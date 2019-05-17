3 top options for inexpensive Japanese fare in Orlando

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sapporo Ramen

Photo: melissa r./Yelp

Topping the list is Sapporo Ramen. Located at 5080 W. Colonial Drive, this West Orlando spot to score soup and ramen is the highest rated inexpensive Japanese restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 662 reviews on Yelp. Sapporo Ramen's menu features ramen, udon, soba and Japanese-style curry.

2. Sushiology

Photo: yukari o./Yelp

Next up is Florida Center's Sushiology, situated at 6400 International Drive, Suite 130. With four stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. The large menu offers appetizers and desserts, but the main feature is the wide selection of sushi rolls and nigiri pieces.

3. Sus Hi Eatstation

Photo: sus hi eatstation/Yelp

Colonialtown South's Sus Hi Eatstation, located at 1830 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Japanese and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews. At Sus Hi Eatstation, you'll choose from a roll, bowl or wrap and create your own sushi dish made with your favorite veggies, proteins and other fresh ingredients.

