork tender, about 20 minutes.
- While the potatoes are roasting, combine the mayonnaise, celery, green onions, garlic, Dijon mustard and vinegar in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the potatoes to the bowl with the mayo mixture while the potatoes are still warm. Stir to coat.
- Add the chopped eggs and stir again to combine.
- Chill for 4-8 hours before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage, Potatoes and Corn
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon liquid shrimp boil, divided
- ¼ cup plus 1 teaspoon salt divided
- 6 small red potatoes cut into quarters
- 4 ears sweet corn cut into 1 1/2-inch sections
- 1 stick 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 pound large shrimp heads off
- 1 pound smoked sausage
- 8 metal or wooden skewers
Instructions
- Fill a large stock pot with 2 1/2 quarts (10 cups) of water. Add two tablespoons of the shrimp boil and ¼ cup of salt. Bring the water to a boil.
- Add the red potatoes and cook for five minutes.
- Add the corn to the pot and cook for an additional five minutes. For more spice, let the potatoes and corn soak in the water. The longer they soak, the spicier they will be. For less spicy kabobs, drain the potatoes and corn immediately. Allow the vegetables to cool until you are able to handle them.
- In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter with the remaining teaspoon of salt and remaining teaspoon of shrimp boil. Toss the shrimp in the butter mixture to coat.
- Alternate the corn, shrimp, sausage and potatoes onto metal or wooden skewers.
- Preheat a grill to medium high heat. Grill the kabobs for 3-4 minutes on each side until the vegetables are heated through and the shrimp is opaque.
- Alternately, kabobs can be baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
For the grillades:
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 pounds beef round steak cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 cup of chopped onions
- 1 celery rib sliced
- 1 diced green bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 cup beef or chicken broth
- 4 ounces sliced white button mushrooms
- ½ cup dry red wine
For the grits:
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup corn grits
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup heavy cream or whole milk
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Instant Pot Method:
- Select the SAUTE function on the Instant Pot. Add the vegetable oil to the pot. While the oil is heating, season round steak with salt and pepper. Once the function reads HOT, add the beef in batches and brown for about 1-2 minutes. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside.
- Next, add the onions, celery and bell pepper to the pot. Stir and allow the vegetables to simmer until they are tender, about 8-10 minutes. Add the green onions and minced garlic. Continue to sauté for another minute.
- Add one tablespoon of flour and stir everything around to get the ingredients coated. Cook for one more minute to get rid of the raw flour taste. Then add the diced tomatoes with their juice and chicken or beef broth.
- Add the beef back to the pot along with bay leaves, mushrooms and red wine. If you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute with more chicken broth. Turn off the SAUTE function.
- Place a 2-3-inch-tall metal trivet over the food in the bottom. Then place an oven safe bowl on top. Weave a long piece of aluminum foil folded several times under the trivet an leave both sides sticking up.
- Measure the corn grits into the oven safe bowl. Add the chicken stock, water and unsalted butter. Season with salt and pepper. Give everything a stir, fold the ends of the sling down, then close the lid to your Instant Pot.
- Secure the lid. Select the MANUAL function and set the time for 40 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally. Lift the grits and the trivet out of the pot using the sling. Stir in one cup of warm heavy cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper if needed.
Stovetop Method:
- Heat vegetable oil in a large stock pot over medium high heat. While the oil is heating, season the eye of round steak with salt and pepper. Once the oil is hot, add the beef in batches and brown for about 1-2 minutes. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside.
- Next, add onions, celery and green bell pepper to the pot. Stir and allow the vegetables to simmer until they are tender, about 8-10 minutes.
- Add the green onions and minced garlic. Continue to sauté for another minute.
- Add the flour and stir everything around to get the ingredients coated. Cook for one more minute to get rid of the raw flour taste.
- Add diced tomatoes with their juice and chicken or beef broth.
- Add the beef back to the pot along with the leaves, mushrooms and red wine. If you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute with more chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and allow everything to simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- For the grits, combine the liquid ingredients in a large saucepan. Season with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a low boil over medium high heat.
- Stir in the grits. Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer, stirring often, until liquid is absorbed and grits are tender, about 30-45 minutes.
- Remove pan from heat. Stir in the butter. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.
Slow Cooker Method:
- Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large stock pot over medium high heat. While the oil is heating, season the round steak with salt and pepper.
- Coat the beef with the flour. Once the oil is hot, add the beef in batches and brown for about 1-2 minutes. Remove the beef from the pot and transfer to a slow cooker.
- Add the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker and stir to combine. Place the lid over the slow cooker and cook on low for about six hours or on high for four hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Combine the grits ingredients in a second slow cooker. Cover the slow cooker and cook on LOW for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. Season with additional salt and pepper if needed.
- To serve, spoon a big pile of grits onto your plate. Top with the grillades. Make sure you include spoon some gravy from the grillades over the top.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the blueberry fried pies:
- 2 cups whole blueberries fresh or frozen
- 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
For the strawberry fried pies:
- 2 cups hulled and crushed strawberries
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- Dough for four pie crusts
Instructions
For the blueberry pies:
- Heat blueberries in a medium saucepan over medium heat until they start to release their juices, about 5-7 minutes
- Add the lemon juice.
- Sift the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon together. Add the mixture to the berries and stir to combine.
- Bring berries to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low and cook until berries are soft and juice has thickened, about 2-3 minutes.
For the strawberry fried pies:
- Heat strawberries and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until they start to release their juices, about 3-5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium low.
- Gradually whisk in the cornstarch.
- Simmer the berries until the juices thicken, approximately 3-5 minutes.
To assemble the pies:
- Roll out each pie crust until it is about 1/8-inch thick and 12-inches in diameter.
- Using a 3.5-inch star-shaped cookie cutter, cut the dough into 32 star shapes.
- Carefully spoon one tablespoon of blueberry filling into the center of 8 pie crust stars. Repeat with the strawberry filling.
- Gently place the remaining pie crust stars over the top of the filling.
- Dip the tines of a fork in flour and carefully seal all the edges of the pies. Place the pies in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.
- Heat 2-3 cups of vegetable oil in a large skillet.
- Add the pies to the hot oil a few at a time. Fry for two minutes on one side. Carefully flip the pies over and fry for an additional minute until the crust is golden brown.
- Drain pies on paper towels.