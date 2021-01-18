63ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/18/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Ingredients

  • 3 - 4 pounds boneless chicken my preference is thigh meat
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 - 2 tablespoons oil my preference is olive oil
  • 18 ounce jar pineapple preserves or 2 cups homemade
  • 12 ounce jar chili sauce or 1 ½ cups homemade

Instructions

  1. Cut chicken into bite sized pieces and pat dry with a clean towel. In a small bowl, whisk together starch, seasoned salt, and pepper. Coat chicken in starch mixture.
  2. Coat skillet with a thin layer of oil and brown chicken over medium heat. Make sure chicken is cooked in a single layer in the skillet. If you’re using a smaller skillet this can be done in batches, otherwise too much liquid will end up in the pan and it will not brown. Set chicken aside.
  3. Blend together preserves and chili sauce until smooth using a stick blender or traditional upright blender. (If you don’t want a smooth sauce, you can skip this step). Add sauce mixture to hot skillet and stir constantly until heated through.
  4. Reintroduce chicken to skillet and stir to coat completely in sauce.

TUESDAY

Frito Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 pounds ground beef
  • 1/2 onion chopped
  • 1 can chili beans drained
  • 1 can diced tomatoes undrained, 15 ounces
  • 1 can plain tomato sauce 15 ounces
  • 1 packet chili or taco seasoning (I’m partial to chili!)
  • 3 cups Frito corn chips
  • 2 cups shredded cheese divided
  • optional: sour cream green onions, jalapeno

Instructions

  1. In a medium sized skillet, brown ground beef with the onions. Add the chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chili seasoning. Let simmer about 10 minutes.
  2. Spread chili into the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish. Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the chili, then the corn chips, and then the remaining 1 cup of cheese.
  3. Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until warmed through completely and cheese is melted.

WEDNESDAY

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 4 large Russet potatoes
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheese (divided into 1 cup and ½ cup), we used Cooper® Sharp Yellow Pasteurized Process American
  • 4 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter softened
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • olive oil
  • garnish chives, crumbled bacon

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Wash potatoes and pat dry. Lightly coat them with olive oil, sprinkle with some salt and pierce them a few times with a fork. Place on a parchment lined baking tray and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until they are fork tender.
  3. Remove the potatoes from the oven and adjust the temperature to 350F.
  4. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice them in half and scoop out the inside, leaving a little bit around the edges to give them some stability.
  5. In a bowl, mash together the potato you scooped out, the cream cheese, butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix in 1 cup of the Cooper® shredded cheese.
  6. Spoon the mashed potato mixture back into the potato skins and sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup of shredded cheese.
  7. Return the potatoes to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted.
  8. Serve with chives & crumbled bacon.

THURSDAY

Tuna Casserole

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces wide egg noodles
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 10 ounces canned tuna drained (2 small cans)
  • 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup 10.5 ounces
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon butter melted
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Boil egg noodles according to package directions, drain and return to pot.
  2. To the noodles, add the peas, tuna, soup, milk, and shredded cheddar. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Press noodles into a 9x13 inch buttered casserole dish.
  4. Mix together the panko crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle over the noodle mixture.
  5. Bake at 375F for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbling and browned on top.

FRIDAY

No Bake Cheesecake

Ingredients

  • 2 graham cracker crusts
  • 16 ounces cream cheese softened
  • ⅓ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed

Instructions

  1. With an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and lemon juice until smooth.
  2. Fold in the whipped topping until well incorporated.
  3. Divide the mixture between two pie crusts, smoothing the tops with a spatula. Allow to chill for at least 3 hours.
  4. Garnish as desired before serving.

