Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/5/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 1 ½ cups water filtered
- 1 can unsweetened full fat coconut milk 13.5 ounces
- 1 teaspoon salt
Optional
- fresh cilantro
- lime juice
- shredded dried coconut sweet or unsweetened depending on preference
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- In a medium pot, whisk together the water, coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) until the coconut milk has been well distributed and there are no lumps. Add the rice to the pot.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.
RICE COOKER
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- Add rinsed rice to your rice cooker, and then add coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using).
- Add water until you reach the water line on the inside of your pot. Stir, close, and cook on the “white rice” setting. Fluff with a fork before serving.
INSTANT POT
- NOTE: To make this in the instant pot, you’ll need to use a 1:1 ratio of jasmine rice to liquid.
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- Add your rinsed rice and salt to the pressure cooker, then pour your coconut milk into a liquid measuring cup and add enough water to the measuring cup so that it makes 2 cups of liquid.
- Pour coconut milk mixture (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) into instant pot and stir.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes, then allow a natural pressure release for 10 minutes. Quick release any remaining pressure. Fluff with a fork before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 3 ounces sliced pepperoni small diced
- 16 whole slices of pepperoni for topping
- 12 ounces spaghetti sauce about ½ a jar
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 1 cup reserved
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- Optional: garlic salt fresh basil
Instructions
- With an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, diced pepperoni, spaghetti sauce, 3 cups of mozzarella, and parmesan.
- Spread mixture into an 8x8″ casserole dish or large pie plate. Top with remaining 1 cup of mozzarella, then remaining whole pepperoni slices. If desired, sprinkle with garlic salt.
- Bake at 425F for about 20 minutes until cheese is hot, bubbly, and melted through, and pepperoni is crisping around the edges.
- Serve with crackers, bread sticks, or garlic toast.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound fettuccine noodles
- ½ cup butter
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Instructions
- Boil noodles according to package directions.
- While noodles are boiling, use a large skillet to cook butter and garlic until butter has melted and garlic is fragrant.
- Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently until cream has thickened, about 10 minutes. Turn heat to very low.
- Add the seasonings and parmesan cheese and whisk until cheese has melted and sauce is smooth.
- Drain pasta and add to the sauce. Mix well.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds chicken breasts cut into pieces
- 1 stick butter salted
- ½ onion finely diced
- 1 red bell pepper finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 can petite diced tomatoes 15 ounces, undrained
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch slurry (optional) 1 tablespoon cold water + 1 tablespoon cornstarch, whisked
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- In a large skillet, melt the butter, and sauté the onion, bell pepper, garlic and ginger until the onion is translucent. Stir in the spices, then add the tomatoes and chicken broth.
- Add the chicken, cover and simmer on low 15 - 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through.
- Stir in the heavy cream. Then if desired add cornstarch slurry to thicken.
- Garnish with cilantro or green onion.
INSTANT POT
- Using the sauté function, melt the butter, and sauté the onion, bell pepper, garlic and ginger until the onion is translucent. Stir in the spices, then add the tomatoes and chicken broth. Add the chicken. NOTE: If you are in a hurry, you can skip the sauté step and just toss everything in and give it a stir.
- Set the Instant Pot to high pressure for 10 minutes. Allow to natural pressure release for 10 minutes, then quick release. Stir in the heavy cream.
- Turn Instant Pot back to sauté and bring mixture to a simmer. Mix together the cornstarch and water, then stir into the chicken mixture. Continue to simmer until sauce has thickened.
- Garnish with cilantro or green onion.
SLOW COOKER
- Add melted butter, onion, bell pepper, garlic and ginger to crock pot. Stir in the spices, then add the tomatoes and chicken broth. Stir until well mixed. Add chicken, spoon sauce over top.
- Cover and cook on high for up to 4 hours or low up to 8 hours (or at least until chicken has reached an internal temp of 165F).
- Stir in the heavy cream. Then if desired add cornstarch slurry to thicken. Cover and allow to cook an additional few minutes until thickened.
- Garnish with cilantro or green onion.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 12 ounce box of Rice Chex cereal
- 2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- ¼ cup salted butter
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups powdered sugar
Instructions
- Melt together the chocolate, peanut butter, and butter either on the stovetop or in the microwave in the 30 second increments. Add the vanilla and stir until well mixed.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the chocolate mixture with the cereal until it is well coated. I like to use my hands for this part.
- Divide the cereal mixture and the powdered sugar between two gallon storage bags. Seal and shake until the powdered sugar has completely coated the cereal.
- Spread the mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to set.