Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 1/25/21

Crush your Oreos in the food processor and pulse in the melted butter. Press the cookie mixture into the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch baking dish (I use a measuring cup to help press the crust down). Place the pan in the refrigerator or freezer to set up.

Mix cream cheese and peanut butter together with a mixer until light and fluffy then add in 2 tablespoons of milk, and sugar. Mix well. Spread over the crust.

In a bowl, combine chocolate instant pudding with 3 cups cold milk and whisk for 2 minutes. Spread the pudding over the cream cheese layer.

