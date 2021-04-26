Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/26/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- ½ tablespoon seasoned salt
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- Olive oil
- 6 pork chops
Instructions
- Mix together rub ingredients
- Drizzle lightly with olive oil.
- Coat generously with rub, massaging into chops.
- Repeat for other side.
- Sear on a high heat grill, 1 - 3 minutes each side.
- Turn head down to medium/low (or move to indirect heat) and continue cooking, turning every few minutes to cook evenly, until chops reach internal temperature of at least 145F.