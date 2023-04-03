Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/3/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
SALAD
- 2 cup cooked/shredded chicken
- 1½ tablespoons finely diced or minced red onion
- ½ cup seedless red grapes halved or quartered
- ¼ cup sliced or slivered almonds
- 2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise
WRAP
- 2 large flour tortillas
- butter or bib lettuce 1 large piece per wrap
- 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds unsalted
- 1 granny smith apple thinly sliced
- ½ cup creamy poppy seed dressing
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together salad ingredients.
- Lay your tortillas flat and layer lettuce, salad, sunflower seeds, and apple slices on each.
- Drizzle with dressing
- Roll up tightly like a burrito and slice in half.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- ½ cup sweet corn kernels canned (drained), frozen (thawed), or fresh
- ½ cup canned black beans drained and rinsed
- 8 ounces shredded cheese (cheddar or a Mexican blend)
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 12 taco sized tortillas flour or corn
- Optional toppings Fresh cilantro, sliced red onion, sour cream, cilantro garlic sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together shredded chicken, corn, black beans, shredded cheese and BBQ sauce. Evenly divide the filling between the tortillas. Spread filling over one half of each tortilla and fold over.
- If desired, spray or brush tacos lightly with vegetable oil, and place in the air fryer in a single layer. (The oil helps with browning and crisping but isn’t a necessary step).
- Bake in the air fryer at 350°F for 6 minutes. Check to see if they’re finished cooking (you want them crispy and lightly browned with the cheese melting).
- If needed, flip the tacos and continue cooking in 3 -4 minute increments until you reach your desired doneness.
- Top with fresh cilantro and thinly sliced red onion before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef lean
- 1 small sweet yellow or white onion minced
- ⅓ cup dill pickles minced (or dill pickle relish)
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ cup Thousand Island Dressing plus more for topping
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 32 Ritz Crackers crushed (equal to 1 sleeve of crackers)
- 6 slices American cheese
- Toppings shredded lettuce, minced pickles, minced onion, Thousand Island dressing
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine ground beef, onion, pickles, crackers, Worcestershire sauce, dressing, salt, black pepper. Mix gently to combine.
- On a lined baking sheet form your meat into one large meatloaf or up to 6 mini meatloaves.
- Bake at 350° F until meat reaches a safe internal temperature of 160° F when checked with a meat thermometer (about 40-45 minutes for mini meatloaves, about 60 minutes for 1 large meatloaf).
- Top with slices American cheese; allow cheese to melt.
- Drizzle with additional dressing and top with shredded lettuce, diced pickles, and chopped onion.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup cooked salmon per bowl
- ½ cup cooked rice per bowl
- ½ cup spring mix lettuce per bowl
- ¼ bell pepper thin sliced, per bowl
- ¼ cup sliced cucumber per bowl
- ¼ cup julienned carrots per bowl
- ⅛ thin sliced red onion per bowl
- honey mustard dressing to taste
Instructions
- Add salmon, rice, lettuce, pepper, cucumber, carrot, and onion to your bowl.
- Top with dressing.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- Optional toppings/mix ins: Shaved chocolate, chopped peanuts, chopped peanut butter cups, crushed oreos, crushed pretzels, mini chocolate chips, mini marshmallows
Instructions
- Sift the powdered sugar into the heavy cream.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream on high speed until stiff peaks form.
- Add the peanut butter and mix on low until fully incorporated.
- Spoon into a piping bag and chill until ready to serve.