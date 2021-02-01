64ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/1/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Baked BBQ Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 14 chicken legs*
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • Garnish optional, green onion, parsley, or cilantro

Instructions

  1. Lay chicken legs on a baking sheet with some space between each piece.
  2. Baste each piece liberally with barbecue sauce.
  3. Turn and repeat.
  4. Bake on center rack of oven at 375F for 25 - 30 minutes (until they reach an internal temperature of 165F).
  5. Optional: turn on broiler or convection setting for 2 - 3 minutes to brown and crisp further.
  6. Garnish if desired.

TUESDAY

Crockpot Chili

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 1 yellow onion chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper chopped
  • 2 cans red kidney beans rinsed and drained
  • 2 cans Rotel Tomatoes with Chili
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne powder
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs or crushed crackers

Instructions

SLOW COOKER

  1. Cook the beef in a large skillet on high heat until crumbled and browned.
  2. Drain most of the fat off, cook the onion in the pan until slightly browned and translucent.
  3. Add to the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients.
  4. Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.

INSTANT POT MODIFICATION

  1. Brown the beef on saute function, then drain most of fat off. Add onion and continue to saute until translucent and fragrant.
  2. Add remaining ingredients PLUS 1 CUP OF WATER OR STOCK. Stir, then cover and set to ‘sealing’.
  3. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 30 minutes, then natural pressure release 15 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Reuben Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • About 2 pounds cooked corn beef small diced
  • 1 loaf marbled rye bread 16 ounces, small cubed
  • 1 pound Swiss cheese finely shredded
  • 1 cup Russian dressing
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sauerkraut

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)
  2. Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.
  3. Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.
  4. Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.

THURSDAY

Ranch Chicken Dip

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 packet ranch dressing mix (1 ounce)
  • 8 ounces bacon cooked & crumbled (plus more for topping)
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 cups cooked chicken shredded
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • diced green onions for topping

OVEN

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except green onion and extra bacon and mix well.
  2. Press into an oven safe baking dish. (We used a 2 quart dish)
  3. Bake at 350F for 20 - 30 minutes until heated through and bubbling.
  4. Top with sliced green onions and crumbled bacon.

SLOW COOKER

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except green onion and extra bacon and mix well.
  2. Press into your slow cooker insert.
  3. Cook until heated through and cheese is melty (2 - 4 hours on high or 4 - 6 hours on low).

FRIDAY

Snickers-Stuffed Brownies

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • brownie batter prepared
  • 3 cups diced Snickers (about 15 fun-size bars)

Instructions

  1. Prepare batter mix per package directions.
  2. Dice snickers bars into small bite size pieces and stir into prepared batter.
  3. Pour batter into parchment lined baking sheet. (You can also use cake release if you don’t have parchment paper).
  4. Bake brownies according to package directions, until cooked through and and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  5. Allow to cool before slicing with a sharp oiled knife.

