Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/23/21

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 - 8 ounce package Modern Table® Penne
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 1/2 cups zucchini and yellow squash chopped
- 1/2 cup onion diced
- 1 cup mushrooms chopped
- 3 cups prepared marinara sauce
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes or dried Italian seasoning
- salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, egg and parsley. Set aside.
- Prepare pasta according to package directions, until al dente.
- Meanwhile, sauté vegetables in olive oil over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, until tender. Reduce heat to low, add marinara sauce and stir while simmering over low heat, until heated through, about 1-2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Spread 2 tablespoons of marinara sauce into the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish.
- Place half the noodles in the baking dish.
- Spread half the vegetable marinara sauce over the pasta.
- Spread half the cheese mixture over the sauce.
- Repeat all 3 layers.
- Cover with foil and bake in 350 degree F oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups prepared white rice
- 16 oz. diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 cup diced green pepper
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning
- 1 4.5 oz. can diced green chiles, undrained
- 1/2 cup diced white onion
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- chopped tomatoes, onion and cilantro for garnish (optional)
INSTRUCTION
- In a large bowl, combine the prepared white rice with all ingredients except the cheeses and optional garnish. Stir until fully combined. Lastly, stir in the cheese.
- Pour into a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
- Allow to cook for about 20 minutes, stirring about every five minutes. Make sure the cheese is not sticking to the bottom of the pan and is getting stirred back into the rice. However, do not stir too much to ensure caramelization. If you get a few crunchy bits, that’s perfectly OK. In fact, that’s my favorite part of the rice!
WEDNESDAY
Penne a la Vodka with Grilled Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 1 teaspoon salt divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper divided
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast, pounded to an even thickness or butterflied
- 1 pound penne
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 onion finely diced
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 14 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup heavy cream
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Rub chicken breasts on all sides using 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with half of the salt and black pepper.
- Place chicken on the grill and cook without moving for 3 minutes or until the edges begin to turn white. Turn the chicken one-quarter turn and continue to cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and for 3 minutes before turning one-quarter turn and cook until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Allow the chicken to rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice before serving.
- Meanwhile, cook penne according to package directions. Drain well.
- As the pasta and chicken cook, prepare the vodka sauce.
- In a large (12-inch) skillet over medium heat, add the remaining olive oil and butter. Allow the butter to melt and then add the garlic and onion and cook until the onion is softened.
- Carefully add the vodka to the skillet (being aware of any open flames) and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Stir in the crushed tomatoes and remaining seasonings.
- Reduce the heat to the lowest setting and stir in the heavy cream.
- Add the penne to the skillet and carefully toss in the sauce. Serve topped with grilled chicken and grated parmesan cheese.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 ears fresh corn, husk removed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup small dice cucumbers
- ½ small red onion, diced
- 2 ounces feta cheese (about ½ cup), crumbled
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- Remove husks from corn, and bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Place corn in the water, and boil for 3 minutes. Remove corn to a colander and rinse with cold water.
- In a small bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, lime juice, salt, pepper and garlic.
- Cut the corn from the cob and place in a large bowl. Add the tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and feta. Gently stir to combine.
- Pour the wet mixture over corn salad ingredients and gently toss to combine.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 18.25 ounce box yellow cake mix
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups cold milk
- 2 3.5 ounce packages instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 8 ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 2 bananas diced
- 1 cup strawberries stemmed and diced
- 1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained
- Chocolate syrup
- Cherries
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Beat together the cake mix, water, vegetable oil, and eggs until smooth. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Bake the cake for 25 to 28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool.
- Poke holes into the cake in a grid pattern using a wooden dowel or the rounded end of a wooden spoon.
- Combine the milk and pudding mix, beating for approximately 2 minutes or until pudding is thickened.
- Spread the pudding over the cake, creating an even layer.
- Over the pudding, place bananas, strawberries and pineapple, pressing the fruit down into the cake slightly and making an even layer.
- Cover the top with a layer of whipped topping.
- Drizzle the top with chocolate syrup.
- Top the dessert with chopped nuts and cherries.
- Refrigerate until completely chilled. Serve cold.