Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/13/21

MONDAY

Pumpkin Pastry

Ingredients

puff pastry you can find this in the freezer section

Instructions

Bake at 400F for about 30 - 35 min, until golden brown.

In a small bowl, whisk egg and water together. Brush over pastry braid.

Spread with pumpkin pie filling (you don’t have to use the entire can), then braid puff pastry over filling.

Cut strips on either side, then spread cream cheese frosting down the middle.

Thaw pastry dough according to package, then roll puff pastry into a rectangle (9x12ish).

TUESDAY

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Ingredients

1 cup juice apple or pineapple (we used apple in the pictured recipe)

Instructions

Pour remaining glaze over ham and return to oven on the lower middle rack. Turn on broiler, and cook until ham glaze begins to caramelize. Watch closely, this typically takes between 3 - 7 minutes depending on the shape of the ham and proximity to broiler element.

Bake at 350F on center oven rack until a meat thermometer inserted at the thickest part reads 140F (about 90 minutes).

Place ham in an oven safe baking dish and pour half of the glaze over the ham, working some of the glaze in-between spiral slices.

In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. About 10 - 15 minutes.

Spoon glaze from bottom of crock over ham before serving.

Cover and set to low for 2 - 4 hours, until heated through.

Place ham in crock pot and all of the glaze over the ham, working glaze in-between spiral slices.

In a saucepan whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. About 10 - 15 minutes.

You will need either an 8 quart instant pot or smaller ham (4 - 6 pounds). Alternatively, slice your ham to fit.

Whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, and juice on sauté mode. Bring to a simmer, then lower heat and continue stirring and cooking until mixture reduced down to a glaze consistency. Remove glaze from pot and set aside.

Pour 1.5 cups water (in 8 quart) or 1 cup water (in 6 quart) in the inner liner of the pot. Add ham to pot. (If you’re pot is finnicky and tends to give a burn notice, place the ham on a trivet).

Pour glaze over ham, making sure to get some between each spiral slice. Lift ham to get glaze underneath as well.

Cook on manual (high pressure) for 1.5 minutes per pound, then allow a natural pressure release for 12 minutes.