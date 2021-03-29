Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/29/21

This week’s recipes from Syrupandbiscuits.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet onions thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons bacon grease
- 6 medium summer yellow squash, sliced thinly in rounds
- 4 to 5 medium zucchini sliced thinly in rounds
- 8 plum tomatoes sliced thinly
- salt for sprinkling
- ground black pepper for sprinkling
- dried thyme for sprinkling
- 1 pound of flavorful good melting cheese shredded (cheddar, Jarlsberg, etc.)
Instructions
- Melt bacon grease in a large cast iron skillet. Add onions and cook over medium heat until they are caramelized, about 20 minutes.
- Spread onions evenly in the bottom of a greased 11×13 casserole dish.
- Add half the zucchini rounds and lightly sprinkle with salt, pepper and thyme.
- Repeat with squash and then tomatoes, seasoning each layer.
- Add half the shredded cheese on top of the tomatoes.
- Repeat the layering and seasoning with zucchini, squash and tomatoes. Add remaining cheese to the top of the casserole.
- Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 1 1/2 hours or until most of the liquid has evaporated.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese grated
- 8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese grated
- 2 cups baking mix I use Bisquick
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper optional
- 1 pound Jimmy Dean ground sausage uncooked
- Honey Mustard Sage Sauce
- 4 tablespoons mustard
- 3 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh sage finely minced.
Instructions
- First, you need to find a big ol’ bowl, one that you’re sure is bigger than you need. You need lots of mixing room to get this mixed up right. Once you’ve located your bowl, throw in the cheese THAT YOU GRATED because we’re not using pre-grated packaged cheese. Remember?
- Add cayenne pepper, if using, to baking mix. Pour on top of cheese and mix well.
- Next, take you room temperature ground sausage and start mixing it in with the flour and cheese blend. Mix and mix until it all comes together in a nice big ball.
- Prepare a baking sheet, or two, by covering with foil and spraying with nonstick spray.
- Pinch off pieces of the mixture and roll into walnut size balls. Place one inch apart on baking sheets.
- Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until the balls are nicely browned being careful not to let bottoms burn.
- Let sit on the baking sheet for 5 minute before removing. Serve with Honey Mustard Sage Sauce.
Honey Mustard Sage Sauce
- Whisk all ingredients and store in refrigerator. Serve chilled.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- If using a combination of fresh and cooked vegetables add fresh vegetables to the skillet first and cook a few minutes before adding cooked vegetables.
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups of whatever leftover or fresh vegetables you have I used a combination of cooked green bean and potatoes plus fresh tomatoes
- 3 eggs
- pinch of red pepper flakes
- pinch of kosher salt
- pinch of ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded whatever hard cheese you have I used a combination of Gruyere and Parmesan
- 1 cup salad greens
- French dressing or substitute your favorite
Instructions
- Add eggs, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to a small bowl. Whisk until eggs are light and frothy. Set aside.
- Add cooking oil to a small non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add vegetables and cook until heated thoroughly.
- Pour egg mixture over vegetables.
- Sprinkle cheese on top.
- Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 10 minutes or until center is set.
- Serve hot or at room temperature.
- When ready to eat, top with salad greens and drizzle dressing over top.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- preheat oven to 350 degrees
make the cake:
- 1 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 3 cups self-rising flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 2 1/2 cups diced green tomatoes
make the icing:
- Start making the icing toward the end of the bake time for the cake.
- 1 cup pecans chopped
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- a few drops of half and half
Instructions
Make the cake:
- In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs, one at a time and mix, after each addition, until well incorporated.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together self-rising flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Stir in pecans and raisins.
- Gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Beat until all the dry ingredients are well incorporated.
- Stir in diced green tomatoes. Batter will be thick.
- Pour into a well-seasoned 12 inch cast iron skillet. Spread evenly.
- Bake in a 35o degree preheated oven for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Remove from oven.
Make the icing:
- Add chopped pecans to a hot skillet and toast for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until you can smell a toasted aroma and the pecans start to brown slightly. Remove from skillet and set aside. Wipe skillet clean and return to burner.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add butter, stir occasionally until melted.
- Gradually whisk powdered sugar into melted butter.
- Whisk in a few drops of half and half until the icing is smooth and creamy.
- While the cake is still hot, pour hot icing over top.
- Sprinkle icing with toasted pecans.
- Let cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing. Serve out of the skillet. Don’t be ashamed.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- preheat oven to 350 degrees
make the brownies:
- 4 sticks one pound unsalted butter, cubed for faster melting
- 24 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips divided
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 6 large eggs
- 2 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons instant coffee granules
- 2 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour divided (if using all-purpose flour, add 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt)
- 3 cups walnuts chopped
Chocolate Icing:
- 1/4 cup softened unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup half and half
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions
Brownies:
- Prepare one (12 x 18in) baking sheet or two (12 3/4 x 9 in) baking sheets by spraying with non-stick cooking spray.
- Fill a medium sized sauce pan with water. Bring to a slow boil. Place a heat resistant mixing bowl on top of the sauce pan. Note: this is a make-shift double boiler. If you have a double-boiler, God love your heart. You can use that instead.
- Add butter, one pound (16 ounces) of chocolate chips, and cocoa powder to the bowl.. Stir until melted.
- Remove and let cool for 5 minutes.
- Add eggs to a mixing bowl and whisk well. Add a few spoonfuls of the warm chocolate mixture to the eggs to temper the eggs and quickly whisk.
- To the egg mixture, whisk in vanilla extract, instant coffee and sugar. Whisk egg mixture into chocolate mixture.
- Add 1 1/4 cups flour into chocolate mix. Stir until all the white from the flour is gone.
- In a small bowl, stir together remaining 1/4 cup flour, remaining 8 ounces chocolate chips and chopped walnuts until chips and nuts are well coated. Stir into batter.
- Pour in prepared pan(s).
- Bake in a preheated 350 degree for 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and ice while still warm. Let cool completely before cutting.
Icing:
- With an electric mixer, mix together ingredients until smooth. Ice brownies while they’re still warm.