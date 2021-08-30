Partly Cloudy icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/30/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Aboutamom.com
Aboutamom.com

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Summer Vegetable Frittata with Feta

Aboutamom.com

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 zucchini squash
  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 orange pepper
  • ½ red onion small
  • ½ c mushrooms, diced
  • 1/3 c feta cheese crumbled
  • 3 eggs
  • ½ c heavy whipping cream as desired
  • thyme as desired
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 potatoes, washed, cubed small
  • 2 tbsp. oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. In the baking pan, put the oil and potatoes. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, pinch of thyme. Mix well.
  3. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, cut up all the vegetables to bite size pieces. Put them all into a bowl and season with 1 tsp garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper.
  5. When the potatoes have finished their cooking time, remove from oven and add the cut vegetables on top of the potatoes.
  6. In another bowl, add the eggs and cream. Whisk well.
  7. Slow pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan.
  8. Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly over the vegetables.
  9. Bake in the oven for 30 – 35 minutes or until the center of the frittata is cooked.
  10. Let cool slightly and serve!

TUESDAY

Cilantro Lime Rice

Aboutamom.com

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 cups chicken stock or water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups long grain white rice
  • 1 cup fresh chopped cilantro (about 1 tablespoon reserved)
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice about 2-3 limes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic minced

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add chicken stock or water and salt to a large pot with a lid. Set to medium heat, and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in rice, cover the stockpot and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow the rice to absorb the broth and become tender, about 20 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together the lime juice, olive oil, cilantro and garlic.
  3. Once rice has cooked, remove from heat and stir in cilantro lime mixture. Fluff rice with a fork, top with reserved chopped cilantro for garnish.

WEDNESDAY

Keto Chili

Aboutamom.com

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. Ground beef
  • 1 Bell pepper chopped
  • 1 Small onion chopped
  • ½ c. Celery chopped
  • 1 Jalapeno finely chopped
  • 4 Cloves minced garlic
  • 6 Sliced bacon
  • 1 14.5 oz. Can diced tomatoes
  • 3 oz. Tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp. Chili powder
  • 1 tbsp. Cumin
  • ½ tbsp. Oregano
  • 2 tsp. Paprika
  • 1 c. Bone broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cheddar cheese for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook the 6 slices of bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove them from the skillet once crispy, drain them and set aside.
  2. Pour the majority of the bacon grease out of the skillet, leaving only a thin layer.
  3. Add the onions, celery and bell pepper to the skillet, and cook until crisp tender.
  4. Mix the ground beef into the vegetables, and cook it until completely browned. Drain the excess fat if necessary.
  5. Pour in 1 finely chopped Jalapeno and the minced garlic, and cook for an additional minute.
  6. Toss in the chili powder, cumin, oregano and paprika. Stir to combine, and cook for 30 seconds to a minute longer.
  7. Chop the bacon pieces from earlier, and toss them into the skillet.
  8. Reduce the heat to low, and add in 3 ounces of tomato paste and a can of diced tomatoes.
  9. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  10. Stir in a cup of bone broth, and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
  11. Serve topped with a garnish of shredded cheddar cheese.

THURSDAY

Cream Cheese Mushroom Bites

Aboutamom.com

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Cup Portobello mushrooms
  • 1/2 Cup cream cheese
  • 2 Tbsps melted butter
  • 1 Tsp salt
  • 1 Tsp pepper
  • 1/2 Tsp minced garlic
  • 3 Tbsps chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl combine the butter, salt, pepper, and garlic.
  3. Remove mushroom stems and toss mushrooms in the bowl.
  4. Place mushrooms on a baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes.
  5. Fill mushrooms with a scoop of cream cheese.
  6. Garnish with chopped parsley.

FRIDAY

Carrot Cake Trifle

Aboutamom.com

INGREDIENTS

For the Cake:

  • 1 pkg carrot cake mix (15.25 ounce)
  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cup applesauce
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup shredded carrots

For the Filling:

  • 1 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, well drained
  • 1 pkg frozen whipped topping, thawed (8 ounces)

For Garnish:

  • 1 pkg frozen whipped topping, thawed (8 ounces)
  • Additional coconut, shredded carrots, pineapple, pecans, etc. as desired

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Beat the cake mix with the water, applesauce, and eggs for 3 to 5 minutes or until well combined. Stir in the shredded carrots. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish.
  3. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle returns clean. Place the casserole dish on a wire cooking rack and allow the cake to cool completely.
  4. For the filling, beat the cream cheese with the powdered sugar until blended. Add the coconut, pecans, and pineapple, mixing until incorporated. Then, fold in the frozen whipped topping.
  5. Cut the cake into cubes. Place half of the cake into the bottom of the trifle bowl.
  6. Top with half of the cream cheese mixture. Repeat the layers of cream cheese mixture and cake.
  7. Top the trifle with the additional frozen whipped topping and garnish as desired.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.