Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/16/21

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. rigatoni pasta
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 links Italian sausage casings removed
- 28 ounce crushed tomatoes
- 30 ounce (2 cans) tomato sauce
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/8 tsp salt to taste
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese finely shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente.
- In a 3 Qt saucepan, brown ground beef and sausage, on medium, until crumbly and cooked through. Stir crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Stir in garlic powder, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper. Allow to simmer 3 - 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to combine. If the sauce seems a little thick, add a small amount of water. Gently stir pasta into sauce.
- Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add half the pasta and sauce mixture to the baking dish. Sprinkle half the Mozzarella and Parmesan over the pasta. Repeat with a second layer.
- Bake in preheated 325 oven, covered with foil, for 20-25 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 - 20 minutes, until hot and bubbly.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups shredded chicken rotisserie chicken works great for this
- 1 1/2 cups buffalo sauce
- 32 oz. bag tots potatoes
- 1 cup Cheddar cheese shredded
- 2 green onions chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Arrange tots evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet or jelly roll pan. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and crispy.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan stir Buffalo sauce and chicken until well combined. Warm over medium heat, stirring, until heated through.
- Remove tots from the oven. Spread chicken mixture evenly over the tots. Top with grated Cheddar and return to the oven for several minutes until the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle with green onion. Serve immediately.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz. frozen peas thawed and drained
- 6 strips bacon cut into small pieces and cooked
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup diced red onion
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine peas, bacon, cheeses, onion and mayonnaise.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and mix well.
- Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
- Stir before serving.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 pounds small unpeeled red potatoes cubed
- 1 lb. sliced bacon cooked and crumbled (drippings reserved)
- 2 cups sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 3 green onions sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Arrange potatoes in a single layer, in a greased rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Bake uncovered for 30-35 minutes, until fork tender. Allow to cool completely.
- Add the potatoes to a large bowl and gently smash with a potato masher or back of a large spoon. Be careful not to over-smash them, leaving some texture.
- Stir in the bacon, grated Cheddar cheese and onion.
- In a bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon bacon grease.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and stir well to combine.
- Add mixture to the potatoes and gently toss to combine.
- Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Optionally, serve topped with some additional shredded cheddar, bacon and green onions.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 3 to 4 cups seedless watermelon cut into chunks
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut up the watermelon and remove all seeds.
- Puree in a blender or food processor.
- Stir into chilled syrup.
- Freeze in an ice-cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Pack into an airtight container and store in the freezer.
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the water, sugar and lemon juice. Cook while stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Cool completely.
- Carefully pour the liquid into the blender.
- Place the watermelon in the blender over the liquid.
- Cover the blender and process until the watermelon is completely smooth.
- Transfer the watermelon mixture to the bowl of an electric ice cream maker. Make the sorbet according to the manufacturer’s directions.
- When the sorbet consistency is reached, move the sorbet from the ice cream maker’s bowl to an airtight freezer container.
- Freeze until firm.
- If the sorbet is too icy to scoop, allow to rest on the counter for 5 minutes prior to serving.