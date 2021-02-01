Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/1/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 14 chicken legs*
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- Garnish optional, green onion, parsley, or cilantro
Instructions
- Lay chicken legs on a baking sheet with some space between each piece.
- Baste each piece liberally with barbecue sauce.
- Turn and repeat.
- Bake on center rack of oven at 375F for 25 - 30 minutes (until they reach an internal temperature of 165F).
- Optional: turn on broiler or convection setting for 2 - 3 minutes to brown and crisp further.
- Garnish if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 yellow onion chopped
- 1 green bell pepper chopped
- 2 cans red kidney beans rinsed and drained
- 2 cans Rotel Tomatoes with Chili
- 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons cayenne powder
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs or crushed crackers
Instructions
SLOW COOKER
- Cook the beef in a large skillet on high heat until crumbled and browned.
- Drain most of the fat off, cook the onion in the pan until slightly browned and translucent.
- Add to the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients.
- Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.
INSTANT POT MODIFICATION
- Brown the beef on saute function, then drain most of fat off. Add onion and continue to saute until translucent and fragrant.
- Add remaining ingredients PLUS 1 CUP OF WATER OR STOCK. Stir, then cover and set to ‘sealing’.
- Cook on manual (high pressure) for 30 minutes, then natural pressure release 15 minutes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- About 2 pounds cooked corn beef small diced
- 1 loaf marbled rye bread 16 ounces, small cubed
- 1 pound Swiss cheese finely shredded
- 1 cup Russian dressing
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sauerkraut
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)
- Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.
- Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.
- Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix (1 ounce)
- 8 ounces bacon cooked & crumbled (plus more for topping)
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 cups cooked chicken shredded
- 1 cup sour cream
- diced green onions for topping
OVEN
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except green onion and extra bacon and mix well.
- Press into an oven safe baking dish. (We used a 2 quart dish)
- Bake at 350F for 20 - 30 minutes until heated through and bubbling.
- Top with sliced green onions and crumbled bacon.
SLOW COOKER
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except green onion and extra bacon and mix well.
- Press into your slow cooker insert.
- Cook until heated through and cheese is melty (2 - 4 hours on high or 4 - 6 hours on low).
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- brownie batter prepared
- 3 cups diced Snickers (about 15 fun-size bars)
Instructions
- Prepare batter mix per package directions.
- Dice snickers bars into small bite size pieces and stir into prepared batter.
- Pour batter into parchment lined baking sheet. (You can also use cake release if you don’t have parchment paper).
- Bake brownies according to package directions, until cooked through and and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Allow to cool before slicing with a sharp oiled knife.