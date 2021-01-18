Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/18/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 3 - 4 pounds boneless chicken my preference is thigh meat
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 - 2 tablespoons oil my preference is olive oil
- 18 ounce jar pineapple preserves or 2 cups homemade
- 12 ounce jar chili sauce or 1 ½ cups homemade
Instructions
- Cut chicken into bite sized pieces and pat dry with a clean towel. In a small bowl, whisk together starch, seasoned salt, and pepper. Coat chicken in starch mixture.
- Coat skillet with a thin layer of oil and brown chicken over medium heat. Make sure chicken is cooked in a single layer in the skillet. If you’re using a smaller skillet this can be done in batches, otherwise too much liquid will end up in the pan and it will not brown. Set chicken aside.
- Blend together preserves and chili sauce until smooth using a stick blender or traditional upright blender. (If you don’t want a smooth sauce, you can skip this step). Add sauce mixture to hot skillet and stir constantly until heated through.
- Reintroduce chicken to skillet and stir to coat completely in sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pounds ground beef
- 1/2 onion chopped
- 1 can chili beans drained
- 1 can diced tomatoes undrained, 15 ounces
- 1 can plain tomato sauce 15 ounces
- 1 packet chili or taco seasoning (I’m partial to chili!)
- 3 cups Frito corn chips
- 2 cups shredded cheese divided
- optional: sour cream green onions, jalapeno
Instructions
- In a medium sized skillet, brown ground beef with the onions. Add the chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chili seasoning. Let simmer about 10 minutes.
- Spread chili into the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish. Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the chili, then the corn chips, and then the remaining 1 cup of cheese.
- Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until warmed through completely and cheese is melted.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 large Russet potatoes
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheese (divided into 1 cup and ½ cup), we used Cooper® Sharp Yellow Pasteurized Process American
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened
- 4 tablespoons salted butter softened
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- olive oil
- garnish chives, crumbled bacon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Wash potatoes and pat dry. Lightly coat them with olive oil, sprinkle with some salt and pierce them a few times with a fork. Place on a parchment lined baking tray and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until they are fork tender.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven and adjust the temperature to 350F.
- When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice them in half and scoop out the inside, leaving a little bit around the edges to give them some stability.
- In a bowl, mash together the potato you scooped out, the cream cheese, butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix in 1 cup of the Cooper® shredded cheese.
- Spoon the mashed potato mixture back into the potato skins and sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup of shredded cheese.
- Return the potatoes to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted.
- Serve with chives & crumbled bacon.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces wide egg noodles
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 10 ounces canned tuna drained (2 small cans)
- 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup 10.5 ounces
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon butter melted
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Boil egg noodles according to package directions, drain and return to pot.
- To the noodles, add the peas, tuna, soup, milk, and shredded cheddar. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Press noodles into a 9x13 inch buttered casserole dish.
- Mix together the panko crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle over the noodle mixture.
- Bake at 375F for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbling and browned on top.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 graham cracker crusts
- 16 ounces cream cheese softened
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
Instructions
- With an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and lemon juice until smooth.
- Fold in the whipped topping until well incorporated.
- Divide the mixture between two pie crusts, smoothing the tops with a spatula. Allow to chill for at least 3 hours.
- Garnish as desired before serving.