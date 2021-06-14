Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/14/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
- 1.5 - 2 pounds chicken breasts (1″ thick or smaller) boneless skinless chicken breast
- 2 tablespoons butter
- salt & black pepper or your favorite spice rub to taste
Instructions
- Dry the chicken on both sides with a clean cloth or paper towel. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt & pepper (or your chosen spices).
- Heat up the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Place chicken breasts in hot skillet in a single layer with plenty of room between each breast, and cook 5 - 7 minutes, until nicely browned.
- Flip the breasts and add the butter to the center of the pan. Cook an addition 5 - 7 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pounds ground beef
- 1/2 onion chopped
- 1 can chili beans drained
- 1 can diced tomatoes undrained, 15 ounces
- 1 can plain tomato sauce 15 ounces
- 1 packet chili or taco seasoning (I’m partial to chili!)
- 3 cups Frito corn chips
- 2 cups shredded cheese divided
- optional: sour cream green onions, jalapeno
Instructions
- In a medium sized skillet, brown ground beef with the onions. Add the chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chili seasoning. Let simmer about 10 minutes.
- Spread chili into the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish. Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the chili, then the corn chips, and then the remaining 1 cup of cheese.
- Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until warmed through completely and cheese is melted.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
- 1 can diced tomatoes 15 ounces (drained)
- 1/2 cup chicken stock*
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 4 cups thin sliced cabbage strips to resemble noodles as best you can
- optional: Your choice of pre-cooked protein. I added some leftover steak cut into thin strips.
Instructions
- Combine coconut milk, tomatoes, chicken stock, and curry in a sauce pan and bring it to a light simmer, stirring occasionally.
- Add cabbage and cook on medium/low heat until cabbage reaches your desired texture.
- Optional, stir in your protein and allow to heat through.
- Enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 - 3 tablespoons flavored syrup
- ½ cup club soda or plain seltzer water
- ¼ cup heavy cream or sweetened creamer
- Toppings whipped cream, cherries, sprinkles
Instructions
- Fill cup about ½ - ¾ full with ice.
- Add syrup, club soda and creamer. Stir.
- Top with whipped cream and garnishes
FRIDAY
Cherry Pie Bites with Vanilla Sugar Drizzle
Ingredients
Pie Pockets:
- 1 can cherry pie filling 21 ounce
- 4 packages eight count crescent rolls
Vanilla Sugar Drizzle
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1/2 tablespoon milk
- 1/2 tablespoon melted butter
Instructions
Pie Pockets:
- Unroll your crescent rolls so you have individual flat triangles.
- In the center of each triangle drop 3-5 cherries from your pie filling.
- Gather the corners of each triangle at the top and pinch closed along the sides. It’s okay if a little filling oozes out!
- Bake at 375 degrees on a parchment lined cookie sheet, for 10 -12 minutes, until pockets are turning a pretty golden color.
- Allow to cool, then top with vanilla sugar drizzle and serve warm.
Vanilla Sugar Drizzle:
- In a small bowl add vanilla to powdered sugar.
- Slowly incorporate equal parts milk and melted butter until you reach desired consistency.