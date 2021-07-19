Clear icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/19/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Alfredo Bake

Ingredients

  • 1 pound penne pasta cooked
  • ½ cup butter
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
  • 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Cook the butter and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant.
  2. Stir in the chicken broth and heavy cream. Simmer, whisking frequently, until sauce has started to thicken.
  3. Turn heat to low and whisk in 2 cups of parmesan cheese and the seasonings until the cheese has completely melted and the sauce is smooth.
  4. Combine the sauce with the pasta, the cooked chicken, and 2 cups of mozzarella.
  5. Press pasta mixture into a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
  6. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes.

TUESDAY

Grilled Pork Chops

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup light brown sugar
  • ½ tablespoon seasoned salt
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • Olive oil
  • 6 pork chops

Instructions

  1. Mix together rub ingredients
  2. Drizzle lightly with olive oil.
  3. Coat generously with rub, massaging into chops.
  4. Repeat for other side.
  5. Sear on a high heat grill, 1 - 3 minutes each side.
  6. Turn head down to medium/low (or move to indirect heat) and continue cooking, turning every few minutes to cook evenly, until chops reach internal temperature of at least 145F.

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 4 hoagie rolls
  • Breaded chicken tenders about 1 ½ - 2 chicken breasts worth, total
  • 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup spaghetti sauce
  • Fresh basil optional

Instructions

  1. Slice rolls lengthwise almost all the way through, like a hot dog bun. If desired, also slice them width-wise completely. Place into an oven safe baking dish.
  2. Cut chicken tenders into strips, and stuff into sliced hoagie rolls.
  3. Spoon spaghetti sauce over top of hoagies, then top with cheese.
  4. Bake at 425 degrees F for about 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.
  5. Top with fresh basil.

THURSDAY

Cheese Board

Ingredients

  • Cheese
  • Meat
  • Crackers or Bread
  • Fruits
  • Sweets
  • Dips or Spreads

Instructions

  1. First, choose a board that you’re going to put everything on. It doesn’t have to be fancy! We often will use a large sheet pan.
  2. Next, gather your ingredients. We try to always include meats, cheeses, fruits, and breads.
  3. Then, make sure everything is bite size and easy to eat without utensils. Cut larger items up into smaller pieces.
  4. Finally, arrange everything on your board. Remember to put the wet items in small bowls or jars to avoid dripping and muddling flavors.

FRIDAY

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

Ingredients

Cookie Ingredients:

  • One batch sugar cookie dough you can make your own, or just buy a roll
  • 1/4 stick butter melted
  • Cinnamon
  • Brown Sugar

Icing ingredients

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tablespoon milk or cream
  • 1/2 tablespoon melted butter

Instructions

Cookie Instructions:

  1. Roll out sugar cookie dough into a large rectangle (flour your rolling surface to avoid stickage!)
  2. Lather with melted butter
  3. Sprinkle liberally with a layer of cinnamon
  4. Sprinkle liberally with a layer of brown sugar
  5. Roll up and wrap in foil or plastic wrap
  6. Chill for two hours (or place in freezer for 30 minutes)
  7. Slice cookies off roll and bake according to sugar cookie directions. (I found thin slices worked best).

Drizzle with glaze & enjoy!

Glaze Instructions:

  1. Mix liquid ingredients.
  2. Very slowly drizzle butter/milk mix into confectioner’s sugar, stirring constantly until you get desired consistency

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.