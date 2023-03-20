Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/20/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ cup butter cold
- ¾ cup buttermilk
Instructions
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut the cold butter into the flour until the mixture resembles small pebbles.
- Add the buttermilk and mix until just combined.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a rectangular shape about ½ inch thick.
- Fold the dough into thirds, and pat out again to about 1/2″ thick. Repeat this step two more times.
- Cut out biscuits using a 2½” round cookie or biscuit cutter and place on a baking sheet. Try to get as many out of the rectangle as you can, then fold over and pat down again, but be careful not to knead the dough too much.
- Bake at 425° F for 13 to 15 minutes.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 8 corn tostadas
- 1 can refried beans (we used Rosarita!) 16 ounces
- 1 pound chicken or other protein, cooked/shredded
- 1 cup finely shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 1 can tomatoes with green chilis (we used Rotel!) 10 ounces (drained)
- 1 avocado thinly sliced
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
- Fresh cilantro rough chopped
- Other topping ideas: cilantro garlic sauce olives, sour cream
Instructions
- Place corn tostadas on a baking sheet and layer with refried beans, meat, then shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
- Top with tomatoes & chilis, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro.
- Enjoy immediately while warm.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 to 5 pounds frozen meatballs
- 32 ounces jelly, jam, preserves, or marmalade peach, apricot, or pineapple
- 24 ounces chili sauce
- 1 small onion yellow or white, diced
- 3 bell peppers diced
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch + 2 tablespoons water
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Add meatballs, jelly, chili sauce, water, and diced onions to a large pot and stir together.
- Cook covered over medium heat (10 - 15 minutes) until meatballs are hot throughout and sauce is bubbling.
- Whisk together the cornstarch and water to make a slurry, then stir into the meatballs along with the diced bell peppers.
- Continue to simmer, uncovered, for up 3 - 5 minutes until the bell peppers are tender and the sauce has begun to thicken.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- Add meatballs, jelly, chili sauce, water and diced onions to slow cooker and stir together.
- Cook covered on high for 2 - 3 hours or low for 4 - 6 hours.
- Whisk together the cornstarch and water to make a slurry, then stir into the meatballs along with the diced bell peppers.
- Cover and continue cooking a few more minutes until sauce has thickened and peppers are becoming tender.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Add meatballs, jelly, chili sauce, water and diced onions to Instant Pot and stir together.
- Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes, then do a careful quick release.
- Whisk together the cornstarch and water to make a slurry, then stir into the meatballs along with the diced bell peppers.
- Set Instant Pot to the saute function, and cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes, until the bell peppers are tender and the sauce has begun to thicken.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 10 ounces Chinese noodles/ramen
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2-3 cloves garlic finely minced (about 2 teaspoons)
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- ¼ cup warm water water
- toppings green onion, sesame seeds
Instructions
- Cook noodles to al dente, according to package directions. Drain. (If serving cold, transfer to a bowl of ice water then drain again).
- While the noodles are cooking, whisk together the remaining ingredients. NOTE: If you like really saucy noodles (*raises hand*), double the sauce ingredients!
- Add the drained noodles to the sauce and toss to coat.
- Serve with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box lemon cake mix prepared according to box directions
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 package lemon flavored Jello 3 ounces
- 1 cup lemon curd*
- 1 container Cool Whip (8 ounces) thawed
Instructions
- Bake cake in a 9x13 dish, according to box directions.
- Poke holes all over the top of the baked cake with a fork or skewer.
- Dissolve the Jello mix into the boiling water and pour all over the top of the cake. Refrigerate until completely cooled, at least 1 hour.
- Spread the lemon curd evenly over the top of the cake, followed by the cool whip. Top with desired garnishes, slice and enjoy!