Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/14/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Stove Top Chicken Breast

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
  • 1.5 - 2 pounds chicken breasts (1″ thick or smaller) boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • salt & black pepper or your favorite spice rub to taste

Instructions

  1. Dry the chicken on both sides with a clean cloth or paper towel. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt & pepper (or your chosen spices).
  2. Heat up the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Place chicken breasts in hot skillet in a single layer with plenty of room between each breast, and cook 5 - 7 minutes, until nicely browned.
  4. Flip the breasts and add the butter to the center of the pan. Cook an addition 5 - 7 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

TUESDAY

Frito Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 pounds ground beef
  • 1/2 onion chopped
  • 1 can chili beans drained
  • 1 can diced tomatoes undrained, 15 ounces
  • 1 can plain tomato sauce 15 ounces
  • 1 packet chili or taco seasoning (I’m partial to chili!)
  • 3 cups Frito corn chips
  • 2 cups shredded cheese divided
  • optional: sour cream green onions, jalapeno

Instructions

  1. In a medium sized skillet, brown ground beef with the onions. Add the chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chili seasoning. Let simmer about 10 minutes.
  2. Spread chili into the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish. Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the chili, then the corn chips, and then the remaining 1 cup of cheese.
  3. Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until warmed through completely and cheese is melted.

WEDNESDAY

Cabbage Curry

Ingredients

  • 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
  • 1 can diced tomatoes 15 ounces (drained)
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock*
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 4 cups thin sliced cabbage strips to resemble noodles as best you can
  • optional: Your choice of pre-cooked protein.  I added some leftover steak cut into thin strips.

Instructions

  1. Combine coconut milk, tomatoes, chicken stock, and curry in a sauce pan and bring it to a light simmer, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add cabbage and cook on medium/low heat until cabbage reaches your desired texture.
  3. Optional, stir in your protein and allow to heat through.
  4. Enjoy!

THURSDAY

Italian Soda

Ingredients

  • 2 - 3 tablespoons flavored syrup
  • ½ cup club soda or plain seltzer water
  • ¼ cup heavy cream or sweetened creamer
  • Toppings whipped cream, cherries, sprinkles

Instructions

  1. Fill cup about ½ - ¾ full with ice.
  2. Add syrup, club soda and creamer. Stir.
  3. Top with whipped cream and garnishes

FRIDAY

Cherry Pie Bites with Vanilla Sugar Drizzle

Ingredients

Pie Pockets:

  • 1 can cherry pie filling 21 ounce
  • 4 packages eight count crescent rolls

Vanilla Sugar Drizzle

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tablespoon milk
  • 1/2 tablespoon melted butter

Instructions

Pie Pockets:

  1. Unroll your crescent rolls so you have individual flat triangles.
  2. In the center of each triangle drop 3-5 cherries from your pie filling.
  3. Gather the corners of each triangle at the top and pinch closed along the sides. It’s okay if a little filling oozes out!
  4. Bake at 375 degrees on a parchment lined cookie sheet, for 10 -12 minutes, until pockets are turning a pretty golden color.
  5. Allow to cool, then top with vanilla sugar drizzle and serve warm.

Vanilla Sugar Drizzle:

  1. In a small bowl add vanilla to powdered sugar.
  2. Slowly incorporate equal parts milk and melted butter until you reach desired consistency.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.