West Coast waffle chain The Dolly Llama opening in Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – A waffle chain that got its start in Los Angeles is expanding into Florida and its second location in the Sunshine State is getting ready to open in Winter Garden.

The Dolly Llama is getting ready to open its doors in Winter Garden Village Shopping Mall at 3279 Daniels Rd, Suite 106 on Jan. 7. The company said the first 100 customers would receive a Dolly Llama gift.

Though it is a waffle shop, the focus of The Dolly Llama is dessert, not breakfast.

The menu consists of bubble waffles with ice cream, shakes and Belgian waffles.

The chain got started in 2017, according to its website, and currently has 6 locations, including one Florida location in Ponte Vedra Beach — just south of Jacksonville Beach.

Additional Florida locations are planned for Jacksonville and St. Augustine, according to the company’s website.

