Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/30/21

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Summer Vegetable Frittata with Feta

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Bake in the oven for 30 – 35 minutes or until the center of the frittata is cooked.

Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly over the vegetables.

Slow pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan.

In another bowl, add the eggs and cream. Whisk well.

When the potatoes have finished their cooking time, remove from oven and add the cut vegetables on top of the potatoes.

Meanwhile, cut up all the vegetables to bite size pieces. Put them all into a bowl and season with 1 tsp garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

In the baking pan, put the oil and potatoes. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, pinch of thyme. Mix well.

TUESDAY

Cilantro Lime Rice

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Once rice has cooked, remove from heat and stir in cilantro lime mixture. Fluff rice with a fork, top with reserved chopped cilantro for garnish.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl stir together the lime juice, olive oil, cilantro and garlic.

Add chicken stock or water and salt to a large pot with a lid. Set to medium heat, and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in rice, cover the stockpot and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow the rice to absorb the broth and become tender, about 20 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Keto Chili

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the 6 slices of bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove them from the skillet once crispy, drain them and set aside.

Pour the majority of the bacon grease out of the skillet, leaving only a thin layer.

Add the onions, celery and bell pepper to the skillet, and cook until crisp tender.

Mix the ground beef into the vegetables, and cook it until completely browned. Drain the excess fat if necessary.

Pour in 1 finely chopped Jalapeno and the minced garlic, and cook for an additional minute.

Toss in the chili powder, cumin, oregano and paprika. Stir to combine, and cook for 30 seconds to a minute longer.

Chop the bacon pieces from earlier, and toss them into the skillet.

Reduce the heat to low, and add in 3 ounces of tomato paste and a can of diced tomatoes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in a cup of bone broth, and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.