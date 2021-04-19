Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/19/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 1 ½ cups water filtered
- 1 can unsweetened full fat coconut milk 13.5 ounces
- 1 teaspoon salt
Optional
- fresh cilantro
- lime juice
- shredded dried coconut sweet or unsweetened depending on preference
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- In a medium pot, whisk together the water, coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) until the coconut milk has been well distributed and there are no lumps. Add the rice to the pot.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving.
RICE COOKER
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- Add rinsed rice to your rice cooker, and then add coconut milk and salt (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using).
- Add water until you reach the water line on the inside of your pot. Stir, close, and cook on the “white rice” setting. Fluff with a fork before serving.
INSTANT POT
NOTE: To make this in the instant pot, you’ll need to use a 1:1 ratio of jasmine rice to liquid.
- Rinse rice thoroughly under cold water 2 - 3 times until water is mostly clear and no longer milky. Strain.
- Add your rinsed rice and salt to the pressure cooker, then pour your coconut milk into a liquid measuring cup and add enough water to the measuring cup so that it makes 2 cups of liquid.
- Pour coconut milk mixture (also dried coconut, lime juice, and cilantro, if using) into instant pot and stir.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes, then allow a natural pressure release for 10 minutes. Quick release any remaining pressure. Fluff with a fork before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans 15 ounces (drained)
- 2 cups or 1 can, 15 ounces kernel corn
- Enchilada sauce 10 ounces (alternately use 1 packet of taco seasoning + 2 cups of water)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 large chicken breasts about 1 pound
- Optional garnishes: broken taco shells or tortilla chips, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In large pot or deep skillet, bring beans, corn, enchilada sauce, garlic, water, and bouillon to a light boil on medium heat, stirring frequently. Add chicken breasts.
- Simmer on low, covered, about 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken and chop or shred. Return chicken to pot and stir.
- Optional: while soup is cooking, put tortilla chips on a baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 10 - 12 minutes, until hot and extra crispy.
- Serve soup and top with desired garnishes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ½ cup filtered water
Instructions
- Add ingredients to a bowl, jar, carafe, or other vessel.
- Whisk, blend, or cover and shake vigorously.
- Enjoy on your favorite salads or as a delicious marinade.
- Store covered in the refrigerator.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 8 pound spiral ham bone-in
- ½ cup light brown sugar packed
- 2 tablespoons mustard dijon
- ½ cup apricot preserves
FOR INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- 1 - 1.5 cups water
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch slurry 2 tablespoons cold water + 2 tablespoons cornstarch, whisked
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS
- In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, mustard and preserves over medium heat. Simmer 2 - 3 minutes.
- Place ham in an oven safe baking dish and pour half of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.
- Bake at 350F on center oven rack for 1 hour.
- Pour remaining glaze over ham and return to oven for an additional 20 - 30 minutes. Ham is finished when it is warmed completely through, or the internal temperature reads 140F on a meat thermometer.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, mustard and preserves over medium heat. Simmer 2 - 3 minutes.
- Place ham in crock pot and all of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.
- Cover and set to low for 2 - 4 hours, until heated through.
- Spoon glaze from bottom of crock over ham before serving.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- You will need either an 8 quart instant pot or smaller ham (4 - 6 pounds). Alternatively, slice your ham to fit.
- Pour 1.5 cups water (in 8 quart) or 1 cup water (in 6 quart) in the inner liner of the pot. Add ham to pot. (If you’re pot is finnicky and tends to give a burn notice, place the ham on a trivet).
- Slowly pour glaze over ham, making sure to get some between each spiral slice. Lift ham to get glaze underneath as well.
- Cook on manual (high pressure) for 1.5 minutes per pound, then allow a natural pressure release for 12 minutes.
- To thicken remaining glaze, remove ham and whisk in a cornstarch slurry while liquid is simmering. Spoon additional glaze from pot over ham before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers about 8-9 whole crackers
- ¼ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup salted butter melted (about 5 tablespoons)
Filling
- 32 ounces cream cheese
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 eggs
- 2 tablespoons flour
Instructions
Crust
- Combine crushed graham crackers, sugar, and butter until mixed well. Press into the bottom of a parchment lined 9 inch springform pan. I find that using the bottom of a flat glass works well to get the crust pressed in tightly.
Filling
- In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffier and increased in volume slightly, slowly pour in sweetened condensed milk while continuing to mix.
- Beat in lemon juice and vanilla extract.
- Reduce mixer speed to low and add eggs one at a time. Do not beat quickly as this will create air bubbles in the cheesecake mixture. Lastly, beat in flour.
- Pour filling into springform pan and bake on center oven rack at 300 degrees for 70 - 75 minutes. Center should still wiggle slightly when cheesecake is finished. It will firm up as it sets.
- Allow cheesecake to set at room temperature for one hour, then in the refrigerator at least three hours.