Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/26/21

This week’s recipes from Mama Loves Food.
MONDAY
Mussels Steamed with Lemon & Garlic
Ingredients
- 5 pounds mussels
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- the juice of one lemon medium sized
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Rinse and inspect mussels individually, discarding any that are open or have cracked shells. Remove the beard (short pieces of “hair” sticking out of the shell) if necessary. (Just give it a good tug and wiggle).
- Set mussels aside and in a large pan or pot, on the stove top bring butter, garlic, and onion powder to a gentle simmer until garlic becomes fragrant. Add chicken stock and lemon juice, then bring back to a simmer.
- Pour butter and stock mix into a heat proof container and bring the now empty pan up to high heat.
- Add mussels to the very hot pan, pour butter and stock mix over mussels and cover. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 - 7 minutes (stirring or giving the pan a shake occasionally) until mussels have opened.
- Enjoy! Preferably with some no-knead beer bread or crunchy French bread!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 loaf French bread about 12 ounces
- 12 ounces spaghetti sauce about ½ a standard jar
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese about 2 cups
- 4 ounces sliced pepperoni (or other desired toppings)
Instructions
- Slice French loaf in half first lengthwise and then widthwise. This should give you four “pizza” bases.
- Spread sauce evenly on each slice, then cheese, then top with pepperoni (or other desired toppings).
- Place on a baking sheet (ideally parchment or silpat lined for easy cleanup) and bake at 425F for 10 - 15 minutes until bread is toasty, cheese is bubbly, and pepperoni is starting to crisp on the edges.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Pork ribs
- Apple cider enough to cover your ribs in a stock pot
- Barbecue sauce I love Sweet Baby Ray’s
Instructions
- Cut ribs into individually portioned pieces.
- Bring the cider to a boil in a large stock pot and add ribs.
- Bring back to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for forty-five to 60 minutes.
- Take pot off heat and allow meat to rest in the liquid for about least fifteen minutes.
- Remove from liquid and allow to rest and additional 15 minutes.
- Cover with your favorite barbecue sauce and place on an uncovered medium heat grill for ten minutes on each side, re-basting as necessary.* * This last step can also be done under the broiler in your oven.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 mangoes small diced
- 6 bananas small diced
- 1 pineapple small diced
- 8 kiwi small diced
- 2 cups of blueberries fresh or frozen
Instructions
- Combine ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 6 cups puffed rice cereal (like Rice Krispies)
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1 cup butterscotch chips
Instructions
- Heat corn syrup and sugar in a medium saucepan. As soon as the mixture comes to a simmer, remove from heat and whisk in the peanut butter until smooth. (This can also be done in the microwave using a microwave safe bowl in 20 - 30 second increments, stirring in-between, until sugar is fully dissolved into corn syrup).
- Pour the peanut butter and sugar mixture into the Rice Krispies and mix well. Work quickly, it stiffens as it cools.
- Press the cereal mixture into a parchment lined 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Melt the milk chocolate chips and the butterscotch chips together with a double boiler, or in the microwave in 20 - 30 second increments, stirring each time, until completely melted.
- Spread the melted chocolate over the cereal mixture.
- Let set & cool completely before removing from pan and cutting.