Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/14/21

Dry the chicken on both sides with a clean cloth or paper towel. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt & pepper (or your chosen spices).

Heat up the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Place chicken breasts in hot skillet in a single layer with plenty of room between each breast, and cook 5 - 7 minutes, until nicely browned.

