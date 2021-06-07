Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/7/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground turkey
- 1 cup grated onion
- 1 cup crushed ritz crackers
- 2 eggs whisked
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- 2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce or 1 beef boullion cube + 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine onion, crackers, eggs, garlic, ketchup, mustard, worcestershire sauce, and bouillon. Mix well.
- Add ground turkey and knead together until fully incorporated. If mixture is too wet, knead in additional crushed crackers.
- Press into a 10x5 loaf pan and cover with foil. Alternatively, press into muffin tin wells.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes (for loaf), or 20 minutes (for muffins).
- After initial cook time, uncover and drain off any pooling liquid. Baste top with BBQ sauce. Return to oven uncovered for an additional 15 minutes, until the center of your loaf reaches 165 degrees.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts cooked and chopped
- 1 sweet bell pepper small chopped
- 2 cups instant white rice not cooked
- 2 cups College Inn chicken broth (or 16 ounces)
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 2 tablespoons small chopped cilantro plus more for garnish
- 1 can sweet yellow corn approximately 2 cups if using fresh or frozen
- 3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese divided into 2 cups and 1 cup
- 1 cup smashed yellow corn tortilla chips or taco shells
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except tortilla chips and 1 cup reserved shredded cheese.
- Mix well, then press into a 9x13 casserole dish.
- Top with remaining shredded cheese, then tortilla chips.
- Cover tightly and bake at 375 degrees for 30 - 40 minutes. Remove foil and broil on center rack for 2 - 3 minutes (watching closely) until chips are lightly browned.
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 can anchovy filets drained/chopped
- 3 tablespoons capers
- 1 can black olives (we used Lindsay Olives) 15 ounces drained/rough chopped
- 1 can green olives (we used Lindsay Olives) 15 ounces drained/rough chopped
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 can small diced tomatoes 15 ounces NOT drained
- 1 can tomato sauce (we used DelMonte) 15 ounces
- 1 can mushrooms (we used Green Giant) 4 ounces/drained
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1 pound spaghetti prepared
Instructions
- Heat oil in a skillet over med/low heat. Add garlic and saute until fragrant.
- Add tomatoes and tomato sauce, saute an additional 3 - 5 minutes.
- Add remaining ingredients (except spaghetti), simmer low an additional 5 - 10 minutes.
- Serve over spaghetti.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- banana
- chia seeds soaked (only add this if you are using a high powered blender)
- strong coffee refrigerated
- almond milk unsweetened
optional add-ins:
- peanut butter or peanut butter powder
- cocoa powder
- cinnamon
- protein powder
Instructions
- Add banana to blender. The more ripe your banana, the sweeter your smoothie will turn out. Just like when you’re making banana bread. Don’t be afraid of the dark spots.
- Add 6 ounces of strong black coffee.
- Add 6 ounces of almond milk. We used vanilla unsweetened.
- Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds. They’re best if soaked overnight first. If you do not own a high powered blender, you’ll want to skip this step. Gritty coffee is no fun. Don’t worry, it’s still super delicious without the chia!
- Blend until smooth. If you’re using chia seeds, you’ll want to scrape the sides a few times to make sure everything is well blended.
- Serve and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box brownie mix prepared
- 1 to 2 cans sweetened condensed milk caramelized
Instructions
- Divide prepared brownie batter in two equal parts. Pour one half into a 8x8 parchment lined baking dish.
- Pour caramel sauce over top and spread evenly (use one can if you like caramel, two if you LOVE IT). I found the caramel sauce spread much easier after being warmed under some hot water for a minute.)
- Now this is the annoying part. Spread the remaining brown mix evenly over top of the caramel sauce. It’s a horrible pain in bottom, but I promise, with a little patience it can be done. I found it was easiest to drop small amounts of mix at a time and spread it gently with a spoon.
- Bake according to brownie package directions, checking for doneness with a toothpick.
- Chill for an hour, then cut and serve. Or just eat the whole darn thing.
- Enjoy!