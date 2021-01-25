Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 1/25/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2-3 pounds chuck roast
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix
- 1 packet au jus gravy mix
- 1 stick butter sliced
- 4-6 pepperoncinis + more for serving
- 1/4 cup pepperoncini juice or water
- 3/4 cup beef broth or water, FOR INSTANT POT ONLY
Instructions
- Place the chuck roast in the cooking vessel. Sprinkle the ranch and au jus seasonings over it, then place the butter and pepperoncinis on top. Pour the pepperoncini juice (or water) along the bottom of the dish (or water).
- INSTANT POT: Pour in additional broth (or water), close lid and set to ‘sealing’. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 60 minutes, then natural pressure release for 15 minutes.
- SLOW COOKER: Cover and cook on high 4-6 hours, or low 8 hours, or until roast shreds easily.
- OVEN: Cover and cook at 275 degrees for about 4 hours, or until roast shreds easily.
- Shred and serve in the meat juices with extra pepperocinis, if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1 stick salted butter ½ cup
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- Fresh pepper
- Optional: chopped parsley red pepper flakes, ½ pound prepared angel hair pasta
Instructions
- In a large skillet, saute garlic in butter and olive oil until fragrant and just starting to brown/deepen in color.
- Add lemon juice and white wine, simmer for about a minute.
- Add shrimp and sauté until they just turn pink, 2 - 4 minutes depending upon their size.
- Stir in parsley and red pepper flakes, if you’re using them, dust with fresh ground pepper and serve over angel hair pasta or with a large piece of crusty bread.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ziti cooked and drained
- 1 jar about 24 ounces spaghetti sauce
- 15 ounces ricotta cheese
- 6 ounces pepperoni (or other mix-in) about 1 1/2 cups, chopped (reserve some for the top!)
- 4 cups mozzarella cheese divided into 1 cup and 3 cups
- optional: fresh basil for garnish
Instructions
- In a large oven safe skillet or roasting pan (I like to use the same skillet I prepared the noodles in) combine ziti, spaghetti sauce, ricotta cheese, chopped pepperoni (or other mix-ins), and 3 cups mozzarella cheese.
- Mix well, then top with remaining cup of mozzarella (and if using, pepperoni slices).
- Bake at 425 degrees for 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.
- NOTE: If you’re preparing a previously frozen dish or your noodles are cold, cover with foil and bake at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes, then uncover and bake an additional 10 - 15.
- Garnish with fresh basil and ENJOY!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 30 ounces canned diced tomatoes
- 30 ounces plain tomato sauce
- ⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 4 - 6 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups roughly chopped green bell peppers about 3 medium sized peppers
- 2 cups instant white rice
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a large stock pot, drain. Add the onion, garlic and seasoned salt and cook until the onions are translucent.
- Pour in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, worcestershire sauce and 4 cups of chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the bell peppers, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.
- Add in the rice and cook until done (about 5 minutes, or according to package directions).
- If needed, stir in the remaining chicken stock until the desired consistency has been reached.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef on saute mode, drain.
- Add remaining ingredients EXCEPT rice. Cover, set to ‘sealing’ and cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes. Hit cancel, NPR ten minutes, then release remaining pressure.
- Stir in rice and cover (pot should not be on, rice will cook with residual heat). Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached, (bring back to a simmer on sauté mode if needed).
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef on stovetop, drain.
- Add all ingredients EXCEPT rice to slow cooker. Cover, and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 8 - 10 hours.
- Stir in rice and cover. Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached, (bring back to a simmer on sauté mode if needed).
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 36 Oreo cookies
- 6 tablespoons butter melted
- 1 8 ounce package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 cups and 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 container Cool Whip
- 2 3.9 ounce packages chocolate instant pudding
Instructions
- Crush your Oreos in the food processor and pulse in the melted butter. Press the cookie mixture into the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch baking dish (I use a measuring cup to help press the crust down). Place the pan in the refrigerator or freezer to set up.
- Mix cream cheese and peanut butter together with a mixer until light and fluffy then add in 2 tablespoons of milk, and sugar. Mix well. Spread over the crust.
- In a bowl, combine chocolate instant pudding with 3 cups cold milk and whisk for 2 minutes. Spread the pudding over the cream cheese layer.
- Top the whole thing with the cool-whip. If desired, swirl with pudding and peanut butter if desired. Place in the freezer for 1 hour, or the refrigerator for 4 hours before serving.