Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/20/21

This week’s recipe is from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2-3 pounds chuck roast
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix
- 1 packet au jus gravy mix
- 1 stick butter sliced
- 4-6 pepperoncinis + more for serving
- 1/4 cup pepperoncini juice or water
- 3/4 cup beef broth or water, FOR INSTANT POT ONLY
Instructions
- Place the chuck roast in the cooking vessel. Sprinkle the ranch and au jus seasonings over it, then place the butter and pepperoncinis on top. Pour the pepperoncini juice (or water) along the bottom of the dish (or water).
- INSTANT POT: Pour in additional broth (or water), close lid and set to ‘sealing’. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 60 minutes, then natural pressure release for 15 minutes.
- SLOW COOKER: Cover and cook on high 4-6 hours, or low 8 hours, or until roast shreds easily.
- OVEN: Cover and cook at 275 degrees for about 4 hours, or until roast shreds easily.
- Shred and serve in the meat juices with extra pepperocinis, if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 16 cups stock or broth (not unsalted/low sodium) Up to this amount, you’ll want to be able to cover the potatoes. We prefer chicken or turkey stock.
- 8 medium/large Russet potatoes scrubbed (not peeled) & diced into large cubes
- 6 cloves garlic peeled/whole
- 2 sticks butter salted
- 6 ounces cream cheese room temperature/softened
- 1 - 2 cups heavy cream
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- In a large pot (we like an 8 quart) bring chicken stock to a boil and add cubed potatoes and garlic. Turn down heat and cook at a low simmer for about 15 - 20 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender (soft, but not crumbly).
- Drain stock, reserving about 1 cup, and return potatoes and garlic to the hot pot.
- In a saucepan or skillet on low heat whisk together butter, cream cheese, and 1 cup heavy cream until butter is melted and cream cheese is very soft. Pour over cooked potatoes.
- Mash potatoes until you reach desired consistency. Add additional cream or reserved stock if desired.
- Serve with salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS (8 quart or larger)
- Add potatoes, garlic, and stock to inner pot. Make sure liquid is above potatoes. If it is not, add additional stock or water until the potatoes are fully submerged.
- Set to manual for 9 minutes, then carefully quick release when time is finished.
- Strain potatoes and garlic into a colander, reserving about 1 cup of stock in a separate vessel, if desired, set aside.
- Turn instant pot to sauté mode and add butter, cream cheese, and 1 cup heavy cream. Stir or whisk until butter is melted and cream cheese is very soft.
- Turn sauté off, return potatoes to pot and mash or whip until you reach desired consistency. Add additional cream or reserved stock if desired.
- Serve with salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces ½ pound bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled
- 2 ½ pounds Russet potatoes approximately 5 medium sized potatoes, NOT peeled, diced in ¼ inch cubes
- 8 cups about 2 pounds kernel corn (I used frozen)
- 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion finely chopped
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 6 - 8 garlic cloves crushed
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- 32 ounces 4 cups chicken stock
- 16 ounces 2 cups half and half or heavy cream
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT half & half in the slow cooker.
- (SLOW COOKER) Cook on low for 8 - 10 hours or high for 4 - 6 hours.
- (INSTANT POT) Cook on manual (high pressure) 10 minutes then do a 10 minute natural pressure release.
- Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to slow cooker).
- Add half and half or heavy cream and continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 15 minutes, until heated through. Salt and pepper to taste.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound elbow macaroni prepared to al dente
- 2 cups cooked chicken shredded or cubed
- 8 ounces bacon cooked and crumbled
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 3 cups shredded cheddar divided (2 cups & 1 cup)
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup 10.75 ounces
- ½ cup milk
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix
- 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers
- 2 tablespoons butter melted
- green onions for topping
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cream cheese, bacon, 2 cups of shredded cheddar, condensed cream of chicken soup, milk and ranch dressing. Mix with an electric mixer. Add the cooked elbow macaroni and mix well.
- In a smaller bowl mix together the cracker crumbs and melted butter.
- Press chicken mixture into a 9x13 casserole dish. Top with the remaining cup of shredded cheddar and bread crumb mixture.
- Bake at 350F degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and casserole is bubbly and heated through.
- Garnish with green onion if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package gingerbread cookie dough mix prepared per package directions (I like the Betty Crocker brand)
- 1 can pure pumpkin 15 ounce
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 eggs large
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Press gingerbread cookie dough into the bottom of a 9″x9″ parchment lined cake pan.
- In a bowl combine pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Pour pumpkin pie mix over gingerbread cookie dough and bake on center rack at 350 degrees for one hour.
- Allow to cool for 20 minutes, then cut and serve!