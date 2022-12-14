70º

Food

West Coast waffle chain The Dolly Llama opening in Central Florida

Chain started in Los Angeles in 2017

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Waffles from The Dolly Llama (The Dolly Llama)

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – A waffle chain that got its start in Los Angeles is expanding into Florida and its second location in the Sunshine State is getting ready to open in Winter Garden.

The Dolly Llama is getting ready to open its doors in Winter Garden Village Shopping Mall at 3279 Daniels Rd, Suite 106 on Jan. 7. The company said the first 100 customers would receive a Dolly Llama gift.

Though it is a waffle shop, the focus of The Dolly Llama is dessert, not breakfast.

The menu consists of bubble waffles with ice cream, shakes and Belgian waffles.

The chain got started in 2017, according to its website, and currently has 6 locations, including one Florida location in Ponte Vedra Beach — just south of Jacksonville Beach.

Additional Florida locations are planned for Jacksonville and St. Augustine, according to the company’s website.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

