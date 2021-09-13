Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/13/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- puff pastry you can find this in the freezer section
- 1 can pumpkin pie mix (aka pumpkin pie filling) 15 ounces
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons water
- powdered sugar optional
Instructions
- Thaw pastry dough according to package, then roll puff pastry into a rectangle (9x12ish).
- Cut strips on either side, then spread cream cheese frosting down the middle.
- Spread with pumpkin pie filling (you don’t have to use the entire can), then braid puff pastry over filling.
- In a small bowl, whisk egg and water together. Brush over pastry braid.
- Bake at 400F for about 30 - 35 min, until golden brown.
- Dust with powdered sugar immediately before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 9 pound spiral ham bone-in
- 1 cup light brown sugar packed
- 1 cup maple syrup real, not artificial
- 1 cup juice apple or pineapple (we used apple in the pictured recipe)
FOR INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- 1 - 1.5 cups water
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch slurry 2 tablespoons cold water + 2 tablespoons cornstarch, whisked
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS
- In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. About 10 - 15 minutes.
- Place ham in an oven safe baking dish and pour half of the glaze over the ham, working some of the glaze in-between spiral slices.
- Bake at 350F on center oven rack until a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part reads 140F (about 90 minutes).
- Pour remaining glaze over ham and return to oven on the lower middle rack. Turn on broiler, and cook until ham glaze begins to caramelize. Watch closely, this typically takes between 3 - 7 minutes depending on the shape of the ham and proximity to broiler element.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. About 10 - 15 minutes.
- Place ham in crock pot and all of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.
- Cover and set to low for 2 - 4 hours, until heated through.
- Spoon glaze from bottom of crock over ham before serving.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- You will need either an 8 quart instant pot or smaller ham (4 - 6 pounds). Alternatively, slice your ham to fit.
- Whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice on sauté mode. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. Remove glaze from pot and set aside.
- Pour 1.5 cups water (in 8 quart) or 1 cup water (in 6 quart) in the inner liner of the pot. Add ham to pot. (If you’re pot is finnicky and tends to give a burn notice, place the ham on a trivet).
- Pour glaze over ham, making sure to get some between each spiral slice. Lift ham to get glaze underneath as well.
- Cook on manual (high pressure) for 1.5 minutes per pound, then allow a natural pressure release for 12 minutes.
- To thicken remaining glaze, remove ham and whisk in a cornstarch slurry while liquid is simmering. Spoon additional glaze from pot over ham before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese I implore you to please not use low fat. Pretty please.
- 4 tablespoons milk
- 1 clove garlic peeled
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves
Instructions
- Blend all ingredients except cilantro with an immersion blender (or upright blender) until smooth.
- Add cilantro and continue blending until smooth again.
- Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to meld, and ENJOY!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces wide egg noodles
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 10 ounces canned tuna drained (2 small cans)
- 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup* 10.5 ounces
- ½ cup milk*
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon butter melted
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Boil egg noodles according to package directions, drain and return to pot.
- To the noodles, add the peas, tuna, soup, milk, and shredded cheddar. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Press noodles into a 9x13 inch buttered casserole dish.
- Mix together the panko crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle over the noodle mixture.
- Bake at 375F for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbling and browned on top.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
CRUST
- 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ½ cup butter melted
FILLING
- 4 packages 8 oz. each cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 eggs
TOPPING
- 1 ½ cups semi sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup mini marshmallows
- ½ cup toasted sliced almonds
Instructions
CRUST
- Mix the graham cracker crumbs with 3 tablespoons of sugar and the melted butter. Press onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan.
FILLING
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended.
- Pour over crust and bake at 325F on center oven rack for 55 minutes or until center is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake.
- Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours. (Chill before removing pan rim.)
TOPPING
- Melt the chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons butter together in a double boiler or microwave until smooth and melted. If using the microwave, set in increments of 20 seconds, stirring in between, until fully melted.
- Pour the chocolate all over the top of the cheesecake and sprinkle marshmallows and almonds all around the edge before chocolate sets.