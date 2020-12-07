57ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/7/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Recipes, Food
Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This week’s recipes from Powered by Mom.

MONDAY

Warm Bacon Chicken Spinach Dip Bread Ring

Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com ( )

Ingredients

  • 1 block of cream cheese
  • 2 cups of spinach
  • 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 roll of pizza dough (premade)
  • 2 cups of cooked chicken breast
  • 2 cans (or about 3 cups of artichoke hearts)
  • 3 cups of cheese (we used mozzarella but you can use different cheeses)
  • 1 cup of bacon diced

For the full recipe, click here.

TUESDAY

Spicy Deviled Eggs

Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 1 Dozen Hard Boiled Eggs
  • 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
  • 3/4 Teaspoon Yellow Mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Serrano or Jalapeno Peppers (Finely Diced)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • Paprika (Optional)

For the full recipe, click here.

WEDNESDAY

Easy Chicken Phyllo Cups with Spinach and Mushrooms

Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 4 cups fresh spinach (Or ⅓ cup thawed and drained of excess moisture, frozen chopped spinach)
  • 4 oz or half a carton button mushrooms (I used sliced), chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil divided
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 oz cream cheese softened
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 30 phyllo cups (2 boxes)

For the full recipe, click here.

THURSDAY

Asparagus Prosciutto Roll

Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 1 Can Pillsbury Crescent Rolls (8 Count)
  • 8 Asparagus Spears
  • 1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
  • 4 Slices Prosciutto (Cut in Half Vertically)
  • Goat Cheese, Block or Crumbled (To Taste)
  • Garlic Salt

For the full recipe, click here.

FRIDAY

Cranberry Brie Chicken Wonton Tacos

Powered-by-mom.com
Powered-by-mom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 9–12 wonton wrappers
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast strips
  • 1 tbsp kosher salt
  • 1 tbsp cracked peppercorns
  • 2 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 2 oz prosciutto, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 9 oz brie, sliced into thin strips
  • ½ cup cranberry sauce
  • 2 tbsp toasted walnuts, chopped

For the full recipe, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.