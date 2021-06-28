Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/28/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2.5 - 3 lbs chicken wings about 20 wings
- 1 - 2 cups teriyaki sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
- sesame seeds, green onion if desired
Instructions
- Place wings on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet (they can be close together or even touching, but not on top of one another). If you are making plain wings, go ahead and dust with salt and pepper, to your liking.
- Bake at 425F for about 15 minutes* on each side, until wings are browning and cooked through.
- Remove wings and place in a prep bow. Pour sauce over, then cover and shake vigorously until wings are coated evenly.
- Use tongs to place wings back on a lined baking sheet and return the tray to the oven for an additional 5 - 7 minutes, until crispy and perfect. If your oven has a convection setting, use it now for best results.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 large flour tortillas burrito size
- 1 can chicken drained (12.5 ounce) -or- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- ¼ cup red onion finely diced
- ¼ cup cooked bacon chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 3 tablespoons BBQ sauce
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- optional: olive oil
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix together chicken, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce.
- Cut each tortilla in half, then starting at the wide end, make a line of meat/cheese.
- Roll tightly and set on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet.
- Spray or baste with olive oil (this is optional, but it will help them brown), and bake at 350F for about 20 minutes or until browned and cooked through.
- Cut in half and serve with your favorite dipping sauces.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 ears of corn cooked (about 3 ½ cups of corn kernels if using frozen)
- ¼ cup mayo
- ¼ cup Mexican crema
- ½ red onion finely diced
- ½ cup grated cotija cheese plus extra for garnish
- ½ cup chopped cilantro plus extra for garnish
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- juice of 1 lime
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cut the kernels off the ears of corn and put them in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Serve warm or cold.
- Finish with extra fresh cilantro, paprika, and cotija, as well as fresh cracked black pepper and salt, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound bacon 16 ounces
- optional spices, brown sugar
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
- Place bacon in air fryer basket in a single layer. It’s okay if there’s some overlapping, or it doesn’t lay completely flat as it will shrink as it cooks. You can also scrunch up the bacon or twist it to fit more in the fryer.
- Cook for 8 to 11 minutes, checking it occasionally, until it gets to your desired crispiness. (Ten minutes was perfect for us).
- Drain grease from basket and wipe with a clean cloth or paper towel between batches.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Cupcakes
- 2 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 sticks butter unsalted, softened
- 1 ¼ cups sugar white granulated
- 3 eggs large
- 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ⅔ cup whole milk
Buttercream Frosting
- 3 sticks butter unsalted, softened
- 1 pound powdered sugar (16 ounces)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 jar seedless raspberry jam 18 ounces
- 2 tablespoons milk
- optional garnish fresh raspberries, lemon slices
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt; set aside dry ingredients.
- In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in eggs, one at a time. Mix in the zest and juice of the lemon and the vanilla.
- Alternately add in the flour mixture and milk, about half at a time, beating just until blended.
- Divide batter evenly into a lined muffin tin, until each is about half to two-thirds full. Bake at 350F for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Remove cupcakes from pans and cool on a wire rack. While cupcakes are cooling, prepare buttercream.
- In a large mixing bowl whip the 3 sticks of butter with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add in the powdered sugar until it is all combined.
- Next whip in the vanilla extract and raspberry jam. Whip in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency.
- Pipe frosting onto cooled cupcakes and garnish as desired.