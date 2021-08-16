Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/16/21

In a 3 Qt saucepan, brown ground beef and sausage, on medium, until crumbly and cooked through. Stir crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Stir in garlic powder, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper. Allow to simmer 3 - 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to combine. If the sauce seems a little thick, add a small amount of water. Gently stir pasta into sauce.