Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/7/20

This week’s recipes from Powered by Mom.
MONDAY
Warm Bacon Chicken Spinach Dip Bread Ring
Ingredients
- 1 block of cream cheese
- 2 cups of spinach
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1 roll of pizza dough (premade)
- 2 cups of cooked chicken breast
- 2 cans (or about 3 cups of artichoke hearts)
- 3 cups of cheese (we used mozzarella but you can use different cheeses)
- 1 cup of bacon diced
For the full recipe, click here.
TUESDAY
Spicy Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 1 Dozen Hard Boiled Eggs
- 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
- 3/4 Teaspoon Yellow Mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon Serrano or Jalapeno Peppers (Finely Diced)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- Paprika (Optional)
For the full recipe, click here.
WEDNESDAY
Easy Chicken Phyllo Cups with Spinach and Mushrooms
Ingredients
- 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
- 4 cups fresh spinach (Or ⅓ cup thawed and drained of excess moisture, frozen chopped spinach)
- 4 oz or half a carton button mushrooms (I used sliced), chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 30 phyllo cups (2 boxes)
For the full recipe, click here.
THURSDAY
Asparagus Prosciutto Roll
Ingredients
- 1 Can Pillsbury Crescent Rolls (8 Count)
- 8 Asparagus Spears
- 1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
- 4 Slices Prosciutto (Cut in Half Vertically)
- Goat Cheese, Block or Crumbled (To Taste)
- Garlic Salt
For the full recipe, click here.
FRIDAY
Cranberry Brie Chicken Wonton Tacos
Ingredients
- 9–12 wonton wrappers
- Canola oil, for frying
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast strips
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp cracked peppercorns
- 2 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 oz prosciutto, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 9 oz brie, sliced into thin strips
- ½ cup cranberry sauce
- 2 tbsp toasted walnuts, chopped
For the full recipe, click here.