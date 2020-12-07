Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/7/20

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This week’s recipes from Powered by Mom.

MONDAY

Warm Bacon Chicken Spinach Dip Bread Ring

Ingredients

1 block of cream cheese

2 cups of spinach

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

1 roll of pizza dough (premade)

2 cups of cooked chicken breast

2 cans (or about 3 cups of artichoke hearts)

3 cups of cheese (we used mozzarella but you can use different cheeses)

1 cup of bacon diced

TUESDAY

Spicy Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

1 Dozen Hard Boiled Eggs

1/4 Cup Mayonnaise

3/4 Teaspoon Yellow Mustard

1/2 Teaspoon Serrano or Jalapeno Peppers (Finely Diced)

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Paprika (Optional)

WEDNESDAY

Easy Chicken Phyllo Cups with Spinach and Mushrooms

Ingredients

1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast

4 cups fresh spinach (Or ⅓ cup thawed and drained of excess moisture, frozen chopped spinach)

4 oz or half a carton button mushrooms (I used sliced), chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2 Tablespoons olive oil divided

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 oz cream cheese softened

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

30 phyllo cups (2 boxes)

THURSDAY

Asparagus Prosciutto Roll

Ingredients

1 Can Pillsbury Crescent Rolls (8 Count)

8 Asparagus Spears

1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

4 Slices Prosciutto (Cut in Half Vertically)

Goat Cheese, Block or Crumbled (To Taste)

Garlic Salt

FRIDAY

Cranberry Brie Chicken Wonton Tacos

Ingredients

9–12 wonton wrappers

Canola oil, for frying

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast strips

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp cracked peppercorns

2 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 oz prosciutto, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

9 oz brie, sliced into thin strips

½ cup cranberry sauce

2 tbsp toasted walnuts, chopped

