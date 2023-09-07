Tickets now on sale for 2023 Cows ‘n Cabs event in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Tickets are now on sale for Winter Park’s Cows ‘n Cabs food and wine event set to take place this November.

The event, which features 45 different restaurants, is set to take place on Nov. 11, according to a news release.

In addition to food, the event also features wine and spirits along with live entertainment across two stages, the release reads.

The event is aimed at raising money for Central Florida charities. Organizers said Cows ‘n Cabs, which is in its 11th year, has raised $2.1 million to date.

This year’s restaurants include 1921, Cholo Dogs, Everglades Donuts and Homebrew, 4 Rivers, Kelly’s Ice Cream, Morimoto, Normans, Ravenous Pig, Red Panda, Seito Sushi and Tamale Company.

Tickets range in price from $200 per person for general admission to $325 per person for VIP tickets.

VIP tickets include early admission to the event and access to exclusive lounges.

Cows ‘n Cabs was founded by John Rivers, the owner of 4 Rivers, and Dave Larue, Executive Vice President of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, in 2012.

