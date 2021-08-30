Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/30/21

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Summer Vegetable Frittata with Feta
INGREDIENTS
- 1 zucchini squash
- 1 red pepper
- 1 orange pepper
- ½ red onion small
- ½ c mushrooms, diced
- 1/3 c feta cheese crumbled
- 3 eggs
- ½ c heavy whipping cream as desired
- thyme as desired
- salt and pepper
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 potatoes, washed, cubed small
- 2 tbsp. oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350
- In the baking pan, put the oil and potatoes. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, pinch of thyme. Mix well.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut up all the vegetables to bite size pieces. Put them all into a bowl and season with 1 tsp garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper.
- When the potatoes have finished their cooking time, remove from oven and add the cut vegetables on top of the potatoes.
- In another bowl, add the eggs and cream. Whisk well.
- Slow pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan.
- Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly over the vegetables.
- Bake in the oven for 30 – 35 minutes or until the center of the frittata is cooked.
- Let cool slightly and serve!
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups chicken stock or water
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups long grain white rice
- 1 cup fresh chopped cilantro (about 1 tablespoon reserved)
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice about 2-3 limes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic minced
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add chicken stock or water and salt to a large pot with a lid. Set to medium heat, and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in rice, cover the stockpot and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow the rice to absorb the broth and become tender, about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together the lime juice, olive oil, cilantro and garlic.
- Once rice has cooked, remove from heat and stir in cilantro lime mixture. Fluff rice with a fork, top with reserved chopped cilantro for garnish.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. Ground beef
- 1 Bell pepper chopped
- 1 Small onion chopped
- ½ c. Celery chopped
- 1 Jalapeno finely chopped
- 4 Cloves minced garlic
- 6 Sliced bacon
- 1 14.5 oz. Can diced tomatoes
- 3 oz. Tomato paste
- 2 tbsp. Chili powder
- 1 tbsp. Cumin
- ½ tbsp. Oregano
- 2 tsp. Paprika
- 1 c. Bone broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cheddar cheese for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the 6 slices of bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove them from the skillet once crispy, drain them and set aside.
- Pour the majority of the bacon grease out of the skillet, leaving only a thin layer.
- Add the onions, celery and bell pepper to the skillet, and cook until crisp tender.
- Mix the ground beef into the vegetables, and cook it until completely browned. Drain the excess fat if necessary.
- Pour in 1 finely chopped Jalapeno and the minced garlic, and cook for an additional minute.
- Toss in the chili powder, cumin, oregano and paprika. Stir to combine, and cook for 30 seconds to a minute longer.
- Chop the bacon pieces from earlier, and toss them into the skillet.
- Reduce the heat to low, and add in 3 ounces of tomato paste and a can of diced tomatoes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir in a cup of bone broth, and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
- Serve topped with a garnish of shredded cheddar cheese.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Cup Portobello mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup cream cheese
- 2 Tbsps melted butter
- 1 Tsp salt
- 1 Tsp pepper
- 1/2 Tsp minced garlic
- 3 Tbsps chopped parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a small bowl combine the butter, salt, pepper, and garlic.
- Remove mushroom stems and toss mushrooms in the bowl.
- Place mushrooms on a baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Fill mushrooms with a scoop of cream cheese.
- Garnish with chopped parsley.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
For the Cake:
- 1 pkg carrot cake mix (15.25 ounce)
- 1 cup water
- 2/3 cup applesauce
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup shredded carrots
For the Filling:
- 1 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 ounces)
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, well drained
- 1 pkg frozen whipped topping, thawed (8 ounces)
For Garnish:
- 1 pkg frozen whipped topping, thawed (8 ounces)
- Additional coconut, shredded carrots, pineapple, pecans, etc. as desired
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Beat the cake mix with the water, applesauce, and eggs for 3 to 5 minutes or until well combined. Stir in the shredded carrots. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle returns clean. Place the casserole dish on a wire cooking rack and allow the cake to cool completely.
- For the filling, beat the cream cheese with the powdered sugar until blended. Add the coconut, pecans, and pineapple, mixing until incorporated. Then, fold in the frozen whipped topping.
- Cut the cake into cubes. Place half of the cake into the bottom of the trifle bowl.
- Top with half of the cream cheese mixture. Repeat the layers of cream cheese mixture and cake.
- Top the trifle with the additional frozen whipped topping and garnish as desired.