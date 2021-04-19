Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/19/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Coconut Rice

Ingredients

Instructions

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.

In a medium pot, whisk together the water, coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) until the coconut milk has been well distributed and there are no lumps. Add the rice to the pot.

Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.

Add water until you reach the water line on the inside of your pot. Stir, close, and cook on the “white rice” setting. Fluff with a fork before serving.

Add rinsed rice to your rice cooker, and then add coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using).

Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.

NOTE: To make this in the instant pot, you’ll need to use a 1:1 ratio of jasmine rice to liquid.

Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes, then allow a natural pressure release for 10 minutes. Quick release any remaining pressure. Fluff with a fork before serving.

Pour coconut milk mixture (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) into instant pot and stir.

Add your rinsed rice and salt to the pressure cooker, then pour your coconut milk into a liquid measuring cup and add enough water to the measuring cup so that it makes 2 cups of liquid.

Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.

TUESDAY

Taco Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Optional: while soup is cooking, put tortilla chips on a baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 10 - 12 minutes, until hot and extra crispy.

Simmer on low, covered, about 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken and chop or shred. Return chicken to pot and stir.

In large pot or deep skillet, bring beans, corn, enchilada sauce, garlic, water, and bouillon to a light boil on medium heat, stirring frequently. Add chicken breasts.

WEDNESDAY

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Instructions

Enjoy on your favorite salads or as a delicious marinade.

THURSDAY

Apricot Glazed Ham

Ingredients

Instructions

Pour remaining glaze over ham and return to oven for an additional 20 - 30 minutes. Ham is finished when it is warmed completely through, or the internal temperature reads 140F on a meat thermometer.

Place ham in an oven safe baking dish and pour half of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.

In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, mustard and preserves over medium heat. Simmer 2 - 3 minutes.

Spoon glaze from bottom of crock over ham before serving.

Cover and set to low for 2 - 4 hours, until heated through.

Place ham in crock pot and all of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.

In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, mustard and preserves over medium heat. Simmer 2 - 3 minutes.

To thicken remaining glaze, remove ham and whisk in a cornstarch slurry while liquid is simmering. Spoon additional glaze from pot over ham before serving.

Cook on manual (high pressure) for 1.5 minutes per pound, then allow a natural pressure release for 12 minutes.

Slowly pour glaze over ham, making sure to get some between each spiral slice. Lift ham to get glaze underneath as well.

Pour 1.5 cups water (in 8 quart) or 1 cup water (in 6 quart) in the inner liner of the pot. Add ham to pot. (If you’re pot is finnicky and tends to give a burn notice, place the ham on a trivet).

You will need either an 8 quart instant pot or smaller ham (4 - 6 pounds). Alternatively, slice your ham to fit.

FRIDAY

Cheesecake

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine crushed graham crackers, sugar, and butter until mixed well. Press into the bottom of a parchment lined 9 inch springform pan. I find that using the bottom of a flat glass works well to get the crust pressed in tightly.

In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffier and increased in volume slightly, slowly pour in sweetened condensed milk while continuing to mix.

Beat in lemon juice and vanilla extract.

Reduce mixer speed to low and add eggs one at a time. Do not beat quickly as this will create air bubbles in the cheesecake mixture. Lastly, beat in flour.

Pour filling into springform pan and bake on center oven rack at 300 degrees for 70 - 75 minutes. Center should still wiggle slightly when cheesecake is finished. It will firm up as it sets.