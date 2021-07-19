Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/19/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound penne pasta cooked
- ½ cup butter
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Cook the butter and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant.
- Stir in the chicken broth and heavy cream. Simmer, whisking frequently, until sauce has started to thicken.
- Turn heat to low and whisk in 2 cups of parmesan cheese and the seasonings until the cheese has completely melted and the sauce is smooth.
- Combine the sauce with the pasta, the cooked chicken, and 2 cups of mozzarella.
- Press pasta mixture into a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
- Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- ½ tablespoon seasoned salt
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- Olive oil
- 6 pork chops
Instructions
- Mix together rub ingredients
- Drizzle lightly with olive oil.
- Coat generously with rub, massaging into chops.
- Repeat for other side.
- Sear on a high heat grill, 1 - 3 minutes each side.
- Turn head down to medium/low (or move to indirect heat) and continue cooking, turning every few minutes to cook evenly, until chops reach internal temperature of at least 145F.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 hoagie rolls
- Breaded chicken tenders about 1 ½ - 2 chicken breasts worth, total
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup spaghetti sauce
- Fresh basil optional
Instructions
- Slice rolls lengthwise almost all the way through, like a hot dog bun. If desired, also slice them width-wise completely. Place into an oven safe baking dish.
- Cut chicken tenders into strips, and stuff into sliced hoagie rolls.
- Spoon spaghetti sauce over top of hoagies, then top with cheese.
- Bake at 425 degrees F for about 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Top with fresh basil.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- Cheese
- Meat
- Crackers or Bread
- Fruits
- Sweets
- Dips or Spreads
Instructions
- First, choose a board that you’re going to put everything on. It doesn’t have to be fancy! We often will use a large sheet pan.
- Next, gather your ingredients. We try to always include meats, cheeses, fruits, and breads.
- Then, make sure everything is bite size and easy to eat without utensils. Cut larger items up into smaller pieces.
- Finally, arrange everything on your board. Remember to put the wet items in small bowls or jars to avoid dripping and muddling flavors.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Cookie Ingredients:
- One batch sugar cookie dough you can make your own, or just buy a roll
- 1/4 stick butter melted
- Cinnamon
- Brown Sugar
Icing ingredients
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1/2 tablespoon milk or cream
- 1/2 tablespoon melted butter
Instructions
Cookie Instructions:
- Roll out sugar cookie dough into a large rectangle (flour your rolling surface to avoid stickage!)
- Lather with melted butter
- Sprinkle liberally with a layer of cinnamon
- Sprinkle liberally with a layer of brown sugar
- Roll up and wrap in foil or plastic wrap
- Chill for two hours (or place in freezer for 30 minutes)
- Slice cookies off roll and bake according to sugar cookie directions. (I found thin slices worked best).
Drizzle with glaze & enjoy!
Glaze Instructions:
- Mix liquid ingredients.
- Very slowly drizzle butter/milk mix into confectioner’s sugar, stirring constantly until you get desired consistency