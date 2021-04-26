Partly Cloudy icon
Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/26/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Grilled Pork Chops

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup light brown sugar
  • ½ tablespoon seasoned salt
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • Olive oil
  • 6 pork chops

Instructions

  1. Mix together rub ingredients
  2. Drizzle lightly with olive oil.
  3. Coat generously with rub, massaging into chops.
  4. Repeat for other side.
  5. Sear on a high heat grill, 1 - 3 minutes each side.
  6. Turn head down to medium/low (or move to indirect heat) and continue cooking, turning every few minutes to cook evenly, until chops reach internal temperature of at least 145F.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.