Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/17/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2.5 - 3 pounds chicken wings about 20 wings
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- salt and pepper to taste
- ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing for serving
Instructions
- Place wings on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet (they can be close together or even touching, but not on top of one another). If you are making plain wings, go ahead and dust with salt and pepper, to your liking.
- Bake at 425F for about 15 minutes* on each side, until wings are browning and cooked through.
- Remove wings and place in a prep bowl. Add parmesan cheese and garlic salt, then cover and shake vigorously until wings are coated evenly.
- Use tongs to place wings back on a lined baking sheet and return the tray to the oven for an additional 5 - 7 minutes, until crispy and perfect. If your oven has a convection setting, use it now for best results.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup lemon juice fresh squeezed (8 - 10 lemons)
- 1 cup water for simple syrup
- 1 cup sugar white, granulated
- 6 cups water plus more, to taste
Instructions
- Make a simple syrup by bringing 1 cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan, then stir in sugar until it dissolves. Chill. (Use the freezer to do this quickly).
- In a large pitcher, add simple syrup, lemon juice, and 6 cups water. Stir and add more water if desired.
- Serve over ice or chill then serve.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 cups thinly sliced cucumber
- 1/3 cup finely diced radish optional
- 16 oz sour cream
- 1/2 cup fresh minced dill
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic salt
- pinch of black pepper
Instructions
- Slice cucumbers to desired thickness (we like them very thin), mince radish and fresh dill.
- In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, lemon juice, garlic salt, pepper, and dill.
- In a larger bowl, mix everything together. Serve immediately.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 large eggs
- ⅔ cup all purpose flour
- ⅔ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- toppings fruit, chocolate, spreads, powdered sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Put butter into 12″ oven safe skillet, and place in oven to melt.
- While butter is melting, combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse until well mixed and there are no lumps.
- Once butter has melted, remove skillet from oven. Pour batter into the warm pan and return to oven.
- Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, until pancake is puffy and golden brown.
- Top as desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package milk chocolate chips 12 ounces
- 2 - 3 cups mini marshmallows (½ a 10 ounce bag)
- graham crackers for servings
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Pour chocolate chips into bottom of an oven safe dish. Sprinkle the marshmallows in a shallow layer on top.
- Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, until the marshmallows have turned a golden brown on top.
- Allow to rest 2 - 3 minutes before serving (don’t burn your tongue!).