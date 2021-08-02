Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/2/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package frozen cheese ravioli 25 ounces
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Spread about ½ cup of the spaghetti sauce on the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Place a layer of ravioli in the dish, then spread half of the remaining sauce over it, and sprinkle with one cup of mozzarella. Place another layer of ravioli, the remaining sauce, and the remaining one cup of mozzarella.
- Cover and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Uncover, and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly.
- Allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Garnish as desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lb chicken tenderloins
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- salt & pepper to taste
- oil sprayer
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper, as desired. Mix together the flour and the seasoned salt and place in a shallow bowl.
- Working in batches, coat each chicken tenderloin in flour, then dip in the beaten eggs, and then coat each side with the panko crumbs.
- Place the tenderloins in a single layer in the air fryer and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
Brussels Sprout Salad
- 1 pound 16 ounces Brussels sprouts, shaved/thin sliced
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup crispy bacon crumbles
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup sunflower seeds or pumpkin kernels (pepitas)
- Optional: crumbled goat cheese
Citrus Vinaigrette
- 6 tablespoons orange juice
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- ½ tablespoon stone ground whole grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon minced garlic about ½ a clove
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Brussels Sprout Salad Directions
- Chop off the hard end of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Then shave or slice the Brussels sprouts very thin. This can be done by hand with a knife or with a food processor.
- Add shaved Brussels sprouts to a medium-large bowl along with the cranberries, bacon, almonds, and red onion.
- Drizzle with citrus dressing.
Citrus Vinaigrette Directions:
- Whisk or blend all ingredients together.
- I strongly suggest blending for a more uniform flavor and texture.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 8 rice paper wrappers
- 1 ounce rice noodles prepared
- 1 - 2 cups cooked chicken or other protein
- 4 - 6 leaves butter lettuce
- 8 green onion or scallion cut lenth-wise
- 1 carrot julienned
- 1 cucumber julienned
- fresh mint leaves
- fresh cilantro or flat leaf parsley
- peanut sauce optional for dipping
Instructions
- Prepare noodles and vegetables, then set out neatly so you can assemble the rolls quickly.
- Make sure you also have a damp towel lined and covered container for storing the rolls before serving. Also a water dish for dipping the wrappers (I typically use a baking pan for this).
- Prepare the rice paper wrappers one at a time by submerging them in warm water, according to the package directions.
- Fill the rolls individually one ingredient at a time, making sure not to overstuff.
- Roll up by folding the top over the bottom, then fold the sides in, then roll the rest of the way down (the same way you would roll a burrito). Place rolls in the damp towel lined container and cover with a damp towel as you go.
- Serve with peanut sauce for dipping.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package red velvet cake mix
- ½ cup vegetable oil (we like olive oil)
- 2 eggs large
- 1 cup white chocolate chips!
Instructions
- Beat together the cake mix, vegetable oil and eggs. Stir in the white chocolate chips.
- Roll dough into tablespoon sized balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press extra white chocolate chips on top of each cookie dough ball, if desired.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 9 to 11 minutes.